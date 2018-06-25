Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Grondstoffen  /  CleanTeq - Co, Ni, Sc en H2O in AU

Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

CleanTeq - Co, Ni, Sc en H2O in AU

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
6 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
KabouterUbu 25 jun 2018 om 07:41
0
Lid sinds: 22 aug 2017
Laatste bezoek: 25 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
298
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 16
Gegeven: 106
DFS: clients3.weblink.com.au/pdf/CLQ/01993...
KabouterUbu 25 jun 2018 om 07:45
0
Lid sinds: 22 aug 2017
Laatste bezoek: 25 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
298
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 16
Gegeven: 106
Van SallyWoofs op HC:

DFS comments and impressions...(composed after conference call)...

BFS...there were no additional bells and whistles like off-takes or financing; just a straight-up conventional BFS...a "platform for accelerating" off-takes and financing.

CAPEX...as expected, $1.33 bil + 165 mil contingency = $1.5 billion.

NPV8...$1.4 billion USD

C1s...$4.68 nickel as co-product, negative ($1.46) by-product. Worse on the gross but as predicted, negative C1s on a by-product basis. Lowest quartile costs.

PRICE ASSUMPTIONS...surprised at the higher cobalt prices...but conservative nickel prices, and interesting that they put their toe in the water with 10 tpa scandium included.

CONSTRUCTION/EPC...it looks to me like the main problem is a dogfight between SNC-Lavallin and the unnamed Chinese contractor (likely CITIC) to get the job.

TIMETABLE...the construction-EPC has put the timetable out by 90 days; FID and groundbreaking into early 2019 and first ore to mill Q1 2021.

OFFTAKE..."strong interest" from many parties.

DEBT vs EQUITY...a strategic equity partner is possible, but they will have to bring something substantial to the table, like off-take. They can get all bank financing if they want it.
The ann mentions a debt facility.
**
Secondary observations:
--The ann mentions "modularization" and advance fabrication as possible avenues for cutting capex.
--Also the platinum is not included, last time I thought they had $1 billion in the ground. Did not think it was important enough to ask in the conference call, but I will ask IR about it.
--The potential exists "to revolutionize the the scandium market with a massive, low-cost source of supply in a stable jurisdiction." Chinalco, Airbus, and UAC all mentioned.
--Cash flow positive in 2022.
**
As I write the stock price is off, down to $1.00; market cap is $800 million.

I have no idea why CLQ gets so little recognition for its potential. NPV of 1.4 billion...40 year mine life...$350 mil income per year with huge upsides in income...off-takes coming within months... financing in the bag...the water business...the technological upside..top management.

I will just accumulate more and be patient.
whoiam 25 jun 2018 om 07:48
0
Lid sinds: 06 aug 2015
Laatste bezoek: 25 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
1.083
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 68
Gegeven: 59
Daardoor -11%
DeZwarteRidder 25 jun 2018 om 07:52
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
32.575
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2102
Gegeven: 2201
H2O is toch water...???
KabouterUbu 25 jun 2018 om 07:54
0
Lid sinds: 22 aug 2017
Laatste bezoek: 25 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
298
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 16
Gegeven: 106
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 25 jun 2018 om 07:52:


H2O is toch water...???


Ja. Ik wilde het kort houden. Heb 2 letters bespaard. Wat vind je daarvan?
DeZwarteRidder 25 jun 2018 om 08:03
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 25 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
32.575
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2102
Gegeven: 2201
quote:

KabouterUbu schreef op 25 jun 2018 om 07:54:


[...]
Ja. Ik wilde het kort houden. Heb 2 letters bespaard. Wat vind je daarvan?

Ik hou van duidelijke koppen zoals deze:
www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1323456/Gronds...
6 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Markt vandaag

Hoofdrol voor oliesector op Wall Street

22 jun De aandelenbeurzen in New York zijn vrijdag overwegend met winsten gesloten. Beleggers verwerkten het akkoo... 3

    Indices

    AEX 560,34 0,00%
    Dow30# 24.450,39 -0,53%
    EUR/USD 1,1640 -0,13%
    Germany30^ 12.531,90 -0,38%
    Gold spot 1.265,23 -0,34%
    LDN100-24h 7.628,35 -0,41%
    NY-Nasdaq Composite 7.692,82 -0,26%

    Stijgers

    Aalberts
    0,00%
    ABN AMRO
    0,00%
    Accell
    0,00%
    Acomo
    0,00%
    Aegon
    0,00%

    Dalers

    Aalberts
    0,00%
    ABN AMRO
    0,00%
    Accell
    0,00%
    Acomo
    0,00%
    Aegon
    0,00%
     