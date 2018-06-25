Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
CleanTeq (CLQ) – Co, Ni, Sc en waterbehandeling in AU

14 Posts
KabouterUbu 25 jun 2018 om 07:41
DFS: clients3.weblink.com.au/pdf/CLQ/01993...
KabouterUbu 25 jun 2018 om 07:45
Van SallyWoofs op HC:

DFS comments and impressions...(composed after conference call)...

BFS...there were no additional bells and whistles like off-takes or financing; just a straight-up conventional BFS...a "platform for accelerating" off-takes and financing.

CAPEX...as expected, $1.33 bil + 165 mil contingency = $1.5 billion.

NPV8...$1.4 billion USD

C1s...$4.68 nickel as co-product, negative ($1.46) by-product. Worse on the gross but as predicted, negative C1s on a by-product basis. Lowest quartile costs.

PRICE ASSUMPTIONS...surprised at the higher cobalt prices...but conservative nickel prices, and interesting that they put their toe in the water with 10 tpa scandium included.

CONSTRUCTION/EPC...it looks to me like the main problem is a dogfight between SNC-Lavallin and the unnamed Chinese contractor (likely CITIC) to get the job.

TIMETABLE...the construction-EPC has put the timetable out by 90 days; FID and groundbreaking into early 2019 and first ore to mill Q1 2021.

OFFTAKE..."strong interest" from many parties.

DEBT vs EQUITY...a strategic equity partner is possible, but they will have to bring something substantial to the table, like off-take. They can get all bank financing if they want it.
The ann mentions a debt facility.
Secondary observations:
--The ann mentions "modularization" and advance fabrication as possible avenues for cutting capex.
--Also the platinum is not included, last time I thought they had $1 billion in the ground. Did not think it was important enough to ask in the conference call, but I will ask IR about it.
--The potential exists "to revolutionize the the scandium market with a massive, low-cost source of supply in a stable jurisdiction." Chinalco, Airbus, and UAC all mentioned.
--Cash flow positive in 2022.
As I write the stock price is off, down to $1.00; market cap is $800 million.

I have no idea why CLQ gets so little recognition for its potential. NPV of 1.4 billion...40 year mine life...$350 mil income per year with huge upsides in income...off-takes coming within months... financing in the bag...the water business...the technological upside..top management.

I will just accumulate more and be patient.
Daardoor -11%
H2O is toch water...???
DeZwarteRidder schreef op 25 jun 2018 om 07:52:


H2O is toch water...???


Ja. Ik wilde het kort houden. Heb 2 letters bespaard. Wat vind je daarvan?
KabouterUbu schreef op 25 jun 2018 om 07:54:


[...]
Ja. Ik wilde het kort houden. Heb 2 letters bespaard. Wat vind je daarvan?

Ik hou van duidelijke koppen zoals deze:
www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1323456/Gronds...
clients3.weblink.com.au/pdf/CLQ/01993...

Clean TeQ Sunrise Project to generate significant benefits
for communities in regional New South Wales

Australia strategically positioned to become a major
source of electric vehicle battery raw materials

MELBOURNE, Australia – Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (Clean TeQ or Company) today
announced the outcomes of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS or Study) for the Clean TeQ Sunrise Nickel-Cobalt-Scandium Project (Clean TeQ Sunrise or Project). The DFS confirms the Project’s potential to become a globally significant supplier of nickel sulphate and cobalt sulphate - critical raw materials required to support the development of the rapidly emerging electric vehicle industry.
Met dank aan Easy56:

www.globalminingobserver.com/cleanteq...

www.valuewalk.com/2018/04/top-5-commo...
nog wel lange zit mbt produktie en mogelijk weer rondje geld ophalen tzt
easy56 schreef op 25 jun 2018 om 08:53:


nog wel lange zit mbt produktie en mogelijk weer rondje geld ophalen tzt


Ja, voor productie moet je bij Katanga zijn.
KabouterUbu schreef op 25 jun 2018 om 09:10:


[...]

Ja, voor productie moet je bij Katanga zijn.
maarja das weer de Congo he:-)
Al wat ouder nieuws van 3 mei jl dat hier en daar met de publicatie van de DFS ook achterhaald kan zijn:

www.livewiremarkets.com/wires/clean-t...

Clean Teq - Derisked at the Macquarie Conference?

The Macquarie Conference each year throws up opportunities for re-ratings or new companies of interest to Institutional investors. Clean Teq Holdings Ltd (ASX: CLQ) was a company that presented at the Macquarie Conference last week.

We will show below in this wire:

- The CLQ Sunrise project, compared to other Australian deposits;
- Where CLQ sits on the ever important cost quartile;
- De-risking - a comparison of the Macquarie update to prior ASX announcements;
- Cobalt Supply and Demand - 2018-19 and beyond; and
- Broker consensus from Bloomberg with a $1.96 price target. Current price $1.00.

By way of introduction, Clean Teq Sunrise ("Sunrise") is the world’s highest quality and largest Cobalt resource outside the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Sunrise is arguably the only project in the world whose cobalt and nickel product are completely tailored to the Electric Vehicle ("ËV") battery industry with all of the cobalt and nickel being produced in sulphate form.
Lange termijn geloof ik wel in CLQ,ook omdat AUSTRALIE safer investeringsland is,en mogelijk meer interesse gaat krijgen bij de grote investeerders doordat ze de minder safe landen gaan mijden.

Heb ook CLQ en koersdaling kan extra kansen geven.

Maar zeker niet teveel tegelijk,mischien betere instap kansen ivm extra aandelen uitgifte en/of slechter beursklimaat.

En zowiezo gaat de cleanenergy revolutie gewoon door,onomkeerbaar,dus grote vraag naar de betreffende grondstoffen.
Vergelijking PFS en DFS gevonden op HC:
Bijlage:
