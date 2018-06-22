Esperite (voorheen Cryo Save) « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
17 Posts
Snaarwegger 22 jun 2018 om 08:33
Whole-Genome Sequencing Gaining Traction in Public Health, Outbreak Surveillance
Jun 10, 2018 | Ciara Curtin
ATLANTA (GenomeWeb) – Whether or not whole-genome sequencing is ready to be applied to public health questions may no longer be up for debate, according to speakers at the ASM Microbe 2018 meeting here.

Though the technology is still evolving, speakers during a session on next-generation sequencing in clinical practice said that questions of whether whole-genome sequencing might be a beneficial tool for public health microbiology may be moot as it is already being applied in the field. Researchers from across the globe are using sequencing approaches for public health surveillance to identify clusters of infectious diseases and trace them to their sources.




"Genomic surveillance is neither hope nor hype, it is a reality," said the University of Oxford's Martin Maiden during his talk.

During that same session, the Public Health Agency of Canada's Celine Nadon noted that her agency has relied on whole-genome sequencing to uncover sources of Listeria monocytogenes, Escherichia coli, and Salmonella enteritidis outbreaks. In some cases, she said they found sequencing to be better than conventional approaches.

For the Listeria outbreak, she and her colleagues relied on both pulsed-field gel electrophoresis (PFGE) and whole-genome sequencing to analyze cases. They found that PFGE gave a large number of false positives — only about half the clusters were true clusters. This, she said, could explain why they had difficulty deciphering some past outbreaks, as they might not have been true ones.

At the same time, Nadon also said that whole-genome sequencing was much better able to detect S. enteritidis outbreaks — including a number of small outbreaks — than conventional approaches.

Similarly, in a separate poster talk session on outbreak detection, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Lavin Joseph described how he and his colleagues used whole-genome sequencing to trace a multidrug resistant Campylobacter jejuni outbreak in the US that was linked to pet store puppies. Dogs, he noted, can be healthy carriers of C. jejuni.

He and his colleagues sequenced and performed PFGE analysis of isolates from the outbreak. Their whole-genome multi-locus sequence typing analysis split their isolates into three clades, which Joseph said had a better concordance with the epidemiological data they collected than did PFGE results.

Brent Gilpin from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research in New Zealand used both multiplex binary typing and whole-genome sequencing to examine Campylobacter jejuni from an outbreak. He noted during the poster talk session that this enabled the researchers to narrow the exposure window and link the outbreak to a well that had been contaminated by a nearby sheep farm after heavy rains, as the water and sheep harbored nearly indistinguishable C. jejuni genotypes.

Likewise, Anthony Smith from South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and his colleagues used whole-genome sequencing to trace an L. monocytogenes outbreak to a single source, bologna processed by a particular company. This, he said, led to a recall and the shuttering of the company's facilities for cleaning.

However, there are still challenges to using whole-genome sequencing in public health applications, researchers said. During the clinical practice session, University of Oxford's Derrick Cook noted that a knowledge base still needs to be built up. He has been working on building such a capacity to use whole-genome sequencing to diagnose mycobacterial infections and determine their antimicrobial susceptibility. It has been, he said, an eight-year endeavor during which they had to develop new tools, but he and he colleagues recently reported in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology that whole-genome sequencing can accurately predict species and drug resistance.

But, the accuracy for other pathogens, he noted, would be only as good as the catalog to which samples are compared.

Others also wondered whether sequencing would be as capable as current approaches for detecting antibiotic resistance.

In his talk, BioMérieux's Alex Van Belkum noted that current approaches for antibiotic susceptibility testing are well fixed, accepted, and cheap. He also noted that not finding a resistance marker or gene in a pathogen doesn't necessarily mean that it won't be resistant, as there are unknown resistance genes.

He added that sequencing would have to overcome all the same issues facing classical testing approaches as well as additional ones, including regulatory hurdles. "We still have a long way to go," Van Belkum said.

Other speakers during that session countered that the use of sequencing in public health surveillance and investigations is already underway. "I can't think of a single area of what a public health microbiology lab does that hasn't been touched by whole-genome sequencing," Nadon said.
Snaarwegger 22 jun 2018 om 10:24
Challenges and opportunities for whole-genome sequencing-based surveillance of antibiotic resistance.
Review article
Schürch AC, et al. Ann

Abstract
Infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria are increasingly reported across the planet, and drug-resistant bacteria are recognized to be a major threat to public health and modern medicine. In this review, we discuss how whole-genome sequencing (WGS)-based approaches can contribute to the surveillance of the emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance. We outline the characteristics of sequencing technologies that are currently most used for WGS (Illumina short-read technologies and the long-read sequencing platforms developed by Pacific Biosciences and Oxford Nanopore). The challenges posed by the analysis of sequencing data sets for antimicrobial-resistance determinants and the solutions offered by modern bioinformatics tools are discussed. Finally, we illustrate the power of WGS-based surveillance of antimicrobial resistance by summarizing recent studies on the spread of the multidrug-resistant opportunistic pathogen Klebsiella pneumoniae and the transferable colistin-resistance gene mcr-1, in which high-throughput WGS analyses played essential roles. The implementation of WGS for surveillance of antibiotic-resistant bacteria is technically feasible and cost effective and provides actionable results with reference to infection control. Consequently, the time has come for laboratories to implement routine genome sequencing as part of their surveillance programs for antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
RickR 22 jun 2018 om 10:56
Whole-genome sequencing heeft helaas niets te maken met Esperite
Snaarwegger 22 jun 2018 om 12:11
www.esperite.com/?tag=whole-genome-se...
Snaarwegger 22 jun 2018 om 12:19
genoma.com/blog/en/what-is-whole-geno...
DeZwarteRidder 22 jun 2018 om 12:32
quote:

Snaarwegger schreef op 22 jun 2018 om 12:19:


genoma.com/blog/en/what-is-whole-geno...

De enige test die te koop is is de NIPT-test, hij kost slechts 520 euro.
Helaas loopt de shoppingcart vast als je hem wil kopen.
De Genoma-naam mag niet meer gebruikt worden en zal waarschijnlijk gewijzigd worden in Tante Agaath.
bik 22 jun 2018 om 12:34
Vermaladijde Ridder: F**koff met vakantie kerel. Grrrrr.
Snaarwegger 22 jun 2018 om 12:43
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 22 jun 2018 om 12:32:


[...]
De enige test die te koop is is de NIPT-test, hij kost slechts 520 euro.
Helaas loopt de shoppingcart vast als je hem wil kopen.
De Genoma-naam mag niet meer gebruikt worden en zal waarschijnlijk gewijzigd worden in Tante Agaath.


Net doen alsof je er verstand van hebt... je bent er goed in...
DeZwarteRidder 22 jun 2018 om 12:46
quote:

Snaarwegger schreef op 22 jun 2018 om 12:43:


[...]Net doen alsof je er verstand van hebt... je bent er goed in...

Ik heb het van jou geleerd.....
bik 22 jun 2018 om 13:43
Voor mij hoeft het al nie meer.De bleutridder heeft mijn hele weekende al weer reeds verstierd. Grmpfffffft.Denkie een leuk groeipareltje eindelijk weer gefoenden te hebben,kraakt dat verroeste harnas het alweer af. GRRRR.
RickR 22 jun 2018 om 13:53
quote:

Snaarwegger schreef op 22 jun 2018 om 12:11:


www.esperite.com/?tag=whole-genome-se...

Je hebt gelijk, misschien had je met deze link het draadje moeten beginnen. Maaar vooralsnog is dit een service die Esperite bij BGI inkoopt
bik 22 jun 2018 om 14:03
Tis geweun een automatische aandelen rondpump masschine geworre,mien jong.Grrr.
Snaarwegger 22 jun 2018 om 14:14
quote:

RickR schreef op 22 jun 2018 om 13:53:


[...]
Je hebt gelijk, misschien had je met deze link het draadje moeten beginnen. Maaar vooralsnog is dit een service die Esperite bij BGI inkoopt



Met de huidige problematiek van muterende bacteriensoorten is het mogelijk zéér interessant aan het worden...
DeZwarteRidder 22 jun 2018 om 14:23
quote:

Snaarwegger schreef op 22 jun 2018 om 14:14:


[...]Met de huidige problematiek van muterende bacteriensoorten is het mogelijk zéér interessant aan het worden...

Geloof je dat zelf....???
RickR 22 jun 2018 om 14:37
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 22 jun 2018 om 14:23:


[...]
Geloof je dat zelf....???

Pfff, reageer eens normaal, met een argument voor of tegen. Iets waar anderen wat aan hebben
Snaarwegger 22 jun 2018 om 14:49
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 22 jun 2018 om 14:23:


[...]
Geloof je dat zelf....???


Nee... eigenlijk niet... denk eerder iets met aussies, pumpen, nep bedrijven en newbies.

Domme... domme... ridder...
Snaarwegger 22 jun 2018 om 14:53
quote:

RickR schreef op 22 jun 2018 om 13:53:


[...]
Je hebt gelijk, misschien had je met deze link het draadje moeten beginnen. Maaar vooralsnog is dit een service die Esperite bij BGI inkoopt


Eens, tis geen core business, maar wel business met een groot potentieel.

Ik begin steeds meer te denken dat Esperite gaat verrassen ( positief). Grote bedrijven ( zoals bv concurrent Illumina) zitten ook in deze hoek.

Is overigens een beproefde methode... je concurrent de grond in trappen om de overnameprijs flink te laten kelderdn. ( maar overname mag je hier schijnbaar niet roepen).

We
Shall
See
:-)
