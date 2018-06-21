See headlines for ATUS

View Print Version

More from Business Wire



Altice USA Names Jean-Charles Nicolas Senior Vice President, Altice Mobile

Altice N.V. and Altice USA Announce Implementation of Separation, Altice N.V. and Altice USA Announce Effectiveness of Board Appointments and Altice N.V. Announces Name Change to Altice Europe N.V.

Altice N.V. and Altice USA Announce the Number of Shares of Altice USA Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock to be Distributed

Referenced Stocks

ATUS 50% Rate It

Altice USA Names Jean-Charles Nicolas Senior Vice President, Altice Mobile

By Business Wire, June 20, 2018, 12:00:00 PM EDT

Vote up AAA







NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video service operators in the United States and the provider of Optimum and Suddenlink-branded internet, TV and phone services, today announces that Jean-Charles Nicolas has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Altice Mobile.



In this newly created role, Nicolas will lead the development, launch, and ongoing market strategy for Altice USA's mobile service, which is expected to be available by 2019. Nicolas will be responsible for the end-to-end mobile customer experience, including operations, marketing, sales, and customer care. Nicolas reports to Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA's Co-President and Chief Operating Officer.



"Jean-Charles brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the mobile communications industry, and we are pleased to have him join us in the U.S. as we prepare to launch our mobile service and introduce disruptive and differentiating offers to our residential and business customers," said Boubazine. "Our expansion into the U.S. mobile industry is an exciting evolution for Altice USA, enabling us to deliver best-in-class entertainment and innovative digital services through high-quality, ubiquitous and seamless connectivity. We are making great progress readying our network infrastructure and customer management platforms to support our mobile offering and are glad to have Jean-Charles onboard for this next phase as we bring our wireless product to market."



Altice USA's mobile offering will be powered through the company's full MVNO agreement with Sprint, which was announced late last year. Unlike many other MVNO partnerships, the agreement enables Altice USA to connect its network to the Sprint Nationwide network and have full control over Altice Mobile's features, functionality, and customer experience.



Previously, Nicolas served as the Deputy CEO and CFO at telecommunications provider Altice Dominicana, where he managed the daily operations of all the company's services, including its leading mobile business available across the Dominican Republic. Before joining Altice Group in 2009, Nicolas held positions with French wireless and MVNO provider Neuf Cegetel as well as at Alten, a technology and engineering consulting firm, where key clients included mobile companies Alcatel and Nokia.



Nicolas holds an MBA in General Management from IAE Paris-Sorbonne University and a Masters of Science in Engineering with a specialization in wireless communications from ESIGETEL, both in France. He and his growing mobile team are based in the company's Long Island City headquarters.



About Altice USA



Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.