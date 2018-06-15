Esperite (voorheen Cryo Save) « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Esperite overname kandidaat 2018
De Chinezen willen expanderen naar Europa....
Eerst s'wereld grootste bloedbank is/word overgenomen door GI Partners een US inv. bank.
Nu Esperite,
5 Cord Blood Banking Companies for Investors
Cord Blood Banking in China,
he company’s accumulated subscriber base has grown from 23,322 in March 2007 to 575,040 in March 2017 making them the world’s second biggest cord blood banking company right behind CBR, and leading to revenues of $110 million for the year ended March 2017.
People that purchase a subscription better pay their dues or their cord banking samples will be reclassified from “private” to “donated”. During the year ended March 31, 2017, the Company reclassified 4,180 private cord blood units as donated cord blood units. This $1 billion company plans to change their name to “Global Cord Blood Corporation” to reflect their strategy of expanding overseas. If that plan involves going to Europe, they’ll want to check out this next company.
Cord Blood Banking in Europe
Founded in 2000, CryoSave Private Cord Bank is the biggest family stem cell bank in Europe with more than 268,000 samples stored. It’s owned by a company called Esperite, and the stock trades on the NYSE Euronext Amsterdam (ESP.AS). Seems like something is off though, as this company has been steadily losing value over the past nine years resulting in a present day market cap of just $13.35 million:
Investors who would have bought shares when Esperite had their IPO back in October 2009 would be down almost -94% on their position. We wanted to pull up the 2017 Annual Report and have a look around, but it’s been delayed and was supposed to have a release date confirmed last month. Maybe something is dreadfully wrong or maybe they’re scrambling to meet all the demand for their product. Either way, given their small size it seems to make sense for one of the aforementioned companies to swoop in and puts them out of their misery by acquiring their 268,000 samples.
door een evt. overname van esperite worden de Chinezen de grootste en hebben tevens een 'footprint" in Europa.
15-jun-18 15:28