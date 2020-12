Aandeel Alphabet OTC:GOOG, US02079K1079

The main difference between Alphabet's (the company formerly known as Google) GOOG and GOOGL stock ticker symbols is that GOOG shares have no voting rights, while GOOGL shares do.



Class A — Held by regular investor with regular voting rights (GOOGL).



Class B — Held by the founders and has 10 times the voting power compared to Class A.



Class C — No voting rights, normally held by employees and Class A stockholders (GOOG).



Greetz Henk