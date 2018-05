Pharming « Terug naar discussie overzicht

93% increase in revenues from product sales and 110% increase in operating profit compared with the First Quarter 2017Delivered net profitability for the first timePharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) presents its (unaudited) financial report for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.Operational highlightsInvestment in commercial teams and continued underlying demand for RUCONEST® in the USA following stabilisation of short supply situations at major competitors, driving growth and good patient retention rates.FDA acceptance of supplementary Biologics License Application file for RUCONEST® for prophylaxis of HAE, with an action date set for 21 September 2018.Preparation continues for initiation of clinical development of RUCONEST® for new indications, which will be outlined together with leading experts at a Capital Markets Briefing to be held in New York and by live webcast on Thursday June 21, 2018.Financial highlightsNet product sales increased by 93% to €29.3 million (First quarter 2017: €15.2 million) on a like-for-like basis, mainly as a result of the continued underlying growth in revenue from US product sales despite a 15% deterioration in the US dollar exchange rate over the same period.Underlying product sales increased 122%.Total revenues increased by 90% to €29.5 million (including €0.2 million of license revenue) from €15.5 million in the first quarter 2017 (including €0.3 million in license revenue).Operating profit increased by 110% to €8.2 million (compared with €3.9 million in the first quarter 2017, and a profit of €21.9 million for the full year 2017), despite increased marketing costs in the US and increased R&D expenses.Delivered the Company's first quarterly net profit of €3.3 million, compared with a loss of €5.7 million in 2017, mainly as a result of the strong sales performance. The result also benefited from a reduction in non-cash financing expenses required to be shown under IFRS associated with the various Convertible Bonds which were converted or redeemed around the year end.The equity position improved from €18.8 million in December 2017 (March 2017: €28.9 million) to €31.6 million at the end of March 2018, mainly due to the net profit of €3.3 million and the reduction in debt caused by redemption of bonds.Inventories changed from €18.3 million at the year end 2017 to €21.6 million at the end of the first quarter 2018, largely due to the higher sales demand and support in the US and to provide additional capacity to cover further potential stock shortages by competitors. This resulted in a greater proportion of inventories being held in final dosage forms of product rather than raw materials which are recognized at a lower carrying value per unit.Conversions by all remaining bondholders during the quarter meant that there are now no debt instruments outstanding apart from the loan facility with Orbimed Advisors (for which we begin repayments in the third quarter of this year).The Company's cash position remained flat at €59.8 million (December 2017: €60.0 million, with €27.6 million at 31 March 2017), largely due to the increased inventory and additional preparation costs associated with investment in new product development.As a result of the growth achieved in the share price and market capitalization of the Company between January 2017 and March 2018, Pharming was admitted to the Euronext Amsterdam SmallCap-index (AScX) in March 2018.Chief Executive Officer of Pharming, Sijmen de Vries, commented:"The remarkable growth reported in 2017 has continued into 2018 and I am delighted to report our first quarter of net profitability, which is another significant achievement for Pharming. Investment in our commercial team and continued underlying demand for RUCONEST® in the US are driving this growth. We are also seeing good patient retention rates following the stabilization of competitor product supply, which is a testament to the efficacy of RUCONEST®. We are confident that with our increasing patient reach and advancing pipeline, we will be able to continue to deliver significant value to our patients and other stakeholders."