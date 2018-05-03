Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  AMG  /  AMG en vanadium

AMG « Terug naar discussie overzicht

AMG en vanadium

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
5 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
DeZwarteRidder 3 mei 2018 om 10:56
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 06 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
30.314
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1961
Gegeven: 2175
Vanadium Price Reached 8-Year High Today
January 25, 2018 10:25 am by John Lee CFA

Current vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) price at US$12.8/lb, 8-year high.
Bank of Montreal Research forecasts significant further upside to global vanadium pricing as the market adjusts to lower Chinese shipments.
The considerable upside of vanadium mining company valuations can be seen when compared with other e-metal (i.e. cobalt) mining company valuations.

Current vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) price at US$12.8/lb, 8-year high

Source vanadiumprice.com

According to Ferroalloynet.com Dec 26, 2017:

The Chinese V2O5 flake supply is extremely tight. Suppliers decline to sell at low price; and as some of V2O5 flake producers have signed long-term supply contracts, especially when the output is small, ferrovanadium and vanadium-nitrogen producers have little access to raw materials. V2O5 flake in Panzhihua is generally supplied to Pangang. There is little material available for other buyers. Tranvic and Jianlong are supplying material only for regular customers. Hongjing is seeing small output and makes no delivery. In the northern area, Jinzhou Guangda and Jinxin have suspended production. They have some inventories of V2O5 flake, but they are unwilling to sell.

According to Metal Bulletin, Jan 4, 2018:

The Chinese vanadium market may swing toward a deficit this year, underpinned by revised standards for the tensile strength of rebar products and a ban on vanadium slag imports, sources told Metal Bulletin. The new standard proposes eliminating 335MPa-tensile strength rebar and replacing it with 600MPa-tensile strength rebar, which has greater earthquake resistance. This means producers will have to add greater quantities of vanadium to the production mix. The overall consumption of vanadium in crude steel varies widely across the world. It averages 37 grams per 1,000 tonnes (g/kt) in China, far less than the 73g/kt in Europe and the 93g/kt in North America, Metal Bulletin has learned.

Mainstream BMO Commodities Research noted on Jan 9, 2018:

We see a situation where over the coming months Chinese exports of ferrovanadium could drop sharply on the back of increased domestic demand and raw material constraints. Chinese pricing has already moved sharply higher over 2018 to date, but we would see significant further upside to global pricing as the market adjusts to lower Chinese shipments. This is not important for the battery sector yet given it accounts for only a tiny proportion of overall vanadium demand, but should vanadium redox flow batteries become the method of choice for storing intermittent energy this could create further demand pressures over the coming years.

The current vanadium situation reminds me of silver in late 2003, when the US treasury’s silver inventory ran out and the silver price went from $5/oz to $15/oz by early 2016. The same story can be told about the uranium price, which went from $25 in 2006, when US stockpiles were depleted, to $120/lb by mid 2017
DeZwarteRidder 3 mei 2018 om 10:57
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 06 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
30.314
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1961
Gegeven: 2175
Topperke 3 mei 2018 om 00:13:
--------------------------------

EN het meest interessante stukje uit de conference call vind ik:

The vanadium market, in the last 10 years, was very interesting. There was a surge in vanadium production from vanadium-containing ores in China, iron ore containing expanding steel production. That’s led to a surge in vanadium inventory. And the last 5 years, year-by-year, that inventory, excess inventory, has been depleted year-by-year. It’s now negative. The long vanadium price slump in the last years was a result of the feeling of the customers that they can always find supply.

That is over. And by the way, that was experienced by the world’s, I think, largest stationary battery in Dalian province in China, which is a battery-rich – has a need for 4,000 tons of vanadium, which is maybe 5% of the world production. And when it was completed and the vanadium fill had to be bought by the operator of this very large stabilization battery project, the market was not there.

The operators went into the market with 1,000 tons and that then was contributing to the surge. We have, in vanadium, a situation where the market is shifting. I don’t know that I’m right, but I have no information that this is short-term phenomenon. The vanadium – and I have written this in my Chairman’s letter of the annual report, inexpensive ways that the vanadium is on the crossroads of several trends, the last of which of course is that vanadium is an ideal material for great stabilization energy storage strategies, which are necessary if you want to have a renewable energy country or economy.

So that is clear, and that is a new demand. And when this new demand, exemplified by this very large battery project in China, came at the market, it was clear that, that has done it. Now we are waiting for the second 1,000 tons. When the guy comes back into the market, he’s now raising money in order to complete his project in Dalian province, then I think he has bought 1,000 tons, but he has 3,000 tons to go. These 3,000 tons are not existing right now in the market. So I think we have solid times ahead.
DeZwarteRidder 3 mei 2018 om 10:59
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 06 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
30.314
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1961
Gegeven: 2175
AMG praat met Criterion over samenwerking

Door ANP Producties
10 apr. 2018 in FINANCIEEL

Amsterdam - Metalenspecialist Advanced Metallurgical Group (AMG) voert exclusieve gesprekken met Criterion Catalyst and Technologies over een nauwere samenwerking. Dat werd dinsdag bekendgemaakt.

Criterion, een volledige dochter van olie- en gasconcern Shell, levert katalysatoren, technologieën en diensten aan de wereldwijde raffinage-markten. Als de twee tot een deal komen weet AMG zijn capaciteit voor het recyclen vankatalysatoren uit te breiden, aldus topman Heinz Schimmelbusch in een verklaring.

AMG en Criterion werken al zo'n 15 jaar samen. Momenteel worden haalbaarheidsstudies uitgevoerd voor potentiële locaties voor de samenwerking. Daarbij worden plekken in het Midden-Oosten, Azië en Noord-Amerika overwogen. Financiële details werden niet verstrekt.
Tom3 6 mei 2018 om 21:30
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 06 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
5.216
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 680
Gegeven: 326
Matt Bohlsen heeft, na mijn opmerkingen over AMG, zijn fout ingezien en zal bij de volgende update AMG toevoegen aan zijn lijst van vanadium producenten. Ik vraag me echt af waarom AMG (productie 30.000 ton vanadium per jaar), dat nota bene bijna 3 keer zo veel vanadium produceert dan Largo Resources (dat in december 2017 ca 900 ton per maand produceerde) zo onzichtbaar is voor de buitenwacht. Het is verder nogal bizar dat de beurswaarde van Largo momenteel Canadese $ 845 miljoen bedraagt terwijl de leveranciers van de grondstoffen AMG nota bene een fee moeten betalen om van hun afval af te komen. Persoonlijk denk ik dat er dus weinig upside in de koers van Largo kan zitten en/of dat AMG een screaming buy moet zijn.
seekingalpha.com/article/4167859-vana...
Tom3 6 mei 2018 om 22:12
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 06 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
5.216
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 680
Gegeven: 326
Genoemde 30.000 ton (AMG doet hier behoorlijk schimmig over) kan helaas niet kloppen. In Q1 2018 bedroeg de totale vanadium + molybdeniumomzet $ 55,2 miljoen (Q1 2017= $ 27,0 miljoen). Het gemiddelde prijspijl van ferrovanadium lag in Q1 2017 op $ 12,35 per lb en in Q1 2018 op $ 28,6, per lb, bron: investor presentation May 2018. Als we molybdeen voor het gemak wegcijferen bedroeg in Q1 de productie ca 985 ton. Dan zou de productie van vanadium, die 30% gaat stijgen, van 3000 ton verhoogd gaan worden naar 4000 ton in 2019. Dan is Largo 3 keer groter.
5 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Advanced Metallurgical Group Meer »

Koers 43,840   Verschil +0,72 (+1,67%)
Laag 43,100   Volume 306.403
Hoog 43,940   Gem. Volume 557.296
04-mei-18 17:35

AMG Nieuws

02 mei 'Cijfers AMG boven verwachting' 3
02 mei Hogere winst en omzet voor AMG 6
11 apr 'Lithiumzorgen bij AMG naar acht... 2
10 apr AMG praat met Criterion over sam... 6
04 apr Topman meldt belang in AMG
08 mrt 'Sterke resultaten AMG' 40
08 mrt AMG boekt recordwinst in 2017 12
07 mrt AMG wil topman herbenoemen
02 mrt 'Prijsdruk bij lithium op de loer' 7
22 feb ING positief over uitbreiding fa... 2

Gerelateerde Video's

AMG spuit omhoog 03 mrt 15:37
Arend Jan Kamp over AMG 17 aug 16:42
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX