Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Oud berichtje uit Januari j.l. weliswaar, maar toch
Dit is EOS, de enige grote cryptomunt die de recente crash ongeschonden is doorgekomen
Business Insider Nederland
25 Jan 2018
Als je kijkt wat deze crypto sinds 10 April j.l. ($6.00) t/m vandaag 29 April ($23,00) gepresteerd heeft:
Geen idee wat de reden van deze forse stijging is ...
EOS is geen munt, maar een token.
Ja, dat wist ik niet.
Heb nog wat gevonden ...
What Is EOS? Introduction To The EOS Token
EOS is a network and platform for applications built on Ethereum that performs many of the same functions, but with much greater capacity — up to millions of transactions per second. The EOS token was issued during the ICO, retains a high market capitalization in the billions of dollars, and is required for one crucial aspect of the EOS system.
EOS stands for Ethereum Operating System (according to some – but the project itself leaves it to your imagination!) and even if this isn’t official, the name helps explain its aim: to provide an operating system-like environment for decentralized Ethereum applications to be built. Such solutions are necessary, and great market interest has been shown in EOS and other Ethereum scaling ideas.
EOS Summary
--EOS helps fix the scaling problem in Ethereum by providing an alternative network that can handle millions of transactions per second.
--It creates a developer-friendly atmosphere for building new, fast Ethereum decentralized applications.
--The EOS token itself is only required for the registration of new applications. Its demand is based solely on the need for EOS, which grows as more products are built on top of the Ethereum blockchain.
--It is developed in part by Dan Larimer, who has worked on other successful blockchain projects including Bitshares and Steemit.
--EOS and other scaling solutions will be important and necessary for the long-term growth of Ethereum. The tokens can make good long-term investments when they are necessary in order for developers to build applications using the scaling technology in question.
