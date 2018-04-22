Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Edelmetalen  /  MacArthur Minerals (gold, lithium. nickel, cobalt, iron)

Edelmetalen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

MacArthur Minerals (gold, lithium. nickel, cobalt, iron)

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
3 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
honkytonkgirl1 22 apr 2018 om 12:54
0
Lid sinds: 25 aug 2017
Laatste bezoek: 26 apr 2018
Aantal posts:
128
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 1
MacArthur Minerals is een Pilbara area-play die tot nu toe redelijk onder de radar is gebleven en noteert op een bijna all-time low van $0,045

Deze Junior houdt zich i.t.t. tot veel andere kleine Juniors in de Pilbara niet alleen maar met conglomorate goud bezig maar ook met Lithium. Nickel, Cobalt, en Iron.

De komende tijd kunnen we diverse press releases verwachten (zie email van het bedrijf hieronder) en gezien de attractieve landpackages in de Pilbara, waarvan vele zich in de buurt bevinden van Novo Resources bevinden lijkt het slechts een kwestie van tijd voordat ook deze Junior de tocht omhoog in zal zetten.

Good luck to all longs,

Honkytonkgirl

"working on all fronts"
19 Apr 2018, 14:00

Email from MMS by courtesy of Kourki at CEO

The Company is currently working on all fronts of the business. We are now in the first stage of exploration for the conglomerate gold ground which consists of ground mapping and soil sampling, geophysics and costeaning.

The Company is also waiting results from a stream sediment sampling program conducted at Panorama and Bonnie Scot Projects in the Pilbara.

The Company is also working to complete detailed geophysical surveys including ground and downhole EM around prospective nickel and cobalt targets identified from past drill assays at the Snark, Clark Hill and Moonshine prospects.

Macarthur is fully focused on the development of its iron ore resource in the Yilgarn. For this to occur the company must seek and receive transport allocation (at a commercial rate) for rail and port access. The recent announcement of CLF on the closure of their APIO mining and export operations certainly add to transport and export capacity being available in the near term.

Kind Regards,
Nicola Ingram Company Secretary

Read more at www.stockhouse.com/companies/bullboar...
honkytonkgirl1 26 apr 2018 om 00:08
0
Lid sinds: 25 aug 2017
Laatste bezoek: 26 apr 2018
Aantal posts:
128
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 1
Cadence Minerals pleased with rapid progress at Macarthur Minerals

12:08 25 Apr 2018

"We are pleased that Macarthur Minerals is making rapid progress with each of its major projects."
Cadence owns a 15% stake in Macarthur

Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC) relayed a positive update from the group’s 15% owned Macarthur Minerals which highlighted progress in what was described as an active first quarter.

"We are pleased that Macarthur Minerals is making rapid progress with each of its major projects," said Kiran Morzaria, Cadence chief executive.

In MacArthur’s own statement, its executive chairman Cameron McCall told investors that the company is in a strong position to exploit opportunities in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia.
READ: Cadence Minerals boosted by Macarthur breakthrough at Lake Giles

He highlighted certain operations which will close in the region, and that will free up existing infrastructure for other firms.

“The company has been in discussions with key Union and Government agencies, including the Southern Ports Authority, as well as mining, infrastructure and engineering service companies to refine operational costs,” McCall said.

“In March 2018, Macarthur commissioned a London based research firm, Hallgarten & Company to complete an internal business investigation plan looking at the infrastructure that may be available from the closure of Cliffs’ Asia Pacific Iron Ore operations, and the Company’s 2012 PFS on the Ularring Hematite Project.

“This plan indicates that there is potential commercial benefit for development of the company’s iron ore projects.”

He added: “In addition, the company has commenced discussions with project finance groups and off-take trading partners. I assure you, the company has been actively preparing on all fronts to ensure the successful development of its iron ore assets.”
honkytonkgirl1 26 apr 2018 om 00:09
0
Lid sinds: 25 aug 2017
Laatste bezoek: 26 apr 2018
Aantal posts:
128
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 1
Evans, Haythorpe and Philips: Top Notch!

With the appointment of Earl Evans (former Chairman, now back on the MMS board) and
Andrew Haythorpe (Technical Advisor) to the gold and lithium team and with the formidable
Joe Phillips as new CEO Macarthur seems poised for a breakout.

Good and experienced management is what it's all about in the junior mining business and
MacArthur's board and directors are just that; they have a great track record.

Everything is good!

We should move up soon.....

Holding with confidence!

Honkytonkgirl

Read more at www.stockhouse.com/companies/bullboar...
3 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Markt vandaag

Negatief beeld op Wall Street

25 apr De aandelenbeurzen in New York lieten woensdag in de tussentijdse handel opnieuw een lager beeld zien, na d...

    Indices

    AEX 551,73 -0,85%
    Dow30# 24.140,55 +0,24%
    EUR/USD 1,2178 +0,12%
    Germany30^ 12.480,70 +0,47%
    Gold spot 1.323,42 +0,02%
    LDN100-24h 7.430,76 +0,10%
    NY-Nasdaq Composite 7.003,74 -0,05%

    Stijgers

    Sif Ho...
    +3,37%
    Refres...
    +2,26%
    Van La...
    +1,95%
    KPN
    +1,92%
    Hunter...
    +1,61%

    Dalers

    ICT Group
    -4,59%
    ING
    -3,46%
    Flow T...
    -3,41%
    Philip...
    -3,35%
    Arcelo...
    -3,15%
     