Cibox Interactive « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Hi,



Had hiermee te maken toen in 2015:

2015 was a year of significant investment and focus, building the Novaprep® business and

successfully integrating Lab21 following its acquisition in 2014. This resulted in 14% sales growth

across the Group, with Novaprep® sales a particular highlight up 30% year-on-year. The Group’s

strong sales performance led to an improved gross margin with an increase of 4.5 percentage points

to 48.1%. Novacyt successfully raised €4.2m from the issue of new equity and restructured its debt

by replacing Clydesdale Bank with Kreos Capital to support the Group’s ambitious growth plans.



Maar staan er NU veel beter voor bijna of mss wel al breakeven...

Kortom vasthouden en langzaam komt de interesse en breken we uit.