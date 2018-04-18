Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

SolGold (SOLG), koper en goud in Ecuador
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
Tijdens de Lynx masterclass met Middelkoop enkele maanden geleden was dit ook een tip van hem.
www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/r...
In de tabel staan de zuiverheidsgraden van de proefboringen. Die behoren tot de hoogste ooit gevonden volgens de tabel: www.solgold.com.au/ecuador/
(https://static1.squarespace.com/static/560a5feee4b0a63bf47c76f5/t/5a29d5baf9619af1776949fc/1512691209429/SolGold+-+Corporate+Presentation+for+November+2017.pdf)
Newcrest Mining zit er voor 14,5% in.
Op 5 april heeft BlackRock een belang van 4,69% genomen: ir.euroinvestor.com/Tools/newsArticle...
www.kitco.com/news/2018-04-09/CRU-CES...
SANTIAGO, April 9 (Reuters) - SolGold has received advances from a dozen big miners, including BHP and Vale , for its copper and gold discovery in Ecuador, an executive said on Monday, but has rejected them to develop the project alone.
SolGold bucked a trend of a lack of new discoveries following a fall-off in investment during the commodities crash of 2015-16. The company's flagship project in Ecuador, named Cascabel, appears from exploration to be a major new high-grade copper and gold find to rival some of the largest existing mines. Exploration Manager Jason Ward, speaking on the sidelines of the CRU/CESCO copper conference in Santiago, said the company had been approached many times by potential partners and had repeatedly said no.
Andere aandeelhouders: markets.ft.com/data/equities/tearshee...
Volgens Middelkoop slechts 100% upside: www.cdfund.com/solgold-legt-voorlopig...
www.solgold.com.au/announcements
Blackrock vergroot positie nogmaals
21 May 2018 - New High-grade Copper and Gold Mineralisation Discovered Within Ecuador's Richly Copper-endowed Southern Jurassic Porphyry Corridor
HIGHLIGHTS:
- SolGold's La Hueca, Timbara and Porvenir Project concessions cover 60km of strike along Ecuador's Southern Jurassic porphyry corridor.
- Two new copper targets discovered on the western side of the La Hueca Project. Channel chip sampling returns 17.3m @ 3.87% Cu, 0.46 g/t Au (including 6m @ 9.39% Cu, 0.98 g/t Au).
- New mineralised outcrops identified in the Porvenir Project that are rich in chalcopyrite, chalcocite, covellite, bornite (copper sulphide minerals) and malachite (copper carbonate mineral).
- The southern Jurassic porphyry corridor is of similar age to nearby Fruta del Norte, Mirador and Santa Barbara deposits.
- Detailed auger soil programs are planned for La Hueca, Porvenir and Timbara to further delineate drill targets.
www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/r...
www.redcloudks.com/RCKS%20Talk/doc/20...
In our view, the SolGold's current valuation (0.041/lb vs. peers at 0.032/lb CuEq) does not properly reflect the exceptional nature of the meaningful exploration upside at the company’s portfolio of exploration projects in Ecuador.
Direct naar Forum
Markt vandaag
16:03
De AEX-index op de beurs in Amsterdam stond woensdagmiddag op verlies. Ook de andere Europese graadmeters g...
Indices
|
|AEX
|563,91
|-1,42%
|
|Dow30#
|24.730,01
|-0,42%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1706
|-0,62%
|
|Germany30^
|12.935,90
|-1,78%
|
|Gold spot
|1.290,19
|-0,08%
|
|LDN100-24h
|7.795,31
|-0,83%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|7.378,46
|-0,21%
Stijgers
Dalers