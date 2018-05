Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

SANTIAGO, April 9 (Reuters) - SolGold has received advances from a dozen big miners, including BHP and Vale , for its copper and gold discovery in Ecuador, an executive said on Monday, but has rejected them to develop the project alone.SolGold bucked a trend of a lack of new discoveries following a fall-off in investment during the commodities crash of 2015-16. The company's flagship project in Ecuador, named Cascabel, appears from exploration to be a major new high-grade copper and gold find to rival some of the largest existing mines. Exploration Manager Jason Ward, speaking on the sidelines of the CRU/CESCO copper conference in Santiago, said the company had been approached many times by potential partners and had repeatedly said no.Andere aandeelhouders: markets.ft.com/data/equities/tearshee...