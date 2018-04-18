Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
SolGold (SOLG), koper en goud in Ecuador

KabouterUbu 18 apr 2018 om 12:18
Tijdens de Lynx masterclass met Middelkoop enkele maanden geleden was dit ook een tip van hem.

www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/r...
KabouterUbu 18 apr 2018 om 12:44
Maar wel met een grote verwatering: www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/s...
KabouterUbu 18 apr 2018 om 13:32
In de tabel staan de zuiverheidsgraden van de proefboringen. Die behoren tot de hoogste ooit gevonden volgens de tabel: www.solgold.com.au/ecuador/

(https://static1.squarespace.com/static/560a5feee4b0a63bf47c76f5/t/5a29d5baf9619af1776949fc/1512691209429/SolGold+-+Corporate+Presentation+for+November+2017.pdf)

Newcrest Mining zit er voor 14,5% in.
KabouterUbu 19 apr 2018 om 08:43
Op 5 april heeft BlackRock een belang van 4,69% genomen: ir.euroinvestor.com/Tools/newsArticle...
KabouterUbu 21 apr 2018 om 11:04
www.kitco.com/news/2018-04-09/CRU-CES...

SANTIAGO, April 9 (Reuters) - SolGold has received advances from a dozen big miners, including BHP and Vale , for its copper and gold discovery in Ecuador, an executive said on Monday, but has rejected them to develop the project alone.

SolGold bucked a trend of a lack of new discoveries following a fall-off in investment during the commodities crash of 2015-16. The company's flagship project in Ecuador, named Cascabel, appears from exploration to be a major new high-grade copper and gold find to rival some of the largest existing mines. Exploration Manager Jason Ward, speaking on the sidelines of the CRU/CESCO copper conference in Santiago, said the company had been approached many times by potential partners and had repeatedly said no.


Andere aandeelhouders: markets.ft.com/data/equities/tearshee...
KabouterUbu 21 apr 2018 om 11:16
ir.euroinvestor.com/Tools/newsArticle...
KabouterUbu 21 apr 2018 om 11:38
Volgens Middelkoop slechts 100% upside: www.cdfund.com/solgold-legt-voorlopig...
Traumabulls 27 apr 2018 om 12:19
www.solgold.com.au/announcements

Blackrock vergroot positie nogmaals
KabouterUbu 21 mei 2018 om 17:43
21 May 2018 - New High-grade Copper and Gold Mineralisation Discovered Within Ecuador's Richly Copper-endowed Southern Jurassic Porphyry Corridor

HIGHLIGHTS:

- SolGold's La Hueca, Timbara and Porvenir Project concessions cover 60km of strike along Ecuador's Southern Jurassic porphyry corridor.

- Two new copper targets discovered on the western side of the La Hueca Project. Channel chip sampling returns 17.3m @ 3.87% Cu, 0.46 g/t Au (including 6m @ 9.39% Cu, 0.98 g/t Au).
- New mineralised outcrops identified in the Porvenir Project that are rich in chalcopyrite, chalcocite, covellite, bornite (copper sulphide minerals) and malachite (copper carbonate mineral).
- The southern Jurassic porphyry corridor is of similar age to nearby Fruta del Norte, Mirador and Santa Barbara deposits.
- Detailed auger soil programs are planned for La Hueca, Porvenir and Timbara to further delineate drill targets.

www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/r...
KabouterUbu 23 mei 2018 om 16:33
www.redcloudks.com/RCKS%20Talk/doc/20...

In our view, the SolGold's current valuation (0.041/lb vs. peers at 0.032/lb CuEq) does not properly reflect the exceptional nature of the meaningful exploration upside at the company’s portfolio of exploration projects in Ecuador.
