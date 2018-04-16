Apollo Alternative Assets « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
Forum AP Alternative Assets geopend

14 Posts
IEX - Forummoderator 16 apr 2018 om 13:15
Het door Apollo Alternative Assets opgerichte en beheerde AP Alternative Assets is gespecialiseerd in het beleggen in aandelen van sterk groeiende bedrijven. Het bedrijf investeert rechtstreeks en samen met de door Apollo beheerde fondsen, met name de fondsen van risicokapitaal.

Groet Henk
DeZwarteRidder 16 apr 2018 om 13:34
Dit fonds wordt binnenkort opgeheven.
taskforce 19 apr 2018 om 15:13
Je info klopt "helaas" echt niet volgens mij. Het aandeel Apollo Alternative Assets is net op de Lokale markt sinds 5 maart 2018 bij Euronext Amsterdam.
Dan wordt het natuurlijk niet in de markt gezet met de bedoeling om gelijk weer te worden opgeheven. Het potentieel is gigantisch, kijk maar eens naar het koersverloop van Apollo Global Managment (afkorting APO; gisteren een koers van ongeveer 29 dollar)de afgelopen jaren op NYSE in New York. Zij zijn echt een hele grote speler in deze markt met een biljoenen kapitaal in dollars.
Met €0.09 een koers dik onder de €0,25 doe je een koopje op de lange termijn met Apollo Alternative Assets. Helaas is het aandeel nu via DEGIRO tijdelijk even niet beschikbaar om aan te kopen. Daar wordt door Apollo richting De GIRO aan gewerkt om dat te verhelpen. Het aandeel wordt dus echt niet opgeheven. Veel SUCCES alle lezers met dit aandeel met het doel effectief te beleggen op langere termijn.
DeZwarteRidder 19 apr 2018 om 15:35
The settlement process for the distribution of Athene Shares to holders of record of AAA units as of the record date is expected to begin on March 5, 2018. This settlement process is expected to be effectuated through normal-course settlement procedures via DTC through Euroclear’s and Clearstream’s respective US custodians/DTC participants, without the need for additional documentation by Euroclear and Clearstream participants.
The 605,555 Athene Shares held by AAA that are not being distributed in connection with the AAA Distribution will be sold from time to time as needed to pay certain expenses of AAA. If it is determined that any such Athene Shares are no longer required for such expenses, including if and when it is finally determined to wind up AAA, the remaining Athene Shares at such time will be distributed to AAA unitholders unless the number of such Athene Shares is de minimis, in which case they will be given to charity.
DeZwarteRidder 19 apr 2018 om 15:38
Het enige bezit van AAA was Athene; deze aandelen zijn nu bijna allemaal uitgedeeld aan de aandeelhouders van AAA.
De 600k aandelen die nog over zijn worden geleidelijk verkocht om de kosten van AAA te dekken tot het moment van liquidatie.
taskforce 22 apr 2018 om 21:15
Wat is dan het doel om Apollo op de lokale markt te plaatsen? Met toch de hoop de koers te kunnen laten stijgen?
wieweet 27 apr 2018 om 16:55
Mijn post zomaar verdwenen..hmmm..Afijn van 10 en 11 naar alweer 013.

yep.

vrgr
DeZwarteRidder 27 apr 2018 om 16:58
quote:

taskforce schreef op 22 apr 2018 om 21:15:


Wat is dan het doel om Apollo op de lokale markt te plaatsen? Met toch de hoop de koers te kunnen laten stijgen?

Apollo had al een notering en is dus gedegradeerd.

Voor de zoveelste keer: dit restantje van Apollo gaat zichzelf opheffen.
wieweet 2 mei 2018 om 15:53
Tjonge wat een gespuis weer met de koers...

vrgr
taskforce 2 mei 2018 om 18:08
Apollo Global Management in Amerika komt morgen voorbeurs met ik hoop en vermoed heel goede cijfers. Dat heeft nu al mogelijk een positief effect op Apollo in Amsterdam op de lokale markt.
DeZwarteRidder 2 mei 2018 om 18:19
quote:

taskforce schreef op 2 mei 2018 om 18:08:


Apollo Global Management in Amerika komt morgen voorbeurs met ik hoop en vermoed heel goede cijfers. Dat heeft nu al mogelijk een positief effect op Apollo in Amsterdam op de lokale markt.

Grote onzin; het heeft niks met elkaar te maken.
taskforce 2 mei 2018 om 18:21
En waarom stijgt de koers dan wel ineens explosief Zwarte Ridder?
taskforce 2 mei 2018 om 18:25
De koersstijging begon namelijk wel bij opening van de NYSE om 15.30. Dat is geen toeval denk ik. APO in Amerika stijgt namelijk ook op dit moment.
DeZwarteRidder 2 mei 2018 om 18:26
quote:

taskforce schreef op 2 mei 2018 om 18:21:


En waarom stijgt de koers dan wel ineens explosief Zwarte Ridder?

Omdat de penystockgokkers op het verkeerde spoor zitten.
Pure manipulatie.
