Apollo Alternative Assets « Terug naar discussie overzicht

The settlement process for the distribution of Athene Shares to holders of record of AAA units as of the record date is expected to begin on March 5, 2018. This settlement process is expected to be effectuated through normal-course settlement procedures via DTC through Euroclear’s and Clearstream’s respective US custodians/DTC participants, without the need for additional documentation by Euroclear and Clearstream participants.

The 605,555 Athene Shares held by AAA that are not being distributed in connection with the AAA Distribution will be sold from time to time as needed to pay certain expenses of AAA. If it is determined that any such Athene Shares are no longer required for such expenses, including if and when it is finally determined to wind up AAA, the remaining Athene Shares at such time will be distributed to AAA unitholders unless the number of such Athene Shares is de minimis, in which case they will be given to charity.