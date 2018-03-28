Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies  /  stellar lumens

Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies « Terug naar discussie overzicht

stellar lumens

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
10 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
YNWA 28 mrt 2018 om 21:13
0
Lid sinds: 07 apr 2004
Laatste bezoek: 31 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
9.042
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 712
Gegeven: 708
slimbeleggen.com/trends/stellar-lumen...
YNWA 28 mrt 2018 om 21:15
0
Lid sinds: 07 apr 2004
Laatste bezoek: 31 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
9.042
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 712
Gegeven: 708
slimbeleggen.com/trends/technologiere...
YNWA 28 mrt 2018 om 21:16
0
Lid sinds: 07 apr 2004
Laatste bezoek: 31 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
9.042
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 712
Gegeven: 708
slimbeleggen.com/trends/jed-mccaleb-s...
YNWA 28 mrt 2018 om 21:17
1
Lid sinds: 07 apr 2004
Laatste bezoek: 31 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
9.042
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 712
Gegeven: 708
slimbeleggen.com/trends/ico-39-miljoe...
Empros 29 mrt 2018 om 09:06
0
Lid sinds: 08 nov 2016
Laatste bezoek: 31 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
530
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 30
Gegeven: 22
AB & Goed idee om Stellar Lumens een eigen crypto-forum plaatsje te geven!

ambcrypto.com/stellar-lumens-xlms-tec...
Empros 29 mrt 2018 om 09:09
0
Lid sinds: 08 nov 2016
Laatste bezoek: 31 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
530
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 30
Gegeven: 22
Toekomst perspektieven ...

cryptoblockchainresearch.com/2018/03/...
Empros 29 mrt 2018 om 09:24
0
Lid sinds: 08 nov 2016
Laatste bezoek: 31 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
530
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 30
Gegeven: 22
Stellar Lumens [XLM] creator explains his tiffs with Ripple [XRP] before quitting it

ambcrypto.com/stellar-lumens-xlm-crea...
Empros 29 mrt 2018 om 09:30
0
Lid sinds: 08 nov 2016
Laatste bezoek: 31 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
530
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 30
Gegeven: 22
Stellar Lumens [XLM] might have hit bottom, their new wallet update to turn markets green?

ambcrypto.com/stellar-lumens-xlm-migh...

Robbie Johnathon, a portfolio manager at Boston N Financials spoke to AMBCrypto and says,
“Stellar’s rise has been stellar so far, they are currently the most underappreciated and undervalued token. The markets are waiting for Bitcoin to break resistance at 11,800, post that I think Stellar is going to be one of the biggest gainers”
Empros 29 mrt 2018 om 09:31
0
Lid sinds: 08 nov 2016
Laatste bezoek: 31 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
530
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 30
Gegeven: 22
samcrypto.com/stellar-price-analysis-...

Net USD 0.2004!!! Touch wood!
Empros 31 mrt 2018 om 20:34
0
Lid sinds: 08 nov 2016
Laatste bezoek: 31 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
530
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 30
Gegeven: 22
www.altcoinss.com/news/news-stellar-p...
10 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

BTC/EUR Meer »

Koers 5.706,5400   Verschil +93,98 (+1,67%)
Laag 5.475,9500   Volume 0
Hoog 5.850,7100   Gem. Volume 0
31-mrt-18 21:33

Gerelateerde Video's

1:39
Jan Kees de Jager: Cryptovaluta zijn nicheproduct 15 mei 18:15
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX