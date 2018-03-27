Menu

UPDATE: Tesla is just months away from a total collapse, says hedge-fund manager

03/27/18 12:46 PM EDT

By Shawn Langlois, MarketWatch

'I've never seen anything so absurd in my career'

Unless Elon Musk "pulls a rabbit out of his hat," Tesla will be bankrupt within four months, says John Thompson of Vilas Capital Management.

Denk dat we getuige gaan worden van s'werelds grootste kapitaal vernietiging ever.