Pharming « Terug naar discussie overzicht

David(cucugno) schreef op 22 mrt 2018 om 13:45:

Hello everyone,For those who do not know me I am the owner of the french forum on pharming group:I seldom intervene on IEX (IEX disappointing my account each time) but I wanted to inform you that we think that a takeover bid is being prepared, there are many weird things since January in the notebook orders.We contacted an international law firm a few weeks ago to inquire about our options for countering a takeover bid.Our lawyer is preparing an official letter to the CEO of Pharming and we will see if we get an answer.We own about 7% of the capital and if an OPA was announced I will come back to you to be even more powerful and get a higher selling price.Have a good dayDavid