Pharming « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Home  /  Forum  /  Pharming  /  The French forum thinks that an OPA arrives

The French forum thinks that an OPA arrives

19 Posts
David(cucugno) 22 mrt 2018 om 13:45
Hello everyone,

For those who do not know me I am the owner of the french forum on pharming group:
actionnaires-pharming-group.fr/

I seldom intervene on IEX (IEX disappointing my account each time) but I wanted to inform you that we think that a takeover bid is being prepared, there are many weird things since January in the notebook orders.
We contacted an international law firm a few weeks ago to inquire about our options for countering a takeover bid.

Our lawyer is preparing an official letter to the CEO of Pharming and we will see if we get an answer.
We own about 7% of the capital and if an OPA was announced I will come back to you to be even more powerful and get a higher selling price.

Have a good day

David
Bio-belegger 22 mrt 2018 om 13:54
Hi David,

thanks for the info, would be great but we want at least a bid of € 4 :-)
DeZwarteRidder 22 mrt 2018 om 13:55
quote:

David(cucugno) schreef op 22 mrt 2018 om 13:45:


Hello everyone,

For those who do not know me I am the owner of the french forum on pharming group:
actionnaires-pharming-group.fr/
I seldom intervene on IEX (IEX disappointing my account each time) but I wanted to inform you that we think that a takeover bid is being prepared, there are many weird things since January in the notebook orders.
We contacted an international law firm a few weeks ago to inquire about our options for countering a takeover bid.

Our lawyer is preparing an official letter to the CEO of Pharming and we will see if we get an answer.
We own about 7% of the capital and if an OPA was announced I will come back to you to be even more powerful and get a higher selling price.
Have a good day
David

LOL

Dit is een mooi voorbeeld van de huid van de beer verkopen voordat hij geschoten is....!!
De koers is van ons 22 mrt 2018 om 13:56
David,

Thank you for the upfront warning, but I wonder which ‘things’ make you believe an OPA is upcoming ?

Merci en avance.
David(cucugno) 22 mrt 2018 om 13:59
quote:

De koers is van ons schreef op 22 mrt 2018 om 13:56:


David,

Thank you for the upfront warning, but I wonder which ‘things’ make you believe an OPA is upcoming ?

Merci en avance.


There is the presence of funds shorters since January and especially a manipulation of the course very obvious. Orders appear and disappear, things forbidden by the AFM
Bio-belegger 22 mrt 2018 om 14:00
I think David's message helped because the stock value is rising again :-)
DeZwarteRidder 22 mrt 2018 om 14:03
quote:

David(cucugno) schreef op 22 mrt 2018 om 13:45:


Hello everyone,

For those who do not know me I am the owner of the french forum on pharming group:
actionnaires-pharming-group.fr/

I seldom intervene on IEX (IEX disappointing my account each time) but I wanted to inform you that we think that a takeover bid is being prepared, there are many weird things since January in the notebook orders.
We contacted an international law firm a few weeks ago to inquire about our options for countering a takeover bid.

Our lawyer is preparing an official letter to the CEO of Pharming and we will see if we get an answer.
We own about 7% of the capital and if an OPA was announced I will come back to you to be even more powerful and get a higher selling price.Have a good day David

Als je denkt dat de tent wordt overgenomen, dan kun je maar een ding doen: een 2e hypotheek nemen, een persoonlijke lening aanvragen, geld lenen van je tante en dan alle aandelen opkopen.
De koers is van ons 22 mrt 2018 om 14:14
quote:

David(cucugno) schreef op 22 mrt 2018 om 13:59:


[...]

There is the presence of funds shorters since January and especially a manipulation of the course very obvious. Orders appear and disappear, things forbidden by the AFM


Shorters are active with a lot of stocks, and isn’t their ‘businessmodel’ based on playing around with the course ? From the recent development in the course I think they managed the game very well.

But they do this all over and you cannot simply conclude that there présence means OPA In my opinion, there would be a lot of them in that case
DeZwarteRidder 22 mrt 2018 om 14:20
David is volgens mij een goedwillende amateur met veel te veel vrije tijd.
Jupilerke 22 mrt 2018 om 14:29
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 22 mrt 2018 om 14:20:


David is volgens mij een goedwillende amateur met veel te veel vrije tijd.

Dat zou kunnen, maar we kunnen ook niets uitsluiten, bij Tigenix heb je het ook niet zien aankomen en bleef je maar tegen iedereen roepen om weg te wezen en zo veel kleine mensen veel geld doen verliezen! Dus laat hem het voordeel van de twijfel. We zullen wel zien!
De koers is van ons 22 mrt 2018 om 14:31
Maar ik blijf nu wel lekker zitten hoor...Bij Tigenix juist een dag te vroeg verkocht ... en aangezien ik een ezel ben :) ga ik me geen 2 keer aan dezelfde steen stoten
DeZwarteRidder 22 mrt 2018 om 14:36
Een advocaat inschakelen VOORDAT er een bod op tafel ligt, is natuurlijk belachelijk.
beeldscherm 22 mrt 2018 om 14:37
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 22 mrt 2018 om 14:20:


David is volgens mij een goedwillende amateur met veel te veel vrije tijd.


Pensionaro aan de Côte d'Azur..
Jupilerke 22 mrt 2018 om 14:37
quote:

De koers is van ons schreef op 22 mrt 2018 om 14:31:


Maar ik blijf nu wel lekker zitten hoor...Bij Tigenix juist een dag te vroeg verkocht ... en aangezien ik een ezel ben :) ga ik me geen 2 keer aan dezelfde steen stoten

Groot gelijk, heb nog paar dagen voor de overname Tigenix een post gelezen van DZR die tegen iemand zei " je hebt je Pharmings toch niet verkocht om Tigenix te kopen" had die mens dat maar gedaan, was hij nu pak rijker!
Jupilerke 22 mrt 2018 om 14:41
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 22 mrt 2018 om 14:36:


Een advocaat inschakelen VOORDAT er een bod op tafel ligt, is natuurlijk belachelijk.

Maybe een beleggingsclub met een Juridische dienst, zou zomaar kunnen al lijkt het belachelijk.
Jupilerke 22 mrt 2018 om 14:54
quote:

beeldscherm schreef op 22 mrt 2018 om 14:37:


[...]

Pensionaro aan de Côte d'Azur..

Volgens Google
Biographie
Entrepreneur dans différents domaines : commerçant, agent commercial dans la cession de fonds de commerces
Dus zou hij agent zijn om handelsfondsen(zaken) te verhandelen!
interactivtrading.com/profil/1511-cuc...
DeZwarteRidder 22 mrt 2018 om 14:55
'Dear Mr De Fries,
I have to warn you: Do NOT accept a takeover bid below 5 euro,
otherwise I have to take you to court and crush you!

Greetings from David with 7% of the shares."
GasGas 22 mrt 2018 om 14:59
Zwarte anjer is ook weer van de partij
LT belegger 22 mrt 2018 om 15:06
quote:

De koers is van ons schreef op 22 mrt 2018 om 14:31:


Maar ik blijf nu wel lekker zitten hoor...Bij Tigenix juist een dag te vroeg verkocht ... en aangezien ik een ezel ben :) ga ik me geen 2 keer aan dezelfde steen stoten


Bij Pharming is ook een win-win situatie. OF je maakt winst doordat de koers stijgt de komende maanden OF je maakt winst door de bonus bij een overname.

Als je in het Pharming Facts II draadje de punten doorneemt dan weet je genoeg.

Ik hou ze nog zeker tot eind 2018 vast.
