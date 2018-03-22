Sopheon « Terug naar discussie overzicht

SOPHEON: Powering ahead



Sopheon plc | Published on 22/03/2018



Sopheon has delivered a very strong 2017 – in line with the previous

trading updates, and benefiting from a very good end to the year. The

group is ahead of our estimates on all metrics, and is well placed

going into 2018 and beyond. Management have signalled their

confidence with the welcome introduction of a maiden dividend (2.5p).

We upgrade our estimates for both 2018 and 2019.

