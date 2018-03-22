Sopheon « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Audited Results Statement for the Year to 31 December 2017
Another successful year
Sopheon plc, the international provider of software and services that help organizations generate more revenues and profits from new products, is pleased to announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2017 together with an outlook for the current year.
Highlights:
Revenue: $28.5m (2016: $23.2m)
EBITDA: $8.0m (2016: $5.6m)
PBT: $5.1m (2016: $3.0m)
Net cash: $9.5m (2016: $4.2m)
Continued growth in revenue and profitability as the business delivers on its strategy to be the leader in enterprise-class innovation solutions.
Fifty-nine license transactions (49 in the prior year) of which 13 are new customers.
Full year 2018 revenue visibility of $19.3m, compared to $14.5m the previous year.
Market recognition continues from industry voices such as Gartner and Forrester, underlining Sopheon’s market leadership in innovation and the broader portfolio management segments.
Broadening opportunity and appeal for the Accolade platform beyond new product innovation.
Maiden dividend proposed of 2.5p per share.
Barry Mence, Chairman, commented: “As we reflect on a third and unprecedented year of success for Sopheon, we are more determined than ever to make sure that Sopheon strengthens its leadership position in our rapidly evolving market. We have ambitious investment plans for 2018 involving product, people and process. Where appropriate, this will also include consideration of targeted M&A opportunities when consistent with our goals and criteria. Alongside strategic initiatives, we remain highly driven by revenue and profit objectives. To emphasize this, the board has decided to propose a maiden dividend and will put this to members at the next annual general meeting to be held in June this year.”
SOPHEON: Powering ahead
Sopheon plc | Published on 22/03/2018
Sopheon has delivered a very strong 2017 – in line with the previous
trading updates, and benefiting from a very good end to the year. The
group is ahead of our estimates on all metrics, and is well placed
going into 2018 and beyond. Management have signalled their
confidence with the welcome introduction of a maiden dividend (2.5p).
We upgrade our estimates for both 2018 and 2019.
Margin omhoog van 70 naar 73% Vindt hun schattingen erg conservatief
Mee eens,evenals de omzetschatting, heel voorzichtig.
Zou me niet verbazen als die richting de 35 gaan over het hele jaar.
Inhoudelijk niet zo veel nieuws in de update.
Wel het beeld van een volwassen gezond bedrijf met een prima financiele basis.
Gunstig lijkt me de uitlating dat ze inmiddels qua omzet iets minder gevoelig zijn voor momenten waarop contract wordt getekend.
een aantal jaren terug was nogal eens aan de orde dat een order net niet was getekend waardoor de omzet toch tegenviel.
Nieuw koersdoel !
welk koersdoel geven ze af?
mooie resultaten en geode vooruitzichten. Lekker blijven zitten!
gr. OVI
