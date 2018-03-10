Pharming « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Gottlieb: 'Enormous Investment' Needed For New Flu Vaccine Technology
March 09, 2018
A fundamental change in manufacturing would be needed for the United States to shift from “antiquated” egg-based flu vaccines to newer technologies like cell-based vaccines and recombinant DNA technology, which could pave the way toward a universal vaccine, government experts told lawmakers March 8. But investing in continuous manufacturing can help usher along this shift, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb argued.
After the discovery of DNA and recombinant DNA techniques in the past decades it became possible to transfer genes between different organisms, such as plants and bacteria. Scientists discovered how to transfer mammalian genes into the genetic material of other animals, and breed transgenic animals with specific (mixed) characteristics. This new scientific approach of recombining genetic material from different biological sources became known as recombinant DNA technology and the animals generated with such technology as transgenic animals.
Denk dat Pharming met hun TPT Platform nu bij velen op de radar komt te staan..
Zoveel meer dan Ruconest alleen!
..Continuous manufacturing holds great promise for both cell-based and recombinant vaccines, because supply could be more easily ramped up on short notice.
dubbeltje begint langzaam aan te vallen..
09-mrt-18 17:38