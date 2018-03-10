Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Pharming  /  Gottlieb: &#39;Enormous Investment&#39; Needed For New Flu Vaccine Technology

Pharming « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Gottlieb: 'Enormous Investment' Needed For New Flu Vaccine Technology

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
4 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
beeldscherm 10 mrt 2018 om 12:03
2
Lid sinds: 26 nov 2003
Laatste bezoek: 10 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
11.984
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3050
Gegeven: 975
March 09, 2018
A fundamental change in manufacturing would be needed for the United States to shift from “antiquated” egg-based flu vaccines to newer technologies like cell-based vaccines and recombinant DNA technology, which could pave the way toward a universal vaccine, government experts told lawmakers March 8. But investing in continuous manufacturing can help usher along this shift, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb argued.

www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/Press...

- - -
www.pharming.com/rnd/transgenic-produ...

After the discovery of DNA and recombinant DNA techniques in the past decades it became possible to transfer genes between different organisms, such as plants and bacteria. Scientists discovered how to transfer mammalian genes into the genetic material of other animals, and breed transgenic animals with specific (mixed) characteristics. This new scientific approach of recombining genetic material from different biological sources became known as recombinant DNA technology and the animals generated with such technology as transgenic animals.

- -
Denk dat Pharming met hun TPT Platform nu bij velen op de radar komt te staan..
Bugs_bunny 10 mrt 2018 om 12:07
0
Lid sinds: 22 dec 2017
Laatste bezoek: 10 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
210
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 17
Gegeven: 6
Goed verhaal
posilies 10 mrt 2018 om 12:12
0
Lid sinds: 25 mei 2017
Laatste bezoek: 10 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
205
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28
Gegeven: 23
Zoveel meer dan Ruconest alleen!
beeldscherm 10 mrt 2018 om 12:14
1
Lid sinds: 26 nov 2003
Laatste bezoek: 10 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
11.984
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3050
Gegeven: 975
..Continuous manufacturing holds great promise for both cell-based and recombinant vaccines, because supply could be more easily ramped up on short notice.

dubbeltje begint langzaam aan te vallen..
4 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Pharming Group Meer »

Koers 1,180   Verschil -0,09 (-7,09%)
Laag 1,130   Volume 46.173.423
Hoog 1,255   Gem. Volume 29.994.133
09-mrt-18 17:38

Pharming Nieuws

07 mrt Stevige groei voor Pharming 19
23 feb 'Concurrent Pharming zet stap me... 58
23 feb 'Concurrent Pharming zet stap me... 10
12 feb 'Overnames remmen prestaties far...
17 jan FDA beoordeelt licentieaanvraag ... 17
05 jan Topman Pharming: meer nieuws ron... 8
04 jan Pharming lost weer obligaties af... 11
05 dec Obligaties Pharming omgezet in a... 14
27 nov Pharming dient verzoek in bij FDA 9
26 okt Omzetgroei voor biotechnoloog Ph... 10

Gerelateerde Video's

Pharming kan verder omhoog 27 okt 17:23
Arend Jan Kamp over Pharming 26 okt 13:24
Pharming: This time... 07 jul 16:46
IEX Market Update met Nico Inberg en Tycho Schaaf 07 okt 15:05
 