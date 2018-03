Arcelor Mittal « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Essar Steel bid can not be rejected - ArcelorMittal

Published on Thu, 01 Mar 2018



DNA reported that ArcelorMittal has upped the ante for acquiring Essar Steel, claiming that there is no way they could be disqualified under the revised Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for its past relation with defaulter Uttam Galva Steel. A spokesperson of ArcelorMittal told DNA Money “We have invested successfully in many countries and developed a reputation for our ability to turn around distressed or underperforming assets. Section 29A of the IBC was not designed to prevent reputed, financially strong businesses, with no prior involvement with the asset in question from participating.”



ArcelorMittal’s spokesperson reiterated that it was just a financial investor in the troubled company. He told “ArcelorMittal was never the promoter of Uttam Galva. We had no board representation and no involvement in the management of the company even before selling our shareholding.”



Legality of ArcelorMittal’s bid was questioned on the grounds that it held the stake in Uttam Galva Steel, a delinquent borrower.



In a bid to stay clear of any legal hurdles, ArcelorMittal had transferred 29.1% stake in Uttam Galva to other founders of the company.



Source : DNA