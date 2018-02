Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from AnalystsPosted by Andrew Steele on Feb 2nd, 2018 // No CommentsAltice USA logoAltice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.54.ATUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.Get Altice USA alerts:Shares of Altice USA (NYSE ATUS) opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $35.29.Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $67,939,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $57,079,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,555,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 905,474 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $25,972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $14,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.Altice USA Company ProfileAltice USA, Inc is engaged in providing broadband communications and video services in the United States. The Company’s segments include Cablevision and Cequel. Cablevision provides broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential and business customers in and around the New York metropolitan area.