BioPharma « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Aandeel11 1 feb 2018 om 23:28
Goed nieuws, hoewel nog maar in fase 1!!

SEATTLE, Feb. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods for breast cancer and other breast conditions, today announced additional findings from its Phase 1 study of Atossa’s proprietary oral Endoxifen. Endoxifen is an active metabolite of the FDA-approved drug tamoxifen, which is currently used to treat breast cancer and for breast cancer prevention in high-risk patients.

......

“Breast cancer patients do not typically want to wait weeks or even months for the current standard of care, oral tamoxifen, to take effect. Our study data indicates that our proprietary oral Endoxifen reaches a steady-state in about 7 days, while the literature indicates that it can take 50-200 days for tamoxifen to reach a steady-state – keeping in mind that a breast cancer tumor can double in size in as little as 29 days. Not only does it take up to several months for oral tamoxifen to take effect, oral tamoxifen also does not benefit up to 50% of patients, partly because many patients cannot metabolize tamoxifen. For these reasons, we believe our oral Endoxifen may reduce the incidence of this deadly disease and fundamentally change the paradigm for breast cancer treatment,” added Dr. Quay.



finance.yahoo.com/news/biotech-movers...
seekingalpha.com/news/3327574-atossas...
