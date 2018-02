quote: ff_relativeren schreef op 1 feb 2018 om 01:29:

Altice integrates Netflix into new set-top boxReuters Staff1 Min ReadNEW YORK (Reuters) - Altice USA Inc said on Monday that Netflix Inc is now available through its new set-top box, the latest U.S. cable operator to form an alliance with the streaming service.The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, U.S., January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike BlakeSuch partnerships help Netflix add customers as its growth matures in the United States. Neftlix’s Chief Product Officer Gregory Peters said on the company’s post-earnings conference call last week that set-top box integration allows Netflix to reach potential customers who currently watch more traditional television.At the same time, cable executives see tie-ups with Netflix as a way to help fight cord cutting, the dropping of pay TV service. In November, Comcast Corp, the biggest U.S. cable provider, embedded Netflix into its Xfinity X1 set-top box. Charter has also said it plans to integrate Netflix.Netflix shares were up 2.8 percent to $282.43 in early trading. Altice shares were down 1.1 percent to $22.25.Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Andrew HayOur Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.