Galapagos « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Galapagos 2018. De inhoudelijke discussie.

niksdandewaarheid 17 jan 2018 om 16:38
Lid sinds: 12 okt 2017
Laatste bezoek: 02 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
217
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 23
Gegeven: 9
Nieuw jaar, nieuw draadje !

Laat die inhoud maar komen.
*plata o plomo* 17 jan 2018 om 17:27
Lid sinds: 15 jan 2006
Laatste bezoek: 11 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
1.607
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 420
Gegeven: 269
[Modbreak IEX: Gelieve inhoudelijk te reageren, een aantal berichten is bij dezen verwijderd.]
NielsjeB 17 jan 2018 om 18:51
Lid sinds: 29 aug 2014
Laatste bezoek: 11 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
3.388
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1552
Gegeven: 2315
De draadjes beginnen toch weer te verwarren. Deze draad lijkt me op zich prima, maar pe26 is de 'topjaar 2018'-draad begonnen.

Voor de referentie naar het overzicht te verwachten nieuws in ieder geval de topjaar-draad: www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1349043/Galapa...

De investor presentation January 2018: www.glpg.com/docs/view/5a5e5e06633b8-en

Voor inhoudelijke discussies die meer aannames en speculaties bevatten is er de light-draad: www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1347251/inhoud...

Discussies over het wel of niet behouden van deze en andere draden graag op de maand-draad.
NielsjeB 17 jan 2018 om 21:32
Lid sinds: 29 aug 2014
Laatste bezoek: 11 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
3.388
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1552
Gegeven: 2315
(credits @tgtxdough)

Canadian Health Officials Issue Safety Warning on Ofev After Liver Injury Cases

pulmonaryfibrosisnews.com/2018/01/17/...

$FGEN why $FGEN seriously considering mono therapywith 3019 In #IPF as other drugs approved for #IPF safety concerns

twitter.com/tgtxdough/status/95372425...

$FGEN seems likely to pursue a monotherapy pamrevlumab pivotal trial in IPF against standard of care (SOC) that tests non-inferior efficacy and superior safety, (2) strategy remains focused on targeting orphan diseases with pamrevlumab and (3) the company still seems likely to advance a higher and potentially more efficacious dose of pamrevlumab into phase III.

$FGEN recent data support drug’s ability to REVERSE early forms of #fibrosis- strategy target orphan fibrotic diseases #pancreatic CA #DMD

$FGEN believes it has safer drug than IPF SOCs,pirfenidone&nintedanib&running a combination pivotal trial could negatively impact the safety

twitter.com/tgtxdough/status/91314352...

Zeer benieuwd met welk study design Galapagos komt. Eerdere uitspraken van de CMO wezen op add-on to SOC (combo dus). Fibrogen kiest mogelijk voor monotherapy.
pe26 18 jan 2018 om 20:49
Lid sinds: 25 jul 2004
Laatste bezoek: 11 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
4.298
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3957
Gegeven: 704
@NielsjeB: Galapagos wil GLPG1690 binnen beslissende fase IPF studies als add-in en stand alone (Monotherapy) onderzoeken.
Zie onder.

In CC-call na de geweldige FLORA scores binnen IPF tot twee keer toe antwoord van CMO.


(1) Christopher N. Marai - Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst
And then just thinking about the potential next trials and potential arms. Would you be looking at trying this on top of currently approved therapeutics for IPF? Does that make sense mechanistically? Do you expect to see synergies? How should we think about the potential for this to be used in combination with currently available treatment?


Walid Abi-Saab - Galapagos NV - Chief Medical Officer
"Sure. Thanks, Piet. Yes, I think you have to follow both the science and the unmet medical need. As you heard from Onno, this is a disease that's pretty severe, about -- the median survival is about 2 to 5 years after diagnosis. So you have to first evaluate it as quickly as possible on top of --
but at the same time, I think our data and the initial trial were as a stand-alone. So I think going forward, it will robustly evaluate both populations.
That's kind of how we're thinking about it right now, whether that will be done in the same trial or on 2 separate trials remains to be decided. But
again, I think it will be driven mostly by the data and the unmet medical needs".


(2) Vamil Kishore Divan - Credit Suisse AG, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Okay. And my second question is built on one of the earlier questions which is in terms of the future development plans. So what would you -- like, what's your goal here in terms of the late stage trials. Do you need to show superiority over the currently approved agents? Or if you can just show superiority of your placebo with a better safety profile, would that maybe cross-trial comparison suggesting that (inaudible) procedure? Is that sufficient? Just trying to get a sense of how you view the -- what you need to show to be successful commercially.


Walid Abi-Saab - Galapagos NV - Chief Medical Officer
"Yes, I mean, as I mentioned before, I think this is a severe disease. So I think you want to attack it with whatever tools you have. So I think the most
logical step first is to go on top of what's available out there. At the same time, we want to evaluate it as a stand-alone. And then based on these
data, if it makes more sense for the drug to be used by itself because it has a much better efficacy and safety profile, then that's -- ultimately that's
what will guide us to where we need to go and that will be -- the medical care will be shaped by that. If it turns out that actually, patients do benefit
when you add it on top of what's available out there, then I think that's probably the better way to go for the patient. Remember, they have a median survival of 2 to 5 years, so we don't have a lot of time to try things with them. You want to hit it with as much as you can to try and slow the disease progression. We will be guided by the data. I think these are very good questions and ones that we're asking ourselves, but we need
to generate more data with our molecules to be guided as to what will be the best bet".


Tot slot CMO toelichting bij CC Q3 cijfers:


(3) Anastasia Karpova - Kempen & Co. N.V., Research Division - Research Analyst
Three, if I may. Initially, on IPF program, can you all update where you are in the discussions with the regulators concerning Phase II -- Phase III trials.
And would you consider to the combination or monotherapy as well? And do you need to do any breathing studies to open up the IND in the U.S. given that the trial -- the FLORA was conducted in Europe.


Walid Abi-Saab - Galapagos NV - Chief Medical Officer
"So this is Walid. I'm going to take the IPF question first and then turn it over to Piet. So regarding the IPF, we will initiate a placebo-controlled study
on top of the standard of care in the first quarter of 2018. As this study design has already been discussed previously, with both the FDA and EMA.
In addition, we will be discussing additional studies with both agencies in order to complete our registrational programs. And specifically, whether
we need to do any bridging before we go to U.S., the answer is no, we can go straight in the U.S. with the package that we have now".



Ook Prometic gaat voor een Monotherapy studie, naast de add-on studie. Deze laatste studie start ook als eerst, net als wat bij Galapagos het geval zal zijn.
NielsjeB 25 jan 2018 om 21:04
3
Lid sinds: 29 aug 2014
Laatste bezoek: 11 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
3.388
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1552
Gegeven: 2315
Completed study die achter gemeld is.

A Study to Assess Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of GLPG2737 in Healthy Subjects

clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03410979
maxen 25 jan 2018 om 23:12
Lid sinds: 17 sep 2003
Laatste bezoek: 11 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
2.201
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2179
Gegeven: 1131
quote:

NielsjeB schreef op 25 jan 2018 om 21:04:


Completed study die achter gemeld is.

A Study to Assess Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of GLPG2737 in Healthy Subjects

clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03410979

achter = achteraf?
NielsjeB 28 jan 2018 om 11:44
Lid sinds: 29 aug 2014
Laatste bezoek: 11 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
3.388
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1552
Gegeven: 2315
quote:

maxen schreef op 25 jan 2018 om 23:12:


[...]
achter = achteraf?

Klopt. Dit was de studie in gezonde vrijwilligers ter voorbereiding op PELICAN.
Rekyus 31 jan 2018 om 13:35
Lid sinds: 20 jun 2013
Laatste bezoek: 11 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
330
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1129
Gegeven: 35
ACR20 wordt niet langer gezien als een geschikt primair eindpunt bij RA-geneesmiddelenonderzoek.

Vanaf 1 juli 2018 treedt een richtsnoer van het European Medicines Agency (EMA) in werking met aanbevelingen voor het geneesmiddelenonderzoek voor de behandeling van reumatoïde artritis. Zo worden er nieuwe primaire eindpunten (waaronder DAS28-ESR en DAS28-CRP) gedefinieerd, onder meer ter vervanging van de alom als ‘primary outcome measure’ toegepaste ACR20. Zie: www.ema.europa.eu/ema/index.jsp?curl=...

Terecht, lijkt me.
pe26 31 jan 2018 om 15:53
3
Lid sinds: 25 jul 2004
Laatste bezoek: 11 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
4.298
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3957
Gegeven: 704
Nieuwe Filgotinib studie:

Study to Evaluate the Pharmacokinetics of Filgotinib in Participants With Impaired Hepatic Function
clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT034177...

3 groepen:
Participants with moderate/severe/mild (3) hepatic impairment and matched healthy controls will receive a single dose of filgotinib on Day 1.


60 vrijwilligers met RA/Crohn/UC worden gerecruiteerd, waarvan deel van deze patiënten in het huidige leven leverproblemen heeft. Dit zijn nieuwe vrijwilligers die worden gerecruiteerd en 1x pilletje van 100 mg filgotinib ontvangen.

Daarna wordt 1 maand na absorptie het effect gemeten.


Vraag: is het doel van deze fase 1 studie..: nastreven dat in toekomst ook RA/Crohn/UC-patiënten met leverproblemen** kunnen worden behandeld met Filgotinib?

**Zijn deze lever-patiënten (moderate and severe) nu wellicht uitgezonderd van deelname FINCH/SELECTION1/DIVERSITY1 studies..?


Als dit het geval is, zeer zinvol om deze studie op te starten.
Rekyus 31 jan 2018 om 16:24
Lid sinds: 20 jun 2013
Laatste bezoek: 11 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
330
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1129
Gegeven: 35
Eerder het omgekeerde lijkt me het geval. Het onderzoek heeft immers alle kenmerken van een fase 1 veiligheidsstudie. In 2015 is al uitgebreid het PK/PD onderzoek gedaan. Zie: Clin Pharmacokinet. 2015 Aug;54(8):859-74. doi: 10.1007/s40262-015-0240-z.
pe26 31 jan 2018 om 17:09
Lid sinds: 25 jul 2004
Laatste bezoek: 11 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
4.298
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3957
Gegeven: 704
Deze Link maakt een hoop duidelijk:

www.nuventra.com/services/pharmacokin...


Hepatic Impairment Clinical Pharmacology Studies
Overview
The liver is a major organ involved in the clearance of drugs via a variety of mechanisms and pathways (e.g., cytochrome P450 [CYP] enzyme pathways, glucuronidation, biliary excretion) and hepatic impairment/dysfunction/disease can alter the clearance of drugs. As such, patients with hepatic disease may require modification to their dosing regimen for a given drug relative to patients with normal hepatic function. The impact of hepatic impairment on a drug’s disposition, clearance, and metabolism is assessed by pharmacokinetics.

In general, an assessment of pharmacokinetics in subjects with hepatic impairment is needed if a drug’s hepatic metabolism and/or excretion accounts for >20% of the elimination of a parent drug or active metabolite. Also, hepatic impairment investigations are typically needed in an NDA submission for drugs with a narrow therapeutic range or if the routes of metabolism and excretion of a drug are unknown.

There are exceptions to consider when determining the proper strategy for evaluating how hepatic impairment PK data should be collected; for example, should a drug be evaluated via a standalone hepatic impairment study or within the context of late phase studies (i.e., using a population PK/sparse sampling approach in a patient population enriched with varying degrees of hepatic disease)? There are also a number of drugs for which a standalone hepatic impairment study is not necessary or required.

Scientific & PK Considerations
Full PK Study Design

The FDA’s guidance to industry suggests that a full PK study can be conducted in patients from the three Child-Pugh categories of impaired hepatic function: mild (Child-Pugh A), moderate (Child-Pugh B) and severe (Child-Pugh C), as well as matched controls (i.e., matched to age, weight, and gender). However, enrolling severe patients from Child-Pugh class C can be difficult and time consuming and Nuventra has clinical and regulatory strategies for efficiently executing this type of study. The overall goal is to determine whether the PK and/or PD of a drug and its active metabolites are altered in patients with hepatic impairment.

Reduced PK Study Design (is niet van toepassing)

In a reduced PK study design, only subjects with moderate hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh class B) are enrolled and compared to matched healthy volunteers. At least 8 evaluable subjects each from moderate impairment and control groups should be enrolled for the reduced PK study but statistical power calculations may be needed depending on the anticipated variability in the pharmacokinetics of the drug.

The reduced and full PK study designs can be conducted either as single dose or multiple dose studies depending on the expected pharmacokinetic behavior of the drug. Also, dose strength must be considered in these studies since impaired hepatic function might lead to higher exposures and safety concerns for the study population. As such, a unique PK plasma sampling schedule for the different levels of hepatic impairment might need to be considered. An experienced pharmacokineticist can quickly and efficiently determine if any dose adjustments are needed in a hepatic impairment study and also advise on frequency of plasma sample collection to enable a robust assessment of pharmacokinetics. A clinical pharmacology consultant can assist with development of the overall design of the impaired hepatic function study.

Population PK Analyses

Population PK analysis is be conducted with sparse sampling of drug concentrations from patients enrolled in late stage studies. The studies need to be enriched for patients with varying degrees of hepatic impairment to enable population PK analyses and modeling of the relationship between Child-Pugh score and PK parameters such as AUC, Cmax, apparent clearance (CL/F), apparent volume of distribution (V/F), terminal half-life (t1/2), and more. The sponsor must take care to capture individual components of the Child-Pugh score (encephalopathy, ascites, serum bilirubin, serum albumin, and prothrombin time) to enable robust population PK.

Nuventra has significant experience in studies of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy combined with significant pharmacokinetic experience to enable a successful study and population PK analysis.

When to Executive Hepatic Studies in Development Programs
Whether a full or reduced hepatic impairment study should be conducted depends on a number of factors including in vitro CYP P450 inhibition/induction assays and the potential for the investigational drug to have altered PK in patients with hepatic impairment. If a drug has a low potential for altered pharmacokinetics with hepatic impairment or will never be used in patients with severe hepatic disease then a reduced study design in moderate hepatic disease may be more appropriate. Alternatively, if the late stage studies will be enriched for varying degrees of hepatic dysfunction then population PK analyses could be conducted, which may be more cost effective relative to standalone PK studies in hepatically impaired subjects.
NielsjeB 31 jan 2018 om 17:11
Lid sinds: 29 aug 2014
Laatste bezoek: 11 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
3.388
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1552
Gegeven: 2315
quote:

Rekyus schreef op 31 jan 2018 om 16:24:


Eerder het omgekeerde lijkt me het geval. Het onderzoek heeft immers alle kenmerken van een fase 1 veiligheidsstudie. In 2015 is al uitgebreid het PK/PD onderzoek gedaan. Zie: Clin Pharmacokinet. 2015 Aug;54(8):859-74. doi: 10.1007/s40262-015-0240-z.

Kun je dit iets meer toelichten Rekyus, wat bedoel je precies?
pe26 31 jan 2018 om 17:24
Lid sinds: 25 jul 2004
Laatste bezoek: 11 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
4.298
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3957
Gegeven: 704
Blijft Filgotinib net zo werken in leverpatiënten (mild tot ernstige vorm) met RA/Crohn/UC als in patiënten RA/Crohn/UC zonder leverproblemen.

Dit onderzoek wordt vaak gedaan voor NDA-aanvraag.

@Rekyus: denk jij dat Leverpatiënten met Child-Pugh class B/C reeds deelnemen aan Filgotinib studies...? Ik zou zeggen van niet, want die mensen hebben een 57%-35% 2-jaars-overlevingskans!

Ik kan dit onderzoek duiden in RA/Crohn/UC patiënten. Kans is heel groot dat Filgotinib sterke remissie e.d. toont in alledrie de indicaties, en daarmee de markt opgaat in 2020.
HansGarrincha 31 jan 2018 om 22:27
Lid sinds: 22 mrt 2004
Laatste bezoek: 11 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
748
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 267
Gegeven: 68
seekingalpha.com/pr/17061934-vertex-s...
Phase 2 data showed mean absolute improvements in ppFEV1 of up to 13.3 and 13.8 percentage points for VX-659 and VX-445, respectively, in triple combination with tezacaftor and ivacaftor in people with CF who have one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation (F508del/Min); triple combination regimens were generally well tolerated across the studies -

- Regulatory discussions ongoing to finalize design of Phase 3 programs; first program to begin in first half of 2018 -
pe26 31 jan 2018 om 22:56
Lid sinds: 25 jul 2004
Laatste bezoek: 11 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
4.298
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3957
Gegeven: 704
Ere wie ere toekomt. Zeer goede scores Vertex.
Next generation correctors VX-659 en VX-445 doen beter dan VX-440/VX-152.

Galapagos zal mid 2018 willen laten zien wat 1e triple CF aan scores geeft in heterozygous/homozygous populatie.

De 3e triple van Galapagos met voorziene start fase 2 in zomer 2018 zal in 2019 duidelijk betere scores moeten laten zien dan triples Vertex. Geen gemakkelijke opgave, maar daar zijn ze bij Galapagos al langer van doordrongen.

Voor de CF-patiënten is dit heel goed nieuws.
pe26 31 jan 2018 om 23:25
0
Laatste bezoek: 11 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
4.298
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3957
Gegeven: 704
De Fase 2 studie 445/661 (tezacaftor)/561 moet wel goed uitvallen voor Vertex.

(1) Potentiator VX-561 is 1x daags (deuterated)

(2) Potentiator Ivacaftor is 2x daags (bestanddeel voor andere triple die fase 3 ingaat +659/661)


"In addition, the company plans to initiate a Phase 3 program in mid-2018 to evaluate VX-445 in triple combination with tezacaftor and VX-561 as a once-daily regimen, pending additional data in the first half of 2018, including the Phase 2 data on the combination of VX-445, tezacaftor and VX-561.


De studies zijn toch blinded... of zou Vertex al deel data hebben gezien.
maxen 1 feb 2018 om 00:34
Lid sinds: 17 sep 2003
Laatste bezoek: 11 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
2.201
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2179
Gegeven: 1131
quote:

pe26 schreef op 31 jan 2018 om 22:56:


...
Galapagos zal mid 2018 willen laten zien wat 1e triple CF aan scores geeft in heterozygous/homozygous populatie.

De 3e triple van Galapagos met voorziene start fase 2 in zomer 2018 zal in 2019 duidelijk betere scores moeten laten zien dan triples Vertex. Geen gemakkelijke opgave, maar daar zijn ze bij Galapagos al langer van doordrongen.
...

Speaking of which, hoe zou het met de start van de 1e triple van GLPG, Falcon, zijn?
Eerst mid-2017,
Toen vertraagd naar eind 2017 (6 maanden vertraging).

Die dus ook niet gehaald. In het januari investor-deck, pagina 25 staat de nieuwe CF triple tijdsplanning grafisch weergegeven:

www.glpg.com/docs/view/5a5e5e06633b8-en

Met de best mogelijk wetenschappelijke methode heb ik de balk voor heel 2018 opgemeten, en vergeleken met het aangegeven begin van Falcon. Ik kwam tot een schatting van de start op 19 januari. Met de foutenmarge (en de onzekerheid) van de Galapagos balkentekenaar interpreteer ik dat dan als eind januari.

-De optimist zou zeggen: dus het kan nu elk moment gebeuren!
-De pessimist zou zeggen : dus weer niet gehaald.

Ondertussen neig ik voor deze triple naar de pessimistische kant, vanwege de steeds verschuivende start, en vanwege de mededeling begin januari, dat er nog gepraat werd met de regelgevende UK instantie. Wellicht ligt die toch een beetje dwars, i.t.t. de geluiden vanuit Galapagos in eind oktober dat het helemaal chill was tussen Galapagos en die instantie. Speculerende dat een eventueel gedoe ligt aan de lange halfwaardetijd van 2451, zullen de belangrijkere 2e en 3e triple (met een andere potentiator) hopelijk soepeler door het reguleringstraject komen.

In de planning van Galapagos staat de start van de tweede triple precies in het midden van Q2 ingetekend, dat is dus in mei 2018, en van de derde is de start in juli 2018 gepland.
pe26 1 feb 2018 om 07:32
Lid sinds: 25 jul 2004
Laatste bezoek: 11 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
4.298
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3957
Gegeven: 704
@Maxen: wat kwalificeer je als start FALCON studie in bovenstaande context:

a) goedkeuring landelijke gezondheidsautoriteit, of daarmee verwante instellingen zoals UK MHRA

b) opening 1e klinische centra
c) start screening 1e CF-patiënt
d) start dosering 1e CF-patiënt

Galapagos komt met een PB bij feit d). Het stroomschema wat jij aanhaalt duid op feit a) en/ of b).

Kijk naar het stroomschema van PELICAN Studie binnen de investor presentation november.

Date of (Duitse) Ethics Committee Opinion 2017-10-27**. Dosering eind 2017, is feit d).
www.clinicaltrialsregister.eu/ctr-sea...

Daar zit 2 maanden tussen.


Stel goedkeuring FALCON-studie half januari (feit a), dan denk ik wel snellere opstart omdat voorbereidingen al langer belopen, plus dat ook heterozygous populatie is begrepen in FALCON onderzoek, en ze hoeven niet persé op background ORKAMBI. Dit laatste is bij PELICAN homozygous studie wel het geval.

Ik houd dus rekening met dosering half-eind februari.
Gebeurtenis d). Feit a) en b) zijn hopelijk reeds voltrokken.

Zo is mijn analyse van start FALCON studie Galapagos. 1e triple CF-patiënten studie 2451/2222/2737.
maxen 1 feb 2018 om 08:07
Lid sinds: 17 sep 2003
Laatste bezoek: 11 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
2.201
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2179
Gegeven: 1131
quote:

pe26 schreef op 1 feb 2018 om 07:32:


@Maxen: wat kwalificeer je als start FALCON studie in bovenstaande context:

a) goedkeuring landelijke gezondheidsautoriteit, of daarmee verwante instellingen zoals UK MHRA

b) opening 1e klinische centra
c) start screening 1e CF-patiënt
d) start dosering 1e CF-patiënt

Galapagos komt met een PB bij feit d). Het stroomschema wat jij aanhaalt duid op feit a) en/ of b).
....

Ik dacht zelf aan d), het PB-moment. Dus ik begrijp van jouw interpretatie dan dat we daarvoor bij alle geschatte tijden uit het stroomschema met twee maanden moeten optellen.
Dan wordt(schatting van) ECHTE (d) start met 1e dosering wordt juli voor 2e triple, en september voor 3e triple.

Geldt jouw interpretatie behalve voor de stroomschema's ook voor de geschreven starts die GLPG opgeeft? Dus bv. wanneer GLPG zei "start 1e triple in Q4 17" (dus uiterlijk 31 december), de echte doseringsstart dus zowiezo pas in Q1 18 (dus uiterlijk 28 februari) te verwachten was/is?

Het PELICAN voorbeeld dat je geeft zal best kloppen. Maar ook daar zou het nog zo kunnen zijn dat die studiestart wel degelijk 2 maanden eerder was ingepland en er gewoon vertraging optrad.

Toch zou jouw interpretatie op zich wel verklaren waarom de studies vaak later beginnen dan aangekondigd.

Maar uiteindelijk zou ik het wel een beetje raar en verwarrend vinden dat het gecommuniceerde geplande starttijdstip elke keer 2 maanden voorligt op het daadwerkelijke pb-gecommuniceerde 1e doserings tijdstip. Vraagje voor op de borrel (ik heb me eindelijk eens opgegeven; in het geval dat het de laatste keer wordt, en omdat het zeer interessante GLPG tijden zijn).
