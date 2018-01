System Upgrade

Scheduled Maintenance Report for Kraken

We are still working to track down an elusive bug which is holding up launch. This bug did not appear in our many weeks of testing and only emerged in the production environment. Unfortunately, it is not consistently reproducible and we cannot launch until this issue is resolved. To reiterate our earlier statement: stale (and possibly all) orders will be canceled, and liquidations will be paused before trading is resumed. We will be offering a substantial amount of free trading following resolution. All funds remain secure.

Posted 34 minutes ago. Jan 12, 2018 - 20:15 UTC

We are still working to resolve the issues that we have identified and our team is working around the clock to ensure a smooth upgrade.



This means it may still take several hours before we can relaunch the site.

Posted about 9 hours ago. Jan 12, 2018 - 12:05 UTC