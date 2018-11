Genmab « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company. The company develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its antibody product, Arzerra used in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications; and DARZALEX. The company was founded by Lisa N. Drakeman and Jan G. J. van de Winkel in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.



