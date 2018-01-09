Three NBA 2K18 Ratings Have Been Seen as Unfair - Gold.raiditem
The NBA 2k series has been dubbed as the official video game of the NBA. It has received worldwide acclaim and popularity from fans and NBA players themselves. In fact, NBA 2K has become a growing part of today’s pop culture with many NBA players gleefully checking in with Ronnie 2k, the digital marketing director for the video game series, for their player ratings. For the most part, NBA 2K is fairly accurate when it comes to the gameplay. You can also check the details at NBA 2K18 MT site -gold.raiditem
3. LaMarcus Aldridge
LaMarcus Aldridge
Last season, LeMarcus Aldridge averaged 17.3 PPG and 7.3 RPG, while shooting nearly 50% from the field and 41% from deep. After all, Paul Millsap, DeAndre Jordan, and Hassan Whiteside all received a 87 overall rating.
Aldridge can score from anywhere in the post, has a knock down mid-range game, and a reliable three point shot. In other words, Aldridge is exactly the type of power forward that fits the mold of modern NBA offenses.
2. Lonzo Ball
It the time, the decision probably made sense. Obviously, everyone expected Lonzo Ball to be better than Stephen Curry this year. Now, however, the decision seems lop-sided. Lonzo Ball was ranked as the highest rookie in NBA 2K18, but he isn’t nearly performing as such. That just goes to show that you can’t count your eggs before they hatch, or give undeserving players higher overall ratings than deserving players.
1. Kyle Kuzma
Kevin Durant, Kyle Kuzma
Granted, no one expected Kuzma to breakout and become a star. He exceeded the expectations of even the Lakers' front office when he was drafted with the 27th pick of the NBA 2017 Draft 0ag&dg*1.
