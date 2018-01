Adomos « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Adomos SA specializes in the provision of brokerage services to individuals investing in real estate via Internet.The France-based company offers its services directly via its website and indirectly via partnerships with various banks and financial service companies. The company operates through two direct subsidiaries: Acheter-Louer.fr SA, which manages the Website www.acheter-louer.fr , devoted to online real estates operations, and Selectaux SAS, which provides online mortgage brokerage services.Adomos SA has also indirect subsidiary, Editions Paris Immobilier SARL, which is a specialist in selling space for real estate advertisement on Paris intra muros.Groet Henk