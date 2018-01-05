Adomos « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Forum Adomos SA geopend
Adomos SA specializes in the provision of brokerage services to individuals investing in real estate via Internet.
The France-based company offers its services directly via its website and indirectly via partnerships with various banks and financial service companies. The company operates through two direct subsidiaries: Acheter-Louer.fr SA, which manages the Website www.acheter-louer.fr, devoted to online real estates operations, and Selectaux SAS, which provides online mortgage brokerage services.
Adomos SA has also indirect subsidiary, Editions Paris Immobilier SARL, which is a specialist in selling space for real estate advertisement on Paris intra muros.
Groet Henk
Dank je wel, ben benieuwd en zal in de toekomst ook hier iets gaan schrijven over dit onroerend goed fonds....oooh wee als de beurs gaat dalen dan blijven stenen zijn waarde houden........ gr jan
Koers
0,930
Verschil
-0,01
(-0,85%)
0,920
Volume
32.951
0,940
101.657
05-jan-18 17:24