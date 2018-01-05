DEUTSCHE POST AG « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Deutsche Post AG is a provider of postal services based in Germany. It operates through four segments: Post - eCommerce - Parcel, Express, Global Forwarding and Freight, and Supply Chain.



The Post - eCommerce - Parcel segment handles both domestic and international mail and provides dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services and all electronic services associated with mail delivery.



The Express segment offers courier and express services to business and private customers.



The Global Forwarding and Freight segment comprises the transportation of goods by rail, road, air and sea.



The Supply Chain segment focuses on the delivery of customized logistics solutions, including warehousing, transport and value-added services, and also offers tailored business process outsourcing and marketing communication solutions.



