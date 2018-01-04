Onxeo SA « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
Onxeo 2018

Onxeo 2018
peebee 4 jan 2018 om 09:56
2017 was geen goed jaar voor Onxeo.
Eens kijken wat 2018 brengt!

Op dit moment ben ik geen aandeelhouder, maar volg het aandeel nog wel.
2018 begint iig goed qua koersverloop, maar ze komen dan ook van héél ver!
25GTi 4 jan 2018 om 10:48
Inderdaad een slecht jaar gehad. Het begin nu in 2018 is echter uitstekend.
Ik ben geen lange termijn aandeelhouder en ik sta ook niet op verlies met dit aandeel.

Enige tijd weer ingestapt tegen €1 rond. En dan zijn dit soort opwaartse bewegingen erg lekker.
25GTi 4 jan 2018 om 11:22
aextracker schreef op 24 sep 2017 om 11:06:

Volg zelf ONXEO al een tijdje vanuit de zijlijn. Ben er niet in belegd (geweest).

Vind het echter wel een interessant fonds vanuit de consistente leiding door de CEO en de stapsgewijze en gerichte doorontwikkeling van het bedrijf waar zij leiding aan geeft. Maakt een degelijke indruk !
Was vertwijfeld over de breedte van de pipeline, doch daar is inmiddels veel in verbeterd. De koers heeft daar ondertussen al op gereageerd.
De verhandelbaarheid van het aandeel is beperkt. Dat vind ik actueel nog het grootste nadeel bij ONXEO. Staat tegenover, dat er een aantal grotere bio-tech investment funds in ONXEO participeren. Hier zit ook een nederlands fonds bij.

ONXEO heeft haar pipeline mede o.b.v. de laatste samenwerkingsvormen c.q. acquisities inmiddels behoorlijk op orde.
De reactie van afgelopen maand op het "minder robuuste effect" van Livitag in de vergelijkende testgroep, vind ik zelf nogal overtrokken.

Medicijnen Beleodaq & Validive verkeren i.t.t. Litivag daarentegen in een verder gevorderd stadium van onderzoek naar vermarkting.
De wereldwijde licentie van Validive aan Monopar Therapeutics is geheel door de tegenvallende Livitag test overschaduwd.
Een licentiedeal met een mogelijke inkomst aan mijlpalen a Euro 108 Mln. is aanzienlijk. In dat geval is ONXEO wel afhankelijk van de slagkracht en focus binnen Monopar. De risico's aan dergelijke constructies is bekend o.a. bij Pharming. Die besloot de regie uiteindelijk in eigen hand te nemen.

Dat is niet de strategie van ONXEO (om zelf te gaan vermarkten).

Mocht je lang in bio-tech's willen zitten is ONXEO een interessante bio-tech met veel vergevordrde kennis op het gbied van de bestrijding van leverkanker.

Wanneer je niet tegen up's & Down's kunt waaraan je bij bio-tech beleggingen bent blootgesteld is het een risicovolle belegging.
peebee 4 jan 2018 om 13:40
quote:

25GTi schreef op 4 jan 2018 om 10:48:


Inderdaad een slecht jaar gehad. Het begin nu in 2018 is echter uitstekend.
Ik ben geen lange termijn aandeelhouder en ik sta ook niet op verlies met dit aandeel.

Enige tijd weer ingestapt tegen €1 rond. En dan zijn dit soort opwaartse bewegingen erg lekker.


Bij instappen tegen 1 euro heb je al een leuk rendement!!!!
Mijn rendement toen ik uitstapte was -25%...

Probleem volgens mij is dat de omzet te klein is om iets te betekenen (investeren)
Leuk dat er grote biotech beleggers investeren, alleen dat is bij meerdere biotech bedrijven het geval.

Wat wel in hun voordeel spreekt is de open en regelmatige communicatie.
Gisteren hebben ze weer een pb uitgebracht met update "conferences" ..
25GTi 8 jan 2018 om 15:30
Biotech en andere medische aandelen zijn vandaag hot.
Mijn Onxeo en Curetis vliegen de pan uit als popcorn in een pan zonder deksel.
Terra2000 9 jan 2018 om 10:55
Een stijging van meer dan 100% binnen 30 dagen is natuurlijk hartstikke leuk, maar wat ligt hieraan ten grondslag. Het bedrijf heeft zich geherstructureerd en heeft dat naar mijn mening ook prima gedaan. Maar een stijging van >100% kan toch niet alleen aan de herstructurering toegeschreven worden. Wie heeft het antwoord daarop. Ik ben benieuwd.
25GTi 9 jan 2018 om 11:58
Ik weet niet hoe het kan maar ik profiteer er van.
De beurs is heel vaak een casino. Of in ieder geval het speelterrein van hele grote investeerders en 'young big boys'. En de biotech is zeker gokken.
De kleine investeerder kan slechts volgen en meedeinen op de golven die zij veroorzaken.
25GTi 18 apr 2018 om 20:23
Zo, lekker die 7%. Mocht ook wel een keer.
En met een vijf keer zo hoog volume ten opzichte van gisteren.
Er gaat weer wat gebeuren.......
25GTi 19 apr 2018 om 09:28
Vandaag een herhaling van gisteren?
5% is ook goed.

Binnen half uur tijd al de helft van het daggemiddelde van aandelen verhandeld. Iemand wie ze graag allemaal hebben.
Of een shuffle?
Aandeel11 18 mei 2018 om 22:32
www.onxeo.com/onxeo-provides-business...
Aandeel11 7 jun 2018 om 21:55
Onxeo Secures $7.5 Million of Non-dilutive Capital from SWK Holdings Corporation Through Sale of Rights related to Future Beleodaq® Royalties

Paris (France), June 7, 2018 – 07h00 am CEST – Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), (“Onxeo” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs in oncology, notably against rare or resistant forms of cancer, today announced that it has entered into a royalty agreement with SWK Holdings Corporation, a US life science focused specialty finance company.

Under this agreement, Onxeo will immediately receive $7.5 million through the sale of bonds entitling SWK Holdings Corporation to receive $13.5 million of future royalties and milestones on sales of Beleodaq® (belinostat) in territories licensed to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Beleodaq® is a histone deacetylase inhibitor (‘HDAC inhibitor’) approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (‘FDA’) in July 2014 to treat refractory or relapsed PTCL. Beleodaq® is currently marketed by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Onxeo’s commercial partner in the US.

“We are pleased to have secured this transaction with SWK Holdings, a specialized healthcare investor,” said Nicolas Fellmann, CFO of Onxeo. “This capital will extend our cash runway until early 2020, without any dilution of our shareholders, and help drive the development of our key programs, notably AsiDNA™, through multiple significant inflection points during the next 12 to 18 months.”

“Beleodaq is an important treatment option for patients with refractory or relapsed PTCL,” said Winston Black, CEO of SWK Holdings. “We are pleased to partner with Onxeo on this transaction, helping Onxeo further advance its innovative oncology pipeline for the benefit of patients.”

Torreya Partners LLC acted as financial adviser and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal adviser to Onxeo on the transaction.

At March 31, 2018, the Company had €9.2 million in cash, not including the €3.7 million 2017 R&D tax credit that is expected to be received in the coming months.
Aandeel11 4 jul 2018 om 15:56
Aardige stijging vandaag!! Kan geen nieuws vinden....

Onxeo SA
EPA: ONXEO
1,34 EUR +0,29 (27,97%)
15:55
Terra2000 4 jul 2018 om 19:39
Wie het weet mag het zeggen,maar profiteren doen we er alvast wel van
Terra2000 12 jul 2018 om 13:05
Vandaag mooie preclinische resultaten gepresenteerd met als gevolg een mooie stijging van het aandeel
www.onxeo.com/en/new-preclinical-resu...
rationeel 12 jul 2018 om 13:35
Jammer van gap. En meteen over bought.
25GTi 12 jul 2018 om 14:58
Dit aandeel komt wel weer boven de €2. Ze blijven bij mij vooralsnog op de plank liggen.
rationeel 13 jul 2018 om 13:25
Even bodem zoeken.
rationeel 17 jul 2018 om 13:44
Het gapje down is dicht.
Wanneer we de lange grafiek bekijken, dan lijkt het er nu op dat de bodem bereikt is. Dubbele candle op 1,051. Maand is nog niet om;)

Dat was dan een lange down rit...vier en een half jaar:(
sp1946 28 jul 2018 om 18:11
Onxeo Reports Half-Year 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook
• Clinical development of Onxeo’s lead product candidate AsiDNA™ progressing to plan
o Preliminary safety and activity results of DRIIV-1 study are expected in Q4 2018
o Two combination clinical trials with AsiDNA™ planned for early 2019
• New optimized candidate from platON™ proprietary platform ready to enter preclinical stage by end 2018
• Cash position of €11m at June 30, 2018 enables an expanded clinical development plan of AsiDNA™ into 2020
The full press release in PDF

Paris, July 27, 2018 – 6:00 pm CEST - Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO FR0010095596), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs in oncology, in particular against rare or resistant cancers, today reported its consolidated half-year financial results[1], as of June 30, 2018 and provided a business update.

Judith Greciet, Chief Executive Officer of Onxeo, said: “The first half of 2018 was marked by an important step in the development of our lead product candidate AsiDNA™ as it entered a phase I clinical trial DRIIV-1 in patients with advanced solid tumors. We expect preliminary data in Q4 2018 which will confirm both the safety and systemic activity of this first-in-class DNA repair inhibitor. In parallel, we have conducted substantial preclinical work with AsiDNA™ in combination with other anticancer agents to assess its full potential. In that context, we have already obtained very compelling data regarding the synergistic effects and reversion of tumor resistance by AsiDNA™ when combined with a PARP inhibitor. Additional results on the interest of combining AsiDNA™ with belinostat have also been acquired and other experiments are ongoing to show the value of combining AsiDNA™ with carboplatin, a standard-of-care in chemotherapy. Together with the expected outcomes from the DRIIV-1 clinical study, this solid body of preclinical data opens a range of new clinical development opportunities to harvest the full potential of AsiDNA™ and we have planned already to broaden its development in combination as soon as 2019.

Furthermore, the extensive screening and optimization work on new molecules sourced from our PlatON™ platform is bearing fruit and we expect to advance the next optimized candidate into preclinical development by the end of the year, thereby enlarging Onxeo’s pipeline.

At this time and considering our available preclinical data, it appears that AsiDNA™ in combination with PARPi and/or carboplatin is the most promising option while belinostat could be best combined with a new candidate sourced from platON™, due to the respective pharmacokinetic properties of these assets.

During this half-year, we also strengthened our cash position with an equity line and the monetization of Beleodaq® royalties, to support the momentum of our development programs with this highly attractive technology in DNA targeting.”


[1] Half-year financial statements have been the subject of a limited review. The limited review report will be issued after the procedures required for the publication of the half-yearly financial report have been finalized.



About Onxeo
Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a French biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs based on DNA-targeting and epigenetics, two of the most sought-after mechanisms of action in cancer treatment today. The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds (proprietary, acquired or in-licensed) from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.
Onxeo is developing AsiDNA™, a first-in-class DNA break repair inhibitor based on a unique decoy mechanism. AsiDNA™ has already successfully completed a Phase I trial in metastatic melanoma via local administration and is currently being evaluated for systemic (IV) administration in solid tumors in the DRIIV-1 phase I study (DNA Repair Inhibitor administered IntraVenously).
AsiDNA™ is the first compound generated from platON™, the Company’s proprietary chemistry platform of decoy oligonucleotides based on three components, a sequence of double strand oligonucleotides, a linker and a cellular uptake facilitator. PlatON™ will continue to generate innovative compounds targeting tumor DNA functions and broaden Onxeo’s pipeline.
Onxeo’s R&D pipeline also includes belinostat, an HDAC inhibitor (epigenetics) currently evaluated in oral form to be used in combination with other anti-cancer agents for liquid or solid tumors. Belinostat is already conditionally FDA-approved in the US as a 2nd line treatment for patients with peripheral T cell lymphoma and marketed in the US by Onxeo’s partner, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, under the name Beleodaq® (belinostat IV form).
For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com.
