Celyad « Terug naar discussie overzicht

CAR-T moves beyond leukemia and lymphoma: Now that Novartis and Gilead (which acquired Yescarta’s inventor, Kite) have proven the feasibility of producing personalized immune-cell therapies for individual patients, several companies and academic groups are working on making the technology available to even more people. They include startup Bluebird Bio, which drummed up investor interest In December, after it announced that 17 of 18 patients in a trial of its CAR-T for multiple myeloma responded well to the treatment.



The treatment, which is called bb212 and is being co-developed by Celgene, is moving into phase 2 trials and recently received “breakthrough” therapy designation from the FDA, which could help speed up the development process.



But can CAR-T technology be applied to solid tumors, too? Novartis and Kite are investigating that possibility, as are a handful of smaller companies like Belgium-based Celyad and Houston-based Bellicum Pharmaceuticals. Celyad recently started a trial of its CAR-T in colorectal cancer. Bellicum is testing its CAR-T in pancreatic tumors and has told investors to expect initial results in 2018.





Idd positieve vermelding in Forbes wel goed nieuws. Want ze zijn al ff bezig met die solid tumors maar de vermelding zal een wijder publiek aanspreken. Ik blijf geloven op een terugkeer +45... afwachten en geduld hebben. Succes allen