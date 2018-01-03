Arcadis « Terug naar discussie overzicht

ARCADIS 2018.
Wat gaat 2018 ons brengen?
Ik verwacht dat het wat Arcadis betreft een gunstig jaar wordt.
De investeringen in infrastructuur e.d. nemen wereldwijd flink toe.
Hiervan moet Arcadis kunnen profiteren. Ze zijn in ieder geval goed gepositioneerd.
Succes allen!
Dit lijkt mij goed nieuws
1 van de hoofdpersonen van het gepruts de afgelopen jaren.
Naar een afdeling van Akzo gaan die binnenkort niet meer van Akzo is, lijkt mij ook niet direct promotie
3 januari;
Koersdoel-herhaling van NIBC € 25,--.
Arcadis krijgt opdracht voor Brusselse metro
Totale waarde contract 6 miljoen euro.
(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Arcadis heeft een opdracht gekregen voor werkzaamheden aan de metrolijn in Brussel. Dit maakte het advies- en ingenieursconcern woensdagochtend bekend.
Arcadis zei dat de totale waarde van het contract ongeveer 6 miljoen euro bedraagt.
Het concern gaat adviseren bij de uitbreiding van metrolijn 3 Albert/Bordet. Het betreft de omvorming van de bestaande tramlijn in een premetro, waarbij ook zeven nieuwe stations worden gebouwd en 1 depot voor onderhoud.
Het aandeel Arcadis sloot dinsdag op 19,02 euro.
Door: ABM Financial News.
Sectornieuws uit de USA. Concurrenten Aecom & Fluor krijgen een upgrade -> BUY. Analist is positief over de hele sector.
For engineering and construction investors, it’s all about projects, projects, projects. And there's no shortage of projects in 2018, according to one Wall Street analyst.
The Analyst
Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann initiated coverage of Aecom
ACM 2.36%
with an Outperform and raised the price target from $40 to $45. Wittmann also upgraded Fluor Corporation (NEW)
FLR 1.47%
from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $48 to $61.
The Thesis
The outlook for engineering and construction stocks is better than it has been in several years, and most of the stocks in the sector actually trade at a valuation discount to the broader market, Wittmann said in a Wednesday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
After several years of restructuring among top companies in the space, Wittmann said balance sheets and operations are in much better shape heading into the next upcycle.
“E&C industry fundamentals offer some of their better growth prospects in years with nearly all major end-market verticals participating."
Aecom is a top play in U.S. infrastructure spending, the analyst said. Aecom has logged several quarters of strong organic revenue growth, and its backlog is up 8 percent compared to a year ago, according to Baird. The company's nearly 10-percent free cash flow yield is paving the way to debt repayment and eventually a capital return plan, Wittmann said.
Fluor is resetting its business by getting its cash burn under control, and previous problem projects are now coming to a close. Wittmann said. Awards fell to a 15-year low in the first quarter of 2017, but Wittmann said he sees the stock as an attractive contrarian play on a recent uptick in awards coupled with rock-bottom Wall Street expectations. The company’s solid balance sheet limits potential downside, he said.
Price Action
Fluor shares were trading higher by 1.18 percent and Aecom stock traded higher by 2.47 percent at the time of publication on Wednesday afternoon.
