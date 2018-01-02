Eurocastle « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
Eurocastle 2018

DeZwarteRidder 2 jan 2018 om 15:29
Laten we eens kijken of Fortress dit jaar net zo veel kan verdienen aan Eurocastle als vorig jaar......
Biobert 2 jan 2018 om 15:52
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 2 jan 2018 om 15:29:


Laten we eens kijken of Fortress dit jaar net zo veel kan verdienen aan Eurocastle als vorig jaar......


en dan verdienen wij ook.
Diegy 2 jan 2018 om 16:04
Kan iemand mij vertellen waarom de koers van 9,80 naar 8,20 is gezakt in vrij korte tijd?
shaai 3 jan 2018 om 11:35
quote:

Diegy schreef op 2 jan 2018 om 16:04:


Kan iemand mij vertellen waarom de koers van 9,80 naar 8,20 is gezakt in vrij korte tijd?


divd van ruim een euro
RT2014 4 jan 2018 om 10:01
Lezenswaardig artikel over CEF’s, weliswaar vanuit Amerikaans perspectief, maar geeft niettemin een verhelderend inzicht in de risico’s.
seekingalpha.com/article/4119452-sitt...
Cosy 23 jan 2018 om 13:01
Koers loopt terug. Is er nieuws of zo?
effegenoeg 24 jan 2018 om 20:19
Verwacht dat 8€ de bodem is en hierop de aankoop gedaan.
Met ruim 7% dividend op jaar basis lijkt me dit geen gok.
Echter rendementen uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor de toekomst.
Maar ben voldoende ervaren om me hier in te vinden.
Cosy 26 jan 2018 om 14:23
Vorig jaar werd er eind januari een (klein) dividend uitgekeerd.
Kan niet vinden dat dat dit jaar ook weer gebeurt.
Zal wel te maken hebben met de hoge uitkering in december neem ik aan.
Of? Iemand beter op de hoogte?
Biobert 26 jan 2018 om 14:27
quote:

Cosy schreef op 26 jan 2018 om 14:23:


Vorig jaar werd er eind januari een (klein) dividend uitgekeerd.
Kan niet vinden dat dat dit jaar ook weer gebeurt.
Zal wel te maken hebben met de hoge uitkering in december neem ik aan.
Of? Iemand beter op de hoogte?


Ze keren vier keer per jaar een (interim)dividend uit. Volgens schema van vorige jaren zou dit in maart weer plaatsvinden
Cosy 26 jan 2018 om 15:19
We wait and see...........
voda 26 jan 2018 om 16:12
Eurocastle haalt 48 miljoen op met verkoop

Gepubliceerd op 26 jan 2018 om 08:30 | Views: 601

GUERNSEY (AFN) - Eurocastle Investment heeft circa 48 miljoen euro opgehaald met de verkoop van senior leningen uit FINO 1 Securitisation. Dat maakte de beursgenoteerde investeerder in Italiaanse vastgoedleningen bekend.

Eurocastle investeert in Italiaanse vastgoedleningen waarbij schuldenaren in gebreke blijven, zogenoemde non-performing loans. FINO 1 is een van de twee vehikels waarin die leningen collectief zijn ondergebracht. Volgens Eurocastle zijn de senior leningen gegarandeerd door de Italiaanse overheid.

Eurocastle kondigde verder aan dat het verwacht dat een extra investering van 8,4 miljoen euro in junior obligaties van de twee FINO-vehikels volgende week zal worden afgerond. Met die extra investering stijgt het totale beleggingsbedrag van Eurocastle in de FINO-portfolio tot 52 miljoen euro.
voda 6 feb 2018 om 16:30
York Capital verkleint stemrecht in Eurocastle Investment
Stemrecht minder dan twee procent.

(ABM FN-Dow Jones)York Capital Management Global Advisors heeft een kleiner stemrecht in Eurocastle Investment gemeld. Dit bleek uit een melding in het kader van de Wet op het financieel toezicht, gedateerd op 1 februari 2018.

York Capital meldde een stemrecht van 1,95 procent. Het kapitaalbelang was nul procent.

Op 29 maart 2017 meldde York Capital nog een stemrecht van 4,99 procent met een kapitaalbelang van opnieuw nul procent.

Wet op het financieel toezicht

De melding valt onder de Wet melding zeggenschap, die sinds 1 januari 2007 onder de overkoepelende Wet op het financieel toezicht valt. Volgens deze wet moeten aandeelhouders met een belang groter dan 3 procent elke wijziging in hun belang melden bij het overschrijden van de volgende drempelwaarden: 3, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75 en 95 procent. Dit geldt zowel bij het opbouwen als het afbouwen van een belang.

voda 6 feb 2018 om 16:30
GIC verkleint belang in Eurocommercial Properties
Kapitaalbelang minder dan 10 procent.

(ABM FN-Dow Jones)GIC Private heeft een kleiner belang in Eurocommercial Properties gemeld. Dit bleek uit een melding in het kader van de Wet op het financieel toezicht, gedateerd op 1 februari 2018.

GIC Private meldde een kapitaalbelang van 9,91 procent met eenzelfde stemrecht.

Op 1 november 2016 meldde GIC Private nog een kapitaalbelang van 12,75 procent met een dito stemrecht.

Wet op het financieel toezicht

De melding valt onder de Wet melding zeggenschap, die sinds 1 januari 2007 onder de overkoepelende Wet op het financieel toezicht valt. Volgens deze wet moeten aandeelhouders met een belang groter dan 3 procent elke wijziging in hun belang melden bij het overschrijden van de volgende drempelwaarden: 3, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75 en 95 procent. Dit geldt zowel bij het opbouwen als het afbouwen van een belang.

voda 15 feb 2018 om 16:17
King Street verkleint stemrecht in Eurocastle
Stemrecht onder de 5 procent meldingsgrens.

(ABM FN-Dow Jones)King Street Capital Management heeft een kleiner stemrecht in Eurocastle Investment gemeld. Dit bleek uit een melding in het kader van de Wet op het financieel toezicht, gedateerd op 13 februari 2018.

King Street meldde een stemrecht van 4,58 procent zonder kapitaalbelang.

Op 15 december 2017 meldde King Street een stemrecht van 5,40 procent, eveneens zonder kapitaalbelang.

Wet op het financieel toezicht

De melding valt onder de Wet melding zeggenschap, die sinds 1 januari 2007 onder de overkoepelende Wet op het financieel toezicht valt. Volgens deze wet moeten aandeelhouders met een belang groter dan 3 procent elke wijziging in hun belang melden bij het overschrijden van de volgende drempelwaarden: 3, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75 en 95 procent. Dit geldt zowel bij het opbouwen als het afbouwen van een belang.

robutrecht 16 feb 2018 om 12:26
is er nog nieuws over het dividend?
Hendrick 27 feb 2018 om 17:54
Eurocastle Investments LTD has added a news release to its Investor Relations website.
Title: Eurocastle to Release 2017 Year End Earnings on 21 March 2018

Date(s): 27 February 2018

Ben benieuwd
effegenoeg 12 mrt 2018 om 17:10
Van 8,50€ als slotkoers van vrijdag weer naar 8,12€ vandaag.
Wekend is de handel hier dus niet bevallen.
DeZwarteRidder 21 mrt 2018 om 09:07
Eurocastle Releases Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results
Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend of €0.27 per share
Guernsey, 21 March 2018 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) today has released its annual report for the year
ended 31 December 2017.

Adjusted Net Asset Value (“Adjusted NAV”) of €556.5 million1, or €10.56 per share2, an increase of €0.07 per share over the
quarter after paying the third quarter dividend of €1.13 per share in December. Total increase for the year of €1.40 per share.
Including dividends declared and paid in 2017 this represents a total return on NAV of 35% for the year.

Normalised FFO3 of €111.1 million, or €1.86 per share2, for the full year, of which €7.8 million, or €0.14 per share, relates to the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Dividend of €0.27 per share2 declared on 20 March 2018 and to be paid on 5 April 2018 to shareholders of
record at close of business on 27 March 2018, with an ex-dividend date of 26 March 2017. This follows €14.7 million of net NFFO
received in cash in the quarter, in line with the Company’s distribution policy.
Izette 22 mrt 2018 om 08:47
22-3-2018 08:38:49

JPMorgan vergroot stemrecht in Eurocastle


Stemrecht ruim drie procent.

(ABM FN-Dow Jones)JPMorgan Chase & Co heeft een groter stemrecht in Eurocastle Investment gemeld. Dit bleek uit een melding in het kader van de Wet op het financieel toezicht, gedateerd op 19 maart 2018.

JPMorgan meldde een stemrecht van 3,17 procent met een kapitaalbelang van nul procent.

Op 13 maart dit jaar meldde JPMorgan nog een stemrecht van 2,92 procent met eveneens een kapitaalbelang van nul procent.

Wet op het financieel toezicht

De melding valt onder de Wet melding zeggenschap, die sinds 1 januari 2007 onder de overkoepelende Wet op het financieel toezicht valt. Volgens deze wet moeten aandeelhouders met een belang groter dan 3 procent elke wijziging in hun belang melden bij het overschrijden van de volgende drempelwaarden: 3, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75 en 95 procent. Dit geldt zowel bij het opbouwen als het afbouwen van een belang.

robutrecht 26 mrt 2018 om 07:25
hoppa het dividend staat alweer gereserveerd in degiro. lekker hoorrrrrr
