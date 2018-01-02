Eurocastle « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Eurocastle Releases Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results

Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend of €0.27 per share

Guernsey, 21 March 2018 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) today has released its annual report for the year

ended 31 December 2017.



Adjusted Net Asset Value (“Adjusted NAV”) of €556.5 million1, or €10.56 per share2, an increase of €0.07 per share over the

quarter after paying the third quarter dividend of €1.13 per share in December. Total increase for the year of €1.40 per share.

Including dividends declared and paid in 2017 this represents a total return on NAV of 35% for the year.



Normalised FFO3 of €111.1 million, or €1.86 per share2, for the full year, of which €7.8 million, or €0.14 per share, relates to the fourth quarter.



Fourth Quarter 2017 Dividend of €0.27 per share2 declared on 20 March 2018 and to be paid on 5 April 2018 to shareholders of

record at close of business on 27 March 2018, with an ex-dividend date of 26 March 2017. This follows €14.7 million of net NFFO

received in cash in the quarter, in line with the Company’s distribution policy.