Wereldhave « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Koersgegevens Wereldhave vrijdag 30 december 2017.
Slotkoers 40,00 verschil -0,05(-0,12%)
Koers laag 39,940
Koers hoog 40,105
Volume 98.366 stuks
WERELDHAVE FINANCIAL CALENDAR
2018
23 Jan 2018 | Ex-dividend date interim dividend Q3 2017 (€ 0,77 per share)
24 Jan 2018 | Record date interim dividend Q3 2017
26 Jan 2018 | Payment date interim dividend Q3 2017
2 Feb 2018 | Press Release FY results 2017
9 Mar 2018 | Convocation Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
20 Apr 2018 | Trading update Q1 2018
20 Apr 2018 | Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
24 Apr 2018 | Ex-dividend date final dividend 2017
25 Apr 2018 | Record date final dividend 2017
30 Apr 2018 | Payment date final dividend 2017
24 Jul 2018 | Press Release H1 2018
26 Jul 2018 | Ex-dividend date interim dividend Q1 2018
27 Jul 2018 | Record date interim dividend Q1 2018
31 Jul 2018 | Payment date interim dividend Q1 2018
19 Oct 2018 | Trading update Q3 2018
23 Oct 2018 | Ex-dividend date interim dividend Q2 2018
24 Oct 2018 | Record date interim dividend Q2 2018
25 Oct 2018 | Payment date interim dividend Q2 2018