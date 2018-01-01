Wereldhave « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Wereldhave  /  Wereldhave 2018

Wereldhave

Wereldhave 2018

4 Posts
marcnic 1 jan 2018 om 17:00
Koersgegevens Wereldhave vrijdag 30 december 2017.

Slotkoers 40,00 verschil -0,05(-0,12%)

Koers laag 39,940
Koers hoog 40,105

Volume 98.366 stuks

WERELDHAVE FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2018
23 Jan 2018 | Ex-dividend date interim dividend Q3 2017 (€ 0,77 per share)
24 Jan 2018 | Record date interim dividend Q3 2017
26 Jan 2018 | Payment date interim dividend Q3 2017
2 Feb 2018 | Press Release FY results 2017

9 Mar 2018 | Convocation Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

20 Apr 2018 | Trading update Q1 2018
20 Apr 2018 | Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
24 Apr 2018 | Ex-dividend date final dividend 2017
25 Apr 2018 | Record date final dividend 2017
30 Apr 2018 | Payment date final dividend 2017

24 Jul 2018 | Press Release H1 2018
26 Jul 2018 | Ex-dividend date interim dividend Q1 2018
27 Jul 2018 | Record date interim dividend Q1 2018
31 Jul 2018 | Payment date interim dividend Q1 2018

19 Oct 2018 | Trading update Q3 2018
23 Oct 2018 | Ex-dividend date interim dividend Q2 2018
24 Oct 2018 | Record date interim dividend Q2 2018
25 Oct 2018 | Payment date interim dividend Q2 2018
beurszeur 1 jan 2018 om 17:03
Dit jaar het gouden aandeel? Hoge verwachtingen. Hopen dat het niet het scenario wordt als vorig jaar bij AD.
buf 1 jan 2018 om 17:26
30-12-2016 42,76
29-12-2017 40,00
beurszeur 1 jan 2018 om 17:31
buf schreef op 1 jan 2018 om 17:26:


30-12-2016 42,76
29-12-2017 40,00


Met ruim €3,- dividend dus geen verlies. Dit jaar wordt volgens de analisten een goed jaar voor WH. We gaan het zien.
Wereldhave Meer »

Koers 40,000   Verschil -0,05 (-0,12%)
Laag 39,940   Volume 98.366
Hoog 40,105   Gem. Volume 148.118
29-dec-17 17:38

