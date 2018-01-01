Tencent Holdings Ltd « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Tencent 2018
Tencent’s biggest investments in 2017 Dec 25, 2017
Chinese social and gaming giant Tencent had another blockbuster year. Its market capitalization skyrocketed from around US$200 billion to almost half a trillion dollars over the course of 2017 – even surpassing Facebook’s valuation at one point.
A fair bit of that moolah – though less than last year – went to startups. Here are 10 of Tencent’s largest investments in 2017.
Tencent, Alibaba Butt Heads In Deal Making As Detailed Charts Show Escalating Rivalry
Yimian Wu January 2, 2018 — 14:32 HKT
Exclusive lists show how Tencent and Alibaba invest toe-to-toe in the past year
Alibaba and Tencent have butted heads in their strategic investments over the past year, with both positioning themselves to infiltrate all aspects of Chinese consumers’ lives by backing companies in ten different sectors from fintech to healthcare.
The most comprehensive charts detailing the two companies’ deals in 2017 compiled by China Money Network show that the two Chinese giants – despite their differences in core businesses and philosophies – shared uncannily similar visions in where they put their investment dollars.
Both invested in multiple companies in the following ten sectors: retail, financial services, artificial intelligence, smart devices, cloud computing, automobile, on-demand services, bike sharing, healthcare and entertainment. What’s noteworthy is that Tencent was on the offensive as it aggressively moved into the consumer retail and e-commerce sector, Alibaba’s stronghold, last year. Tencent was also more active in futuristic tech areas such as flying taxis.
In China, cash is dead South China Morning Post Dec. 31, 2017
Cash is quickly becoming obsolete in China.
Mobile payments have become much more convenient. They have surged to $5 trillion in the mainland.
The electronic payment method has revolutionized commerce in China. Hundreds and thousands of small-scale shops including restaurants, grocery stores and tea houses, as well as wet markets, now accept them.
China's Most Popular Mobile Game Charges Into American Market January 2, 2018
Chinese tech giant Tencent is trying to do something that's never been done before: take the biggest online mobile game in China global
Now Tencent is trying to duplicate that success with a revamped version of the game for Western audiences, named Arena Of Valor, released in Europe in August and in North and South America earlier this month.
Tencent vandaag weer boven de 55 dollar
Ctrip-backed Chinese booking sites plan merger
By ASAP Newsdesk On 3rd January 2018
The agreed merger of two of China’s main online booking sites, Tongcheng Network and eLong to form Tongcheng-Elong, will count China’s largest online travel agency, Ctrip, and Tencent as major shareholders.
Ctrip has been involved in both companies since 2014 and 2015 respectively, while tech firm Tencent is the owner of WeChat, offering online traffic and payment through its wallet technology.
The transaction is subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals, but hints at further expansion by Ctrip into Europe and North America.
The move will hit services backed by Tencent Group Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd affiliate Ant Financial, which together make up over 93 percent of China's online payments market, according to research firm Analysys International.
Tencent quietly launched WeChat Boutique Stores
January 5, 2018 By CIW Team
WeChat boutique stores don’t have a direct entry path from the main menu and are triggered to display after the brand terms are searched.
So far, only 12 brands have launched their WeChat Boutique Store, including Cartier, Gucci, Lancome, Longchamp, Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Montblanc, Nike, Starbucks, Swarovski, Tiffany, and Zara.
The Cashless Society Has Arrived— Only It’s in China
January 4, 2018
BEIJING—Soliciting handouts near a grocery store, Zhao Shenji, a slender man with shorn hair, made giving easy for Beijing residents accustomed to relying on their smartphones.
“Recommend using WeChat Pay,” said a placard the beggar displayed.
It was a literal sign of the times. Payment via mobile-phone services such as WeChat is sweeping the country. After gaining a beachhead as a means to buy things online, mobile payments moved on to store purchases and are fast becoming the way many people in China pay for just about everything.
05-jan-18 19:30