Corbion « Terug naar discussie overzicht

De laatste dagen verschijnen er berichten over de gevolgen van de beslissing van China om niet langer als plastic afvalputje te fungeren. De Total-Corbion JV produceert biobased and biodegradable PLA polymers. En de markt is rijp voor dit soort duurzame alternatieven.



China officially bans plastic waste imports



From January, China’s government is enacting a plastic waste import ban, in an attempt to cut down on millions of tons of plastic and other recyclables it receives every year. This change could have a drastic effect on how the world recycles and disposes of waste.



The world’s biggest user of scrap will stop accepting shiploads of other countries’ plastic trash. That’s bad news for the recycling industry, as China has been a major consumer of salvaged materials it processes into resin that ends up in pipe, carpets, bottles and other artefacts of modern life, as Bloomberg notes.



According to IndustryWeek, China accepted 51 percent of global plastic scrap imports in 2016. The biggest chunk of that trash came from the US, where the majority of “recycled” plastics is actually shipped abroad to then be recycled; as such, trash has actually become one of the US’s biggest exports. Europe, Hong Kong, Japan and Southeast Asia ship their recyclables to China as well. All of this waste has historically been used to fuel China’s manufacturing industry.



Due to China’s “Green Fence” campaign banning “foreign garbage” (link in Chinese), the Chinese banned certain plastics that haven’t been cleaned or thoroughly sorted four years ago. That type of recyclable material, which costs more to recycle, often ends up in China’s landfills, which have caused unrest in the country’s south, as Quartz.com noted in this 2013 piece.



China will stop imports of recyclable waste from early next year, including mixed paper, plastic bottles and 24 types of solid waste, saying much of the waste it imports from other countries is too hazardous to recycle.