OPLETTEN ! Uw orders opnieuw ingeven!

ffff 31 dec 2017 om 11:48
Het gebeurt niet vaak. Maar dit weekend worden vrijwel alle lopende aankoop- en verkooporders bij uw broker geannuleerd en moet U die orders opnieuw inleggen.

Dit heeft te maken met MiFIDII waarbij vrijwel alle Europese banken vanaf 1 januari 2018 aan de nieuwe eisen van Europa moeten voldoen.

Tot mijn verbazing zag ik vanmorgen dat alle lopende orders automatisch geannuleerd zijn en hebben beleggers die echt orders ingelegd hebben wat te doen.

Ed, sterkte ! Ik was er ook ruim een uur druk mee.

Peter
er wel ffff klaar mee 31 dec 2017 om 13:59
Een uur om orders weer in te leggen?
er wel ffff klaar mee 2 jan 2018 om 10:13
Mijn orders bleven gewoon ingelegd trouwens.
DurianCS 2 jan 2018 om 10:15
quote:

Liber8! schreef op 2 jan 2018 om 10:13:


Mijn orders bleven gewoon ingelegd trouwens.

ja, bij mij ook
Witte Weduwe 2 jan 2018 om 11:16
Het zal een beurs zijn en niet je broker die een eventuele good till cancel order verwerpt.

Euronext zal vanaf morgen MIFID 2 regels in gebruik nemen.
www.euronext.com/en/mifid-II

Dus niet vandaag ofzo....
ONN 2 jan 2018 om 11:41
quote:

ffff schreef op 31 dec 2017 om 11:48:


Ik was er ook ruim een uur druk mee.

Peter

Woehaha...Peter!!
er wel ffff klaar mee 2 jan 2018 om 11:46
quote:

Witte Weduwe schreef op 2 jan 2018 om 11:16:


Het zal een beurs zijn en niet je broker die een eventuele good till cancel order verwerpt.

Euronext zal vanaf morgen MIFID 2 regels in gebruik nemen.
www.euronext.com/en/mifid-II

Dus niet vandaag ofzo....


Euronext reminds customers that the Cash Markets order book will be purged in Production on 29 December 2017 at 17:40 CET.
ffff 2 jan 2018 om 15:28
quote:

Liber8! schreef op 2 jan 2018 om 11:46:


[...]

Euronext reminds customers that the Cash Markets order book will be purged in Production on 29 December 2017 at 17:40 CET.


Staat daar nou niet hetzelfde als waarvoor ik de draad opende?

Bij mij waren alle orders weggehaald en moesten allemaal opnieuw worden opgegeven.

Ed, heb jij jouw orders ook allemaal opnieuw moeten opgeven, want je had er nogal wat lopen?

Peter
er wel ffff klaar mee 2 jan 2018 om 15:39
ffff 2 jan 2018 om 15:40
quote:

DurianCS schreef op 2 jan 2018 om 10:15:


[...]
ja, bij mij ook



Durian,

Bedoel jij ingelegde orders van meer dan 5 dagen geleden? Ik heb het gevoel dat jij het hebt over NIEUWE orders geplaatst op 30 december of 31 december. Op 30 december kon ik ook al de nieuwe orders invoeren, nadat de oude waren weggehaald.
ffff 2 jan 2018 om 15:45
er wel ffff klaar mee 2 jan 2018 om 15:50
Kijk, het stond in de krant. De bron van alle "praktijk" kennis.
ffff 2 jan 2018 om 15:53
Toch even voor mijzelf........

Zitten hier in de KK nu eigenlijk wel ECHTE beleggers???

Dus beleggers die vorige week orders hadden lopen, die uiteraard niet zijn uitgevoerd en die geconstateerd hebben dat die " lopende" orders, dus al die oudere orders, op 29 december na beurssluiting zijn weggehaald?

Het kan toch niet zijn dat DE TIJD een Jan Lul artikel verkoopt, dat Peter een dik uur bezig is die niet uitgevoerde orders opnieuw allemaal in te geven en dat zo'n hufter hier komt vertellen dat alle oude lopende orders van zeg maar vorige week of twee weken geleden, allemaal gewoon zijn blijven staan.

Kom op mensen.....Beleggen jullie nog wel in het ECHT en doe dan je mond eens open, want ik word die ellendeling tering zat.

Peter
DurianCS 2 jan 2018 om 16:17
quote:

ffff schreef op 2 jan 2018 om 15:40:


[...]


Durian,

Bedoel jij ingelegde orders van meer dan 5 dagen geleden? Ik heb het gevoel dat jij het hebt over NIEUWE orders geplaatst op 30 december of 31 december. Op 30 december kon ik ook al de nieuwe orders invoeren, nadat de oude waren weggehaald.


Peter, het betreft orders (verkoop) die al weken of soms zelfs maanden open staan. Ik zie geen enkele verandering. Zit bij Tradersonly (IB).
er wel ffff klaar mee 2 jan 2018 om 16:27
Ik heb altijd doorlopende order inliggen.

Zelfs eentje uitgevoerd vanochtend. Stoploss verkoop Lufthansa @ 30.48
er wel ffff klaar mee 2 jan 2018 om 16:31
Echte beleggers lezen dit soort dingen niet in de krant trouwens, maar krijgen er een mail over van hun broker.

Dear Client,

You are receiving this notice as you maintain permissions to trade one or more markets impacted by the MiFID II directive through which the smallest permitted trading increment or, tick size, will be subject to a mandatory regime starting 2 January 2018. This change, which is intended to ensure an orderly market, applies to all EEA traded stocks, depository receipts and certain equity based ETFs with the tick size for a given security based upon its price and liquidity band.

As a result of these changes, exchanges will be cancelling any GTC or GTD orders effective with the 29 December close of business. IBKR, in turn, will look to simulate any cancelled orders for 2 January 2018 after which they will be carried natively at the relevant exchange(s), however, the prices of such orders will be rounded away to comply with the mandatory tick increments. We there recommend that you review and make any necessary changes to GTC and GTD orders prior to the 2 January 2018 market open.
Ed Verbeek 2 jan 2018 om 16:39
quote:

ffff schreef op 2 jan 2018 om 15:45:


Ed, hoe zat het bij JOUW opgaven, want jij bent de enige die ik gezien heb in de KK met lopende oude orders.

Ik heb alleen nog 1 kleine kooporder staan: QQQ put januari 2020 strike 90 @1,33
en die vervalt vanavond pas.
Ed Verbeek 2 jan 2018 om 16:40
quote:

ffff schreef op 31 dec 2017 om 11:48:


Ik was er ook ruim een uur druk mee.

Ha, ga je eindelijk winst nemen?
Ed Verbeek 2 jan 2018 om 16:49
quote:

ffff schreef op 2 jan 2018 om 15:57:


DAT JIJ TOTAAL GEEN ORDE3RS HAD UITSTAAN....

Graag niet zo schreeuwen, ffff.
ffff 2 jan 2018 om 17:26
