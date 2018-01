Trading Update

Sopheon, the international provider of software, expertise, and best practices for Enterprise Innovation Performance, is pleased to announce an initial indication of the Group’s performance in 2017.



In our interim report issued on 24 August 2017, we highlighted continued building of momentum and enhanced market recognition of the Company’s product set. We are pleased to report that this has again translated into solid growth, with particular strength in the closing quarter of the year. As a consequence, early indications are that revenues, EBITDA and pre-tax profits for the year ended 31 December 2017 will all exceed market expectations. In addition, we expect improved recurring revenue and visibility into 2018.



Financial expectations noted above are preliminary, and subject to year-end financial close and audit processes. Further information will be provided towards the end of January, and in line with our normal reporting schedule, Sopheon plans to issue its 2017 results on 22 March 2018.