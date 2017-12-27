Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Grondstoffen  /  Graphene

Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Graphene

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
14 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
Petex 27 dec 2017 om 20:03
0
Lid sinds: 07 okt 2016
Laatste bezoek: 26 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
678
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 67
Gegeven: 54
Ik kan het niet meer zo snel vinden, maar naar aanleiding van ontwikkelingen van nieuwe samenstelling accu's met Graphene en de (toekomstige) producten waar Graphene voor wordt gebruikt, vandaag een pakketje Graphene 3D lab Inc. aangeschaft voor op de plank.
Dit bedrijf houdt zich ook bezig met 3D printen en een stukje robotica.
Verder veel research, dus verwacht ik wel wat van op langere termijn.

Fijne avond!
easy56 1 feb 2018 om 00:26
0
Lid sinds: 22 apr 2007
Laatste bezoek: 26 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
13.298
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 718
Gegeven: 511
www.talgaresources.com/irm/PDF/2173_0...

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REVIEW
FOR THE PERIOD ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2017
Empros 15 feb 2018 om 21:59
0
Lid sinds: 08 nov 2016
Laatste bezoek: 26 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
416
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28
Gegeven: 18
Nie Weling,

Tijdje geleden LEM aangekocht .Ik zie veel potentieel (Long) in het volgende Canadees bedrijf zeer aktief in Zweden,
Interessant?
LEM / Leading Edge Materials - Graphene at CAD 0.69 / Long

Vancouver, Canada – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials”) or (the Company”) (TSXV:LEM) (OTCQB: LEMIF) is pleased to share the recent findings of an in depth study by the Swedish Agency for Growth Policy Analysis (Tillväxtanalys) on the role Sweden can play in a future supply chain for a range of high value critical raw materials including rare earth elements, lithium, graphite and tungsten.
Leading Edge Materials holds significant mining and exploration assets for such materials in Sweden, and is presently seeking a Swedish listing on the Nasdaq First North market to allow for an increased focus on the Nordic region (see press release dated 4th October 2017).
With the initiation of this latest project, the Company is now collaborating in four Swedish government or European Commission supported projects, demonstrating the broad spectrum of potential markets for Woxna graphite:
1. Vinnova Graphene Energy Project – Announced December 6th 2017
2. Vinnova High Purity Graphite Battery Project – Natural Swedish Graphite for Future Lithium Ion Batteries - Announced 16th October, 2017
3. InnoEnergy Li Ion Battery Manufacturing Project – Announced 27th July 2017
4. Vinnova Graphene Composite Project – Graphene Modified Composites for Long-Term and High-Temperature Applications - Announced 8th June, 2017
These projects focus on sustainable high value applications for Woxna graphite. They apply both proven technology, and introduce innovative research to improve all aspects of the materials.
Leading Edge Materials is fortunate to be working closely with the Ångström Advanced Battery Centre (“ÅABC”) at Uppsala UniversityAbout Vinnova
Vinnova is a Swedish government agency working under the Ministry of Enterprise and Innovation and acts as the national contact agency for the EU Framework Program for R&D. They promote sustainable growth by funding needs-driven research and stimulating collaborations between companies, universities, research institutes and public sector.
Nie Weling 16 feb 2018 om 17:02
0
Lid sinds: 22 jan 2013
Laatste bezoek: 26 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
1.077
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 38
Gegeven: 16
quote:

Empros schreef op 15 feb 2018 om 21:59:


Nie Weling,

Tijdje geleden LEM aangekocht .Ik zie veel potentieel (Long) in het volgende Canadees bedrijf zeer aktief in Zweden,
Interessant?
LEM / Leading Edge Materials - Graphene at CAD 0.69 / Long

Vancouver, Canada – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials”) or (the Company”) (TSXV:LEM) (OTCQB: LEMIF) is pleased to share the recent findings of an in depth study by the Swedish Agency for Growth Policy Analysis (Tillväxtanalys) on the role Sweden can play in a future supply chain for a range of high value critical raw materials including rare earth elements, lithium, graphite and tungsten.
Leading Edge Materials holds significant mining and exploration assets for such materials in Sweden, and is presently seeking a Swedish listing on the Nasdaq First North market to allow for an increased focus on the Nordic region (see press release dated 4th October 2017).
With the initiation of this latest project, the Company is now collaborating in four Swedish government or European Commission supported projects, demonstrating the broad spectrum of potential markets for Woxna graphite:
1. Vinnova Graphene Energy Project – Announced December 6th 2017
2. Vinnova High Purity Graphite Battery Project – Natural Swedish Graphite for Future Lithium Ion Batteries - Announced 16th October, 2017
3. InnoEnergy Li Ion Battery Manufacturing Project – Announced 27th July 2017
4. Vinnova Graphene Composite Project – Graphene Modified Composites for Long-Term and High-Temperature Applications - Announced 8th June, 2017
These projects focus on sustainable high value applications for Woxna graphite. They apply both proven technology, and introduce innovative research to improve all aspects of the materials.
Leading Edge Materials is fortunate to be working closely with the Ångström Advanced Battery Centre (“ÅABC”) at Uppsala UniversityAbout Vinnova
Vinnova is a Swedish government agency working under the Ministry of Enterprise and Innovation and acts as the national contact agency for the EU Framework Program for R&D. They promote sustainable growth by funding needs-driven research and stimulating collaborations between companies, universities, research institutes and public sector.



Hi empros.

Zeer interessant wat je hierboven vermeld.

Ik had zelf GRAPHENE 3D LAB INc. in gedachten.
easy56 16 feb 2018 om 20:30
0
Lid sinds: 22 apr 2007
Laatste bezoek: 26 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
13.298
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 718
Gegeven: 511
newatlas.com/graphene-graphair-water-...

Graphene filter makes even Sydney Harbour water drinkable
Empros 17 feb 2018 om 10:52
0
Lid sinds: 08 nov 2016
Laatste bezoek: 26 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
416
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28
Gegeven: 18
quote:

Nie Weling schreef op 16 feb 2018 om 17:02:


[...]

Hi empros.

Zeer interessant wat je hierboven vermeld.

Ik had zelf GRAPHENE 3D LAB INc. in gedachten.

Ook een interessante ontwikkeling!
Ik zal nog wat extra informatie geven over LEM dat je werkelijk LONG (4/5 jaar) moet zien.
De batterijfabriek van Northvolt Zweden in constructie (met ex TESLA top shot!), de ontwikkeling van GEELY China (die 5 jaar geleden VOLVO heeft opgekocht), de VOLVO Gent Belgie plannen,
het Umicore gebeuren in Antwerpen....
tot later.
easy56 18 feb 2018 om 16:37
0
Lid sinds: 22 apr 2007
Laatste bezoek: 26 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
13.298
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 718
Gegeven: 511
www.mining.com/web/sweden-hunts-cobal...

Sweden hunts for cobalt as electrical vehicle race boosts demand
Nie Weling 18 feb 2018 om 17:22
0
Lid sinds: 22 jan 2013
Laatste bezoek: 26 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
1.077
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 38
Gegeven: 16
quote:

Empros schreef op 17 feb 2018 om 10:52:


[...]


Bedankt Empros.

Northvolt hou ik in de gaten.

Zeer interessant.

Tot later.
Osho 20 feb 2018 om 18:44
0
Lid sinds: 04 jan 2018
Laatste bezoek: 26 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
52
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 30
quote:

Nie Weling schreef op 18 feb 2018 om 17:22:


[...]

Bedankt Empros.

Northvolt hou ik in de gaten.

Zeer interessant.

Tot later.


Northvolt is nog niet actief op de beurs? Kan nergens het aandeel vinden.
Empros 26 feb 2018 om 16:20
0
Lid sinds: 08 nov 2016
Laatste bezoek: 26 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
416
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28
Gegeven: 18
quote:

Osho schreef op 20 feb 2018 om 18:44:


[...]

Northvolt is nog niet actief op de beurs? Kan nergens het aandeel vinden.


Northvolt nog niet "ten beurze" gebracht.
Hier recent nieuws mbt LEM...

mailchi.mp/leadingedgematerials/eu-ba...
Empros 26 feb 2018 om 16:34
0
Lid sinds: 08 nov 2016
Laatste bezoek: 26 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
416
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28
Gegeven: 18
quote:

easy56 schreef op 18 feb 2018 om 16:37:


www.mining.com/web/sweden-hunts-cobal...

Sweden hunts for cobalt as electrical vehicle race boosts demand

Bedankt Easy56,
Ter info LEM Canada / Sweden operations

leadingedgematerials.com/
Empros 26 feb 2018 om 16:41
0
Lid sinds: 08 nov 2016
Laatste bezoek: 26 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
416
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28
Gegeven: 18
quote:

Empros schreef op 26 feb 2018 om 16:20:


[...]

Northvolt nog niet "ten beurze" gebracht.
Hier recent nieuws mbt LEM...

mailchi.mp/leadingedgematerials/eu-ba...



Ter info, China heeft ca 60% vd Graphene-markt in handen en blijkbaar mined LEM als enigste bedrijf in Europa graphite met hoge puurheid (in Zweden) die geschikt is voor EV batterijen-produktie.

Empros 26 feb 2018 om 16:46
0
Lid sinds: 08 nov 2016
Laatste bezoek: 26 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
416
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28
Gegeven: 18
quote:

Empros schreef op 26 feb 2018 om 16:41:


[...]


Ter info, China heeft ca 60% vd Graphene-markt in handen en blijkbaar mined LEM als enigste bedrijf in Europa graphite met hoge puurheid (in Zweden) die geschikt is voor EV batterijen-produktie.



Grootse plannen Northvolt ...alleszins gaat LEM leverancier worden...LEM / LONG (2020?)
www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-...
Nie Weling 26 feb 2018 om 17:10
0
Lid sinds: 22 jan 2013
Laatste bezoek: 26 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
1.077
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 38
Gegeven: 16
quote:

Empros schreef op 26 feb 2018 om 16:46:


[...]
Grootse plannen Northvolt ...alleszins gaat LEM leverancier worden...LEM / LONG (2020?)
www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-...



Top info Empros !!!
14 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Markt vandaag

PostNL krijgt klappen op beurs na winstalarm

16:13 PostNL was maandag in de middaghandel de grootste verliezer op de Amsterdamse beurs. Het postbedrijf werd d... 1

    Indices

    AEX 538,64 +0,85%
    Dow30# 25.549,19 +0,95%
    EUR/USD 1,2311 +0,12%
    FTSE-100 7.296,80 +0,72%
    Germany30^ 12.530,60 +0,37%
    Gold spot 1.332,59 +0,28%
    NY-Nasdaq Composite 7.337,39 +1,77%

    Stijgers

    Air Fr...
    +3,78%
    Van La...
    +2,95%
    ASMI
    +2,86%
    Altice
    +2,55%
    Arcadis
    +2,41%

    Dalers

    PostNL
    -17,27%
    Kendrion
    -3,58%
    BAM
    -3,55%
    Heijmans
    -2,61%
    Wolter...
    -1,52%
     

    Populair

    Trending

    Bitcoin

    Opinie

    Actueel

    Koersen

    Premium

    Forum

    Secties

    Mijn IEX

    Over IEX