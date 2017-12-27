Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Nie Weling,



Tijdje geleden LEM aangekocht .Ik zie veel potentieel (Long) in het volgende Canadees bedrijf zeer aktief in Zweden,

Interessant?

LEM / Leading Edge Materials - Graphene at CAD 0.69 / Long



Vancouver, Canada – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials”) or (the Company”) (TSXV:LEM) (OTCQB: LEMIF) is pleased to share the recent findings of an in depth study by the Swedish Agency for Growth Policy Analysis (Tillväxtanalys) on the role Sweden can play in a future supply chain for a range of high value critical raw materials including rare earth elements, lithium, graphite and tungsten.

Leading Edge Materials holds significant mining and exploration assets for such materials in Sweden, and is presently seeking a Swedish listing on the Nasdaq First North market to allow for an increased focus on the Nordic region (see press release dated 4th October 2017).

With the initiation of this latest project, the Company is now collaborating in four Swedish government or European Commission supported projects, demonstrating the broad spectrum of potential markets for Woxna graphite:

1. Vinnova Graphene Energy Project – Announced December 6th 2017

2. Vinnova High Purity Graphite Battery Project – Natural Swedish Graphite for Future Lithium Ion Batteries - Announced 16th October, 2017

3. InnoEnergy Li Ion Battery Manufacturing Project – Announced 27th July 2017

4. Vinnova Graphene Composite Project – Graphene Modified Composites for Long-Term and High-Temperature Applications - Announced 8th June, 2017

These projects focus on sustainable high value applications for Woxna graphite. They apply both proven technology, and introduce innovative research to improve all aspects of the materials.

Leading Edge Materials is fortunate to be working closely with the Ångström Advanced Battery Centre (“ÅABC”) at Uppsala UniversityAbout Vinnova

Vinnova is a Swedish government agency working under the Ministry of Enterprise and Innovation and acts as the national contact agency for the EU Framework Program for R&D. They promote sustainable growth by funding needs-driven research and stimulating collaborations between companies, universities, research institutes and public sector.

