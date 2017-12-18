Galapagos « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
inspirator 18 dec 2017 om 08:35
Nieuwe doelstelling voor 2018.
BBman 18 dec 2017 om 08:42
Voor de overname al 200 ??
BravoDelft 18 dec 2017 om 11:20
quote:

inspirator schreef op 18 dec 2017 om 08:35:


Nieuwe doelstelling voor 2018.


Gebaseerd waarop? Speculatie? Overnamegeruchten? Ik begrijp dat het hier om biotech gaat en dat in principe dus alles kan gebeuren, maar enige onderbouwing is wel wenselijk. Ik zeg niet dat €200 niet kan, ik vraag me alleen af hoe u hierbij komt.

Groet,
BD
egeltjemetstekel 18 dec 2017 om 11:26
Een gokje dat de overnameprijs rond de 200€ uit zal komen vermoed ik? Of is het gewoon wensdenken?
alfabeat 18 dec 2017 om 11:33
quote:

egeltjemetstekel schreef op 18 dec 2017 om 11:26:


Een gokje dat de overnameprijs rond de 200€ uit zal komen vermoed ik? Of is het gewoon wensdenken?


een bod van 200e vindt ik een goeie deal. 150 is wat mij betreft wat magertjes
*plata o plomo* 18 dec 2017 om 11:35
quote:

alfabeat schreef op 18 dec 2017 om 11:33:


[...]

een bod van 200e vindt ik een goeie deal. 150 is wat mij betreft wat magertjes
Reken je niet rijk. Eerst maar eens op eigen kracht weer richting de ATH zien te komen. Dat lijkt al lastig genoeg.
vinneke7373 18 dec 2017 om 12:17
Boven de 80 geraken en daar even blijven lijkt me al een hele prestatie. Hopelijk dit jaar, we zien wel..
Endless 18 dec 2017 om 13:09
200 is wel erg opportuun lijkt mij overname bod zal meer tussen 135-150 komen te liggen, als het al zo ver komt. Op eigen kracht zijn we wel een paar jaar verder om dit te halen lijkt me
Beurskingpin 18 dec 2017 om 13:31
Een paar jaar verder? Giereuuuh
Blutterman 18 dec 2017 om 13:34
Asti/BSA: Call optie vraagje tussendoor. Heb hier te weinig ervaring mee.

Stel koers is €80 bod is €150,
dan is je winst dus €70.

Zit nml te denken om bv optie "GLS 21 sep 2018 50,00" te kopen, dit kost je dus pak em beet €31.
Dus voor 1 optie ben je dan ± €3100 kwijt.
Dus als je 5 opties koopt dan ben je €15500 kwijt
Stel je koopt nu 200 aandelen voor € 80 is uiteraard €16000.

Maar met die 5 opties (=500 aandelen) profiteer je in verhouding toch veel meer mocht er een bod o.i.d. komen?
Stel een bod van €200
Met mijn 200 aandelen krijg ik dan €40.000 -€16.000=€24.000 winst
Met 5 opties (500 aandelen) krijg ik dan €100.000-€15.500- €25.000 =€60.500 winst
Die €25.000 is uiteraard nog hetgeen men zou moeten betalen als die 5 optie's worden uitgeoefend.
Waar het om gaat is je investeert bij beide praktisch hetzelfde bedrag echter de winst is een ander verhaal.
Zitten er addertjes onder het gras met deze denkwijze.
Hoef geen uitleg met puts,schrijven,turbo's etc
Pharmking 18 dec 2017 om 13:38
quote:

Blutterman schreef op 18 dec 2017 om 13:34:


Asti/BSA: Call optie vraagje tussendoor. Heb hier te weinig ervaring mee.

Stel koers is €80 bod is €150,
dan is je winst dus €70.

Zit nml te denken om bv optie "GLS 21 sep 2018 50,00" te kopen, dit kost je dus pak em beet €31.
Dus voor 1 optie ben je dan ± €3100 kwijt.
Dus als je 5 opties koopt dan ben je €15500 kwijt
Stel je koopt nu 200 aandelen voor € 80 is uiteraard €16000.

Maar met die 5 opties (=500 aandelen) profiteer je in verhouding toch veel meer mocht er een bod o.i.d. komen?
Stel een bod van €200
Met mijn 200 aandelen krijg ik dan €40.000 -€16.000=€24.000 winst
Met 5 opties (500 aandelen) krijg ik dan €100.000-€15.500- €25.000 =€60.500 winst
Die €25.000 is uiteraard nog hetgeen men zou moeten betalen als die 5 optie's worden uitgeoefend.
Waar het om gaat is je investeert bij beide praktisch hetzelfde bedrag echter de winst is een ander verhaal.
Zitten er addertjes onder het gras met deze denkwijze.
Hoef geen uitleg met puts,schrijven,turbo's etc




Waarom geen OPEN KOOP Maart 18 op € 100 of Juni € 120?
Kost 1 contract je € 200,-- (uitgaande van de maart serie)
Bij bod op € 150,-- is je winst dan € 50 - € 2 = € 48 = € 480 euro....
Pharmking 18 dec 2017 om 13:39
quote:

Pharmking schreef op 18 dec 2017 om 13:38:


[...]


Waarom geen OPEN KOOP Maart 18 op € 100 of Juni € 120?
Kost 1 contract je € 200,-- (uitgaande van de maart serie)
Bij bod op € 150,-- is je winst dan € 50 - € 2 = € 48 = € 480 euro....





als je € 15.000 te besteden hebt dan heb je dus € 15.000 / 200 = 75 aandelen en is je winst € 480 * 75 opties * 100 = 360.000
Blutterman 18 dec 2017 om 13:49
quote:

Pharmking schreef op 18 dec 2017 om 13:38:


[...]


Waarom geen OPEN KOOP Maart 18 op € 100 of Juni € 120?
Kost 1 contract je € 200,-- (uitgaande van de maart serie)
Bij bod op € 150,-- is je winst dan € 50 - € 2 = € 48 = € 480 euro....





Ik snap wel wat je bedoeld, maar ik zit te denken om mijn vaste aandelen te verkopen en daarvoor volledig opties aan te schaffen. Gezien we er zowat allemaal wel vanuit gaan dat koerssprong eraan zit te komen.
Heb al wel wat opties lopen
2 x mrt 50
11x mrt 120
2 x jun 80
3 x sept 120
10 x sept 140

die van mrt (50) en juni (80) oefen ik waarschijnlijk wel uit.
Pharmking 18 dec 2017 om 13:57
quote:

Blutterman schreef op 18 dec 2017 om 13:49:


[...]

Ik snap wel wat je bedoeld, maar ik zit te denken om mijn vaste aandelen te verkopen en daarvoor volledig opties aan te schaffen. Gezien we er zowat allemaal wel vanuit gaan dat koerssprong eraan zit te komen.
Heb al wel wat opties lopen
2 x mrt 50
11x mrt 120
2 x jun 80
3 x sept 120
10 x sept 140

die van mrt (50) en juni (80) oefen ik waarschijnlijk wel uit.


aha...
Ik heb nu partij gala aandelen, deel maart en deel juni...
Verwacht einde dit jaar dat we tussen de 80 en 90 inzitten, dan we begin januari richting de 100 gaan doordat giliead wellicht positie gaat uitbreiden en dan een bod per feb/maart....
BravoDelft 19 dec 2017 om 09:29
quote:

Blutterman schreef op 18 dec 2017 om 13:34:


Asti/BSA: Call optie vraagje tussendoor. Heb hier te weinig ervaring mee.

Stel koers is €80 bod is €150,
dan is je winst dus €70.

Zit nml te denken om bv optie "GLS 21 sep 2018 50,00" te kopen, dit kost je dus pak em beet €31.
Dus voor 1 optie ben je dan ± €3100 kwijt.
Dus als je 5 opties koopt dan ben je €15500 kwijt
Stel je koopt nu 200 aandelen voor € 80 is uiteraard €16000.

Maar met die 5 opties (=500 aandelen) profiteer je in verhouding toch veel meer mocht er een bod o.i.d. komen?
Stel een bod van €200
Met mijn 200 aandelen krijg ik dan €40.000 -€16.000=€24.000 winst
Met 5 opties (500 aandelen) krijg ik dan €100.000-€15.500- €25.000 =€60.500 winst
Die €25.000 is uiteraard nog hetgeen men zou moeten betalen als die 5 optie's worden uitgeoefend.
Waar het om gaat is je investeert bij beide praktisch hetzelfde bedrag echter de winst is een ander verhaal.
Zitten er addertjes onder het gras met deze denkwijze.
Hoef geen uitleg met puts,schrijven,turbo's etc



Het is inderdaad zo dat met opties je een hogere winst behaalt met een lagere investering dan bij aandelen. Dat komt doordat een optiecontract hetzelfde is als honderd aandelen. Het grote risico van wat jij hierboven voorstelt is dat je probeert te voorspellen wanneer en of er een bod gaat komen. Mocht de koers van gala in september onverhoopt onder €50 staan, dan ben je je volledige inleg kwijt. Bij aandelen is dit uiteraard niet zo, die hebben dan nog een waarde en zijn niet tijdsgebonden.

Zeker nu, nu de volatiliteit van gala hoog is, schieten optieprijzen de lucht in. Daarom kun je op dit soort momenten beter opties schrijven dan kopen.

Groet,
BD
MtBaker 19 dec 2017 om 09:55
Grappige is dat de turbos en in mindere mate opties futures zijn die gebruikt worden om de prijs te beinvloeden door de kopers en door de markt. Dus je risico is wat groter. Tikkertje, je moet snel genoeg handelen.
vinneke7373 19 dec 2017 om 19:01
Tijd voor een inspirerend bericht straks
inspirator 17 jan 2018 om 19:28
quote:

vinneke7373 schreef op 19 dec 2017 om 19:01:


Tijd voor een inspirerend bericht straks


Keep an eye out for Filgotinib manufactured by Gilead it may be your magic medication too


Msg 11539 of 11540 at 1/17/2018 11:54:24 AM by

tufulipo


Filgotinib review by clinical trial patient (from FB RA Forum)
>>Hi Everyone,

I just wanted to let you know how I have been getting on with the Filgotinib clinical trial I signed up for. I’ve been taking it now for 5 months and I finish the trial in February.

For that last 5 months I have been taking two test tablets, one is a placebo and the other is filgotinib at either 100mg or 200mg, or possibly (although unlikely) two placebo tablets daily. I also take folic acid, hydroxychloroquine (2 x daily), omeprazole, 2.5mg of prednisolone and a weekly injection of methotrexate.

2017 Started out as a bad RA year for me, I was admitted to hospital in April having had 2 rounds of steroid injections in nearly every major joint and basically being unable to walk comfortably or care for my basic needs as a human being. Before I was discharged I was started on a new medication Embrel, it seemed to be working ok but at my 3 month review my rheumatologist was not happy with the results and decided “we” could do better, so we discussed starting on Cimza. This never happened as I opted to apply for the clinical trial, having previously worked in the pharmaceutical research industry, the idea of helping a new drug come to market appealed to me. I had to be “clean” of Embral for at least 6 weeks and taper down my prednisolone as far as I could manage ( I was up at 25mg daily at that point) before my clinical trial screening appointment. By the time I had my first dose of the clinical trial medications I was back on crutches, having trouble washing, dressing and eating, having RA in your jaw is great way to lose weight but I don’t recommend it lol!

So here we are 5mths later, I have a life (almost the same life I had before RA) and have no real pain to speak of. A couple of niggles that just refuse to go away, my joint count is down to under 5 and those are just slightly tender. I do still get a bit of morning stiffness for an hour of so but nothing like the last years or even how it was in the beginning, just a general tenderness of my hands and feet (remember how your feet used to throb after a good nights dancing, like that) and it generally goes (mostly) an hour or so after I have taken my meds.

No real side effects to taking these tablets either, a few more UTIs than I’d like but that’s par for the course with a lowered immune system. I’ve had my flu jab with no problems and I don’t think I’ve had gotten sick any more than any of my work colleagues. I do still get very tired so generally have a nap for an hour most weekday evenings after dinner and bedtime is still very early for an adult around 2030-2100. That said I work full time and get up at 0530 everyday, so an early night is sensible in my opinion. My weight has been fairly stable and despite Christmas I’ve not put on more than a few pounds, which will drop off again now I’m back at work.

My real worry lately had been “what’s going to happen after this trial is finished”, I love this new medication and really don’t want to go back to being in pain and not having an active life. As it turned out at my December apt my Rheumy asked me if I wanted to be considered for the 3year trial, I jumped at the chance. Three years means I can plan my life, take the holidays I always wanted too and just live!

Anyway the point of all this is to give you all some hope, there are new drugs in the pipeline, they do work (although like everything it’s finding the right one for you) and you can have your old life back.

If you are willing to take a risk (they are not risk free and may not work for you) then you could apply for a clinical trial.

Keep an eye out for Filgotinib manufactured by Gilead it may be your magic medication too.>>



www.investorvillage.com/smbd.asp?mb=2...

Zo een bericht rechtvaardigt een Galapagoskoers van 200 euro.
inspirator 18 jan 2018 om 13:20
quote:

inspirator schreef op 17 jan 2018 om 19:28:


[...]

Keep an eye out for Filgotinib manufactured by Gilead it may be your magic medication too


Msg 11539 of 11540 at 1/17/2018 11:54:24 AM by

tufulipo


Filgotinib review by clinical trial patient (from FB RA Forum)
>>Hi Everyone,

I just wanted to let you know how I have been getting on with the Filgotinib clinical trial I signed up for. I’ve been taking it now for 5 months and I finish the trial in February.

For that last 5 months I have been taking two test tablets, one is a placebo and the other is filgotinib at either 100mg or 200mg, or possibly (although unlikely) two placebo tablets daily. I also take folic acid, hydroxychloroquine (2 x daily), omeprazole, 2.5mg of prednisolone and a weekly injection of methotrexate.

2017 Started out as a bad RA year for me, I was admitted to hospital in April having had 2 rounds of steroid injections in nearly every major joint and basically being unable to walk comfortably or care for my basic needs as a human being. Before I was discharged I was started on a new medication Embrel, it seemed to be working ok but at my 3 month review my rheumatologist was not happy with the results and decided “we” could do better, so we discussed starting on Cimza. This never happened as I opted to apply for the clinical trial, having previously worked in the pharmaceutical research industry, the idea of helping a new drug come to market appealed to me. I had to be “clean” of Embral for at least 6 weeks and taper down my prednisolone as far as I could manage ( I was up at 25mg daily at that point) before my clinical trial screening appointment. By the time I had my first dose of the clinical trial medications I was back on crutches, having trouble washing, dressing and eating, having RA in your jaw is great way to lose weight but I don’t recommend it lol!

So here we are 5mths later, I have a life (almost the same life I had before RA) and have no real pain to speak of. A couple of niggles that just refuse to go away, my joint count is down to under 5 and those are just slightly tender. I do still get a bit of morning stiffness for an hour of so but nothing like the last years or even how it was in the beginning, just a general tenderness of my hands and feet (remember how your feet used to throb after a good nights dancing, like that) and it generally goes (mostly) an hour or so after I have taken my meds.

No real side effects to taking these tablets either, a few more UTIs than I’d like but that’s par for the course with a lowered immune system. I’ve had my flu jab with no problems and I don’t think I’ve had gotten sick any more than any of my work colleagues. I do still get very tired so generally have a nap for an hour most weekday evenings after dinner and bedtime is still very early for an adult around 2030-2100. That said I work full time and get up at 0530 everyday, so an early night is sensible in my opinion. My weight has been fairly stable and despite Christmas I’ve not put on more than a few pounds, which will drop off again now I’m back at work.

My real worry lately had been “what’s going to happen after this trial is finished”, I love this new medication and really don’t want to go back to being in pain and not having an active life. As it turned out at my December apt my Rheumy asked me if I wanted to be considered for the 3year trial, I jumped at the chance. Three years means I can plan my life, take the holidays I always wanted too and just live!

Anyway the point of all this is to give you all some hope, there are new drugs in the pipeline, they do work (although like everything it’s finding the right one for you) and you can have your old life back.

If you are willing to take a risk (they are not risk free and may not work for you) then you could apply for a clinical trial.

Keep an eye out for Filgotinib manufactured by Gilead it may be your magic medication too.>>



www.investorvillage.com/smbd.asp?mb=2...

Zo een bericht rechtvaardigt een Galapagoskoers van 200 euro.

Gezondheid
inspirator 18 jan 2018 om 16:17
Morgen expiratie.

Kunnen de shorters in Galapagos hun blaren doorprikken.
