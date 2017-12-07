Hoe denken forex/stock traders over crypto?
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
Bedankt voor het invullen! Ik heb er nog 2 nodig, help me aub hiermee!
Als je proefschriften net zo schrijft als in deze post, dan is het behoorlijk kansloos. En dan nog het woord professioneel gebruiken :p.
Ik doe zoveel als ik kan :-) sorry voor mijn accent. deze jongens zijn echt professionals, in tegenstelling tot mij
Every one of the papers are composed with the unadulterated soul of giving instructive help to destitute understudies. Our exploration motivates numerous understudies and they pick up a great deal of advantage out of it. In any case, in no limit do we enable any of them to depict our examination as their work and submit it as it may be. We censure it and revile any such point or goal of our administrations.https://www.dissertationempire.co.uk/
Direct naar Forum
Markt vandaag
02 feb
De Amerikaanse aandelenbeurzen zijn vrijdag met stevige verliezen gesloten. De Dow-Jonesindex tekende zelfs...
35
Indices
|
|AEX
|550,08
|-1,22%
|
|Dow30#
|25.473,17
|-0,19%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,2458
|-0,38%
|
|FTSE-100
|7.443,43
|-0,63%
|
|Germany30^
|12.701,40
|-0,66%
|
|Gold spot
|1.331,89
|-1,24%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|7.240,95
|-1,96%
Stijgers
Dalers
Column Forum
Meer»
|
|
(502)
raarmaarwaar
op
04-feb-18 00:26
|
|
(26)
plof®
op
03-feb-18 21:53
|
|
(5)
Hermando
op
03-feb-18 21:00
|
|
(7)
Teaser
op
03-feb-18 19:42
|
|
(6)
VastGoed2018
op
03-feb-18 10:10