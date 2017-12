TomTom « Terug naar discussie overzicht

EasyMile leading consortium to integrate driverless technology into full-size busAutonomous vehicle developer and manufacturer EasyMile will lead a partnership to work on a French government-backed project to integrate driverless technology into full-size electric bus.The urban bus, as with many other vehicles, is experiencing a technological revolution with the development of autonomous driving systems and the electrification of powertrains. These technologies are expected to transform public transportation and the way in which it is operated in the coming years, making it more cost-effective, ‘greener’, safer, more flexible, and more comfortable. As a leader in the development of autonomous driving systems, EasyMile has joined forces with IVECO, Sector, Transpolis, ISAE-SUPAERO, Ifsttar, Inria, and Michelin to develop the technologies necessary for a full-size self-driving bus.