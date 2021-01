Aandeel Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. MAD:GAM, ES0143416115

Together, Siemens Wind Power and Gamesa are creating a leader in the renewable energy industry, to provide cleaner, more reliable and more affordable energy to society, and to create lasting value for all stakeholders.



We are already a leader in the renewable energy marketplace, but we have much work ahead of us. Our priorities are clear: delivering on our projects, winning new business and creating a company culture focused on engineering excellence and vigorous cost management. This will enable us to provide benefits to our customers and our many stakeholders.



Markus Tacke, CEO



