PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE « Terug naar discussie overzicht

ProSiebenSat.1 Group is one of the most successful independent media companies in Europe with a strong lead in the TV and the digital market.



The Group grows dynamically with revenues increasing by 17 % to EUR 3,799 million in 2016. At the same time, recurring EBITDA rose by 10 % to EUR 1,018 million.



The Company employs 6,054 people in average. The most important revenue market is Germany. Here, the ProSiebenSat.1 share has been included into the German equity index DAX since March 2016.



