PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE « Terug naar discussie overzicht

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

Forum ProSiebenSat.1 Group geopend

3 Posts
IEX - Forummoderator 13 nov 2017 om 09:40
ProSiebenSat.1 Group is one of the most successful independent media companies in Europe with a strong lead in the TV and the digital market.

The Group grows dynamically with revenues increasing by 17 % to EUR 3,799 million in 2016. At the same time, recurring EBITDA rose by 10 % to EUR 1,018 million.

The Company employs 6,054 people in average. The most important revenue market is Germany. Here, the ProSiebenSat.1 share has been included into the German equity index DAX since March 2016.

Groet Henk
Zilverduit 13 apr 2019 om 13:00
Toch mooi een forum waar niemand op post. Afgelopen dinsdag een eerste positie ingenomen op 13,76.
ff_relativeren 21 jul 2019 om 00:22
boerse.ard.de/aktien/prosiebensat1-ku... ,

+
boerse.ard.de/aktien/prosieben-trotz-... ,

+

boerse.ard.de/aktien/berlusconi-greif... .


Het 10-jaars koersplaatje laat nog enige ruimte naar beneden zien :
kurse.boerse.ard.de/ard/kurse_einzelk... .


