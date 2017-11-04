NXP Semiconductors NV « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
Inschatter 4 nov 2017 om 20:29
San Francisco (AFP) - Shares of Qualcomm jumped nearly 13 percent Friday after unconfirmed media reports said rival computer chip giant Broadcom may make an unsolicited takeover bid.

Broadcom is considering an acquisition plan, which it could put into motion as soon as this weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unnamed source it said was familiar with the matter.

Shares in Qualcomm closed up 12.71 percent to $61.81 on the Nasdaq exchange, valuing the company at $91 billion. That could make the deal the biggest ever in the technology sector.

Broadcom shares also gained ground on the Nasdaq, rising 5.45 percent to $273.63, valuing the company at more than $116 billion, in a possible sign that the market saw merit in the acquisition.

Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, said Broadcom could soon launch a bid of more than $100 billion for Qualcomm.

News of the deal came a day after Broadcom chief executive Hock Tan appeared at the White House with President Donald Trump to announce plans to move the tech company back to the United States from Singapore.

Qualcomm declined requests for comment, while Broadcom did not immediately respond.

The potential tieup signaled consolidation in a sector that produces chips for smartphones and an array of other "internet of things" connected devices.

It comes as Qualcomm seeks a $47 billion acquisition of Dutch rival NXP, a deal that is the subject of an EU antitrust inquiry.

Broadcom, meanwhile, is seeking to buy US rival Brocade Communications, a deal being reviewed by Washington.

Qualcomm was fined more than $770 million in Taiwan last month for abusing its market dominance. It is facing similar challenges in several countries, including the United States. China and South Korea have already imposed heavy fines.

In the US, Qualcomm is locked in contentious patent battles with fellow tech giant Apple, which filed a lawsuit in January accusing the chip maker of abusing its market power to demand unfair royalties.
Inschatter 4 nov 2017 om 20:31
Chipmaker Broadcom is reportedly exploring a deal to acquire rival Qualcomm, which is valued at more than $80 billion.
•Broadcom CEO Hock Tan joined President Donald Trump in the White House Thursday to help unveil the White House tax plan and announce the company's relocation to the US.
•The potential merger features the fourth- and sixth-largest chip makers in the world and would likely come under antitrust scrutiny from the Department of Justice.
•Relocating to the US removes the need for any deal to be examined by the Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS).


Semiconductor giant Broadcom is reportedly exploring a deal to acquire $80 billion rival Qualcomm.

The timing of the news is notable, coming as it does a day after its top executive made a high-profile visit to the White House to support President Donald Trump's tax plan and announce its relocation to the US. Broadcom CEO Hock Tan joined Trump in the White House on Thursday, lauding the White House's efforts to make the US more business-friendly.

"Thanks to you, Mr. President, business conditions have steadily improved. The proposed tax-reform package will level the global playing field and allow us to compete effectively in worldwide markets," Tan said during his address.

The timing of those warm words, when the company might be looking at an industry changing deal, could be coincidental. Still, any deal for Qualcomm is likely to have political ramifications.

First, the potential marriage of industry rivals — Broadcom is the fourth-largest chip maker in the world while Qualcomm is the sixth largest — could come under antitrust scrutiny from regulators. The US Department of Justice just this week made overtures to block AT&T's $85 billion bid for Time Warner, for example, while European regulators are looking in to Qualcomm's proposed $47 billion deal for NXP Semiconductors.

Second, Broadcom's relocation to the US is relevant, too.

The company has been trying to complete a $5.5 billion acquisition of technology firm Brocade Communications Systems since last year, but the deal has been hung up awaiting approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) in the United States — a government committee that vets foreign investments in US-based companies.

The two firms had initially set a November 1 first deadline to complete the deal, but last month they pushed the deadline back.

Since Broadcom will be a US-based firm itself, it will no longer need approval from CFIUS. And that would hold true for a deal with Qualcomm too.
Inschatter 4 nov 2017 om 20:33
(Reuters) - Communications chipmaker Broadcom Ltd is planning to unveil a bid for smartphone chip supplier Qualcomm Inc by Monday, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, an attempt to create a roughly $200-billion company through the biggest technology acquisition ever.

A tie-up would combine two of the largest makers of wireless communications chips for mobile phones and raises the stakes for Intel Corp, which has been diversifying into smartphone technology from its stronghold in computers.

The value of Broadcom's bid has not been decided, though an offer in the range of around $70 to $80 per share is being contemplated, one of the sources said. At $70 a share, an offer would value Qualcomm at $103 billion.

Qualcomm is not aware of the details of Broadcom's bid, and it is far from certain whether it will entertain this deal, the sources said.

"It's a smart move that would make Broadcom into a tech juggernaut," said GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives.

Qualcomm declined to comment, while Broadcom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bid comes as Broadcom plans to move its headquarters to the United States from Singapore. U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the move on Thursday at a White House event where Chief Executive Hock Tan cited Republican tax efforts. It is currently incorporated in Singapore and co-headquartered there and in San Jose, California.

Broadcom's acquisition would be the most ambitious move by Tan, who has turned a small, scrappy chipmaker into a $100-billion company with a string of deals, since he took the helm a decade ago.

The proposal comes as Qualcomm is trying to close its pending $38-billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV. NXP is one of the largest makers of chips for vehicles and expanding into self-driving technology, and Broadcom also is open to acquiring NXP, according to one of the sources.

Antitrust officials, who also would have to approve a Broadcom-Qualcomm deal, are still considering Qualcomm's purchase of NXP. Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has taken a large stake in NXP and has been pushing for Qualcomm to pay a higher price for the company, Reuters has reported.

Qualcomm, an early pioneer in mobile phone chips, supplies so-called modem chips to phone makers such as Apple, Samsung and LG that help the phones connect to wireless data networks. Broadcom is also a major supplier to many of the same companies for Wi-Fi chips.

Broadcom’s Wi-Fi chips are essentially a commodity and priced much lower than the modem chips.

The only other major supplier of high-end chips is Intel Corp, which supplies about half of the modem chips in Apple’s iPhones. Purchasing Qualcomm would give Broadcom a much more lucrative line of business in the mobile phone markets.

Intel shares fell 1.6 percent to $46.34.

Broadcom is considering a cash and stock offer of about $70 a share, Bloomberg reported earlier. bloom.bg/2h8pnlS

Broadcom is looking to complete its $5.5 billion purchase of Brocade Communications Systems Inc while Qualcomm is in the process of closing its deal for NXP.

Shares of Qualcomm jumped 12.7 percent to $61.81, while Broadcom's stock climbed nearly 6 percent to $273.63 on Friday afternoon. Shares of NXP fell 2 percent and Brocade slipped 2.6 percent.

Shares of Broadcom have rallied this year while Qualcomm has fallen, making the target more vulnerable. The forward price-to-earnings ratio for Broadcom recently stood at 14.6, slightly above its 13.5 average. Qualcomm's recent forward PE of 15.4 was well below its 25.9 average.

Broadcom is working with five financing banks to offer a significant cash component for its bid, according to one of the sources.

Qualcomm faces a multinational legal battle with Apple Inc over Qualcomm's licensing terms to Apple and Apple is considering dropping Qualcomm chips from its phones.

Qualcomm sells chips but also licenses a patent portfolio of related technologies. It requires customers like Apple and Samsung to licence its patents if they use its chips, typically asking for a percentage of the price of the final device.

Apple has objected to that practice, however, and it has a closer relationship with Broadcom than with Qualcomm. If Broadcom were to acquire Qualcomm's patent portfolio and change the licensing, it could have far-reaching effects on the mobile phone industry.



Qualcomm and Broadcom have patent portfolios in wireless communications that are largely adjacent to each other, with Qualcomm covering mobile data networks and Broadcom covering WiFi and Bluetooth, experts said.

Adjacent products are often cheaper when offered by one company, according to standard economic theory, which could be good for phone makers and potentially incline regulators towards allowing the deal, said Henry C. Su, a former Federal Trade Commission trial attorney.

Antitrust concerns over a Broadcom-Qualcomm deal also may be muted because the companies have few areas of overlap beyond Wi-Fi solutions for wireless routers, Bluetooth drivers and some RF semiconductors, said Rob Lineback, a research analyst at IC Insights.

"These companies are leaders in those areas but there are other companies supplying them," said Lineback, who added that asset sales in those areas, if needed to address antitrust concerns, would not affect the value of the deal.

Kevin Krewell, principal analyst at Tirias Research, said that the deal would still make sense for Broadcom and Qualcomm if divestitures were needed to address antitrust issues.

Broadcom may be able to skip review by regulators concerned about foreign ownership of U.S. assets, since it is moving its headquarters to California. Broadcom plans to complete that change before completing any Qualcomm deal, avoiding scrutiny by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, according to one of the sources
Bara 13 dec 2017 om 15:17
Elliott Makes Public UBS Valuation Report
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited (“Elliott”), which advises funds that collectively hold an economic interest in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) (“NXP” or the “Company”) of approximately 6%, today released the UBS Valuation Report delivered to it by UBS Investment Bank (“UBS”) in which UBS estimates, as of the date of the report, that the midpoint of the trading multiples valuation of NXP’s shares is approximately $136.51 per share. Prior to the UBS Valuation Report being delivered to Elliott, the report underwent all UBS internal reviews that are customary in relation to UBS providing such a valuation report or opinion. Elliott encourages fellow shareholders to review the UBS Valuation Report and consider the analyses presented.

In response to Qualcomm’s claim that Elliott’s value assertion is “unsupportable,” Elliott directs Qualcomm and other interested parties to Elliott’s presentation released shortly before Qualcomm’s statement on Monday, December 11, which is available to view and download at www.FairValueForNXP.com. As detailed in the presentation, Elliott’s assessment of NXP’s valuation is based on extensive due diligence which has included input from numerous industry experts and advisors.

In addition, Elliott has today released the UBS Valuation Report, in which UBS estimates the value range of NXP’s shares on a trading basis to be approximately $120 to $150 per share. Elliott believes this report provides further evidence that its valuation is well supported and fair.

Elliott has now published both its own analysis and the analysis of UBS, each of which supports its assessment of NXP’s valuation. Elliott encourages Qualcomm to publish the analysis it has undertaken to support its assertion that $110 is “full and fair.”

Interested parties are invited to visit Elliott’s website, www.FairValueForNXP.com, to receive additional information and to sign up for future updates.

About Elliott

Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy funds which combined have approximately $34 billion of assets under management. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott funds’ investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

1 Mid-point of trading multiples valuation ranges (average of 2018/19 P/E, EV/EBITDA and EV/OpFCF) as set forth in more detail in the UBS Valuation Report

View source version on businesswire.com: www.businesswire.com/news/home/201712...
voda 21 dec 2017 om 16:31
NXP werkt samen met Baidu aan autonoom rijden
Chipfabrikant toegelaten tot Apollo platform.

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Het Nederlandse NXP Semiconductors en het Chinese Baidu gaan samen aan de slag met autonoom rijden. Dit maakte de Nederlandse chipfabrikant met een notering op Nasdaq donderdag bekend zonder financiële details te noemen.

NXP krijgt van Baidu toegang tot het Apollo platform en zal halfgeleiders gaan leveren om auto's zelfstandig te kunnen laten rijden. Tot het open source platform van Baidu hebben inmiddels meer dan 70 partners toegang. Onder deze partners bevindt zich ook de Nederlandse navigatiespecialist TomTom.

voda 18 jan 2018 om 15:37
Groen licht Brussel voor fusie Qualcomm met NXP
NXP moet octrooien verkopen van EU-waakhond.

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) De Europese Commissie is akkoord met de overname van de van origine Nederlandse hafgeleiderfabrikant NXP door het Amerikaanse Qualcomm, nadat het Amerikaanse bedrijf tegemoet kwam aan de bezwaren op mededingingsgebied. Dat maakte de commissie donderdag bekend.

Zo zal Qualcomm de MIFARE-technologie van NXP, die door verschillende Europese vervoersbedrijven wordt gebruikt als ticketplatform, acht jaar lang niet duurder maken, om concurrentie op dit gebied mogelijk te maken.

Ook belooft Qualcomm om acht jaar lang te zorgen dat producten van concurrenten net zo goed werken met Qualcomm-chips als de producten van NXP.

Ten derde zal NXP een deel van zijn octrooien voor zogenoemde contactloze near-field communication, kortweg NFC, verkopen aan een derde partij, die deze octrooien drie jaar lang gratis zal aanbieden.

Eurocommissaris Margrethe Vestager wees erop dat mensen smartphones steeds meer gebruiken als mobiele portemonnee en als betaalmiddel. "Met dit besluit voorkomen we dat consumenten niet langer kunnen profiteren van deze innovatieve technologieën tegen concurrerende prijzen."

Qualcomm kondigde in 2016 aan NXP te willen overnemen voor 47 miljard dollar, of 110 dollar per aandeel. Het bod werd recent nog verlengd tot 9 februari, omdat slechts een heel klein deel van de aandelen is aangemeld onder het bod. In de tussentijd wezen de Amerikanen zelf een overnamebod van rivaal Broadcom af.

Erg chebbi 28 apr 2018 om 09:05
Begint op een soap te lijken.
devil80 7 mei 2018 om 13:46
ik heb er toch maar een aantal opgepikt, gaat t door of niet door blijft een aandeel met goede fundamenten
Erg chebbi 14 mei 2018 om 19:53
Ik had er een stelletje op 93 bij, nu 112! en zo direct (medio dit jaar) 127,50 haha.
GeldIsOokNietAlles 18 mei 2018 om 11:15
www.iex.nl/Premium/Adviezen/278465/NX...

Gebakken lucht?
Erg chebbi 26 mei 2018 om 19:44
De Chinese autoriteiten staan op het punt om de overname van het Nederlandse chipconcern NXP Semiconductors door zijn Amerikaanse branchegenoot Qualcomm goed te keuren. Dat schreef The Wall Street Journal zaterdag. De zakenkrant baseerde zich daarbij op ingewijden.
Het onderzoek naar de deal was eerder stilgelegd vanwege de toegenomen handelsspanningen tussen China en de Verenigde Staten. Volgens ingewijden is er bij ambtenaren op aangedrongen enige haast te maken met de rapportage en ook met oplossingen te komen om lokale bedrijven te beschermen.
Chinese bedrijven hebben eerder al zorgen geuit over het samensmelten van de twee chipgrootmachten. De grootste overnamedeal uit de geschiedenis van Qualcomm, van meer dan 40 miljard dollar, werd meer dan een jaar geleden al aangekondigd en zou oorspronkelijk eind 2017 afgerond zijn.
Qualcomm heeft bij acht andere grote toezichthouders wereldwijd al goedkeuring gekregen voor de deal. Het Chinese akkoord wordt de komende dagen verwacht.

Nieuws van zaterdag 26-5-2018 18.30 uur.


Dat belooft een koerssprong naar 126.X maandag eind van de dag..?!
