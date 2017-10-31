Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Bitcoin $10000
Op het golix.io/ exchange in Zimbabwe wordt nu $10000 betaald voor een bitcoin.
golix.io/
edition.cnn.com/2017/10/31/africa/zim...
Zuid Korea komt op plaats twee $6350.
31-aug-19 18:28