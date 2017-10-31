Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies  /  Bitcoin $10000

Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Bitcoin $10000

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
3 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
Cornell 31 okt 2017 om 14:37
0
Lid sinds: 20 okt 2017
Laatste bezoek: 22 apr 2018
Aantal posts:
50
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1
Gegeven: 0

Op het golix.io/ exchange in Zimbabwe wordt nu $10000 betaald voor een bitcoin.

golix.io/
edition.cnn.com/2017/10/31/africa/zim...

Zuid Korea komt op plaats twee $6350.
esprit se 31 okt 2017 om 15:09
0
Lid sinds: 13 jul 2004
Laatste bezoek: 30 aug 2019
Aantal posts:
992
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 191
Gegeven: 264
Bedankt voor info / prettige bericht........
astanford322 31 aug 2019 om 18:02
0
Lid sinds: 31 aug 2019
Laatste bezoek: 31 aug 2019
Aantal posts:
1
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Hello. I am Alex, I am an expert at samedayessays.net/ and It's nice to join this community. I love chatting with people who share my interests and discuss some points.
3 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

BTC/EUR Meer »

Koers 8.742,7800   Verschil -6,59 (-0,08%)
Laag 8.690,9900   Volume 0
Hoog 8.794,5500   Gem. Volume 0
31-aug-19 18:28
label premium

KOPEN OF VERKOPEN?

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Ontdek Premium

Gerelateerde Video's

1:39
Jan Kees de Jager: Cryptovaluta zijn nicheproduct 15 mei 18:15
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX