TomTom « Terug naar discussie overzicht

quote:

NewKidInTown schreef op 26 okt 2017 om 08:25:

Maps nog nodig in de toekomst ?""It's a green field," says Sravan Puttagunta, founder and CEO of CivilMaps. "No company has established a majority market share, and even the ones that have a couple cities are spending billions maintaining those maps."As the race heats up, there is a lingering question in the industry about how useful these costly maps will be down the road. Some argue the cars will eventually get smart enough, with deep learning technology,"In the short term, I can see where it's vital, but that long term may not even be 10 years," says Rebecca Lindland, executive analyst with Kelley Blue Book. The "conundrum," she says, is just as comprehensive maps hit the market, car companiesThe team at Ford is "looking at the possibility" of developing algorithms for the car that, according to McBride. But he's skeptical of ditching maps entirely."