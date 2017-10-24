Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
DeZwarteRidder 24 okt 2017 om 21:55
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.813
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1736
Gegeven: 2132
Mt OscarWits Conglomerate Gold Confirmed Over 14km
-Karratha, Western Australia-
• Anomalous gold mineralisation now confirmed over 14km strike length.
• Conglomerate rock chip samples up to 15.3 g/t Au and stream sediments up to 1.37 g/t Au.
• Six new strongly anomalous gold areas have now been mapped in detail over a 5km strike length associated with conglomerates below the Mt Roe Basalts.
• Geological mapping shows continuity of prospective conglomerate units.
• Mt OscarWits is 100% owned by Artemis, and is not included in the Novo Resources Corp. farm-in and Joint Venture arrangements.
David Lenigas, Artemis’s Executive Chairman, commented; “It’s early days on this very exciting development on our 100% owned Mt OscarWits Project. We are now seeing consistent stream sedimentary gold hits over what is now a 14km strike trend. We have also seen gold grades in some of these conglomerates below the Mt Roe Basalts up to 15.5 g/t gold, and we are seeing stream sedimentary results up to almost double what was originally seen at Purdy’s Reward using the same techniques. Mt OscarWits is a fully approved licence and we are continuing with our exploration efforts here.” Artemis Resources Limited (“Artemis” or “the Company”) (ASX: ARV) announces it has commenced exploration along the Mt OscarWits conglomerate trend, with east-west strike of 14km, which is now mapped in detail over a 5km strike. The granted exploration tenement (E47/1217, Figure 3) is an approved Exploration Licence, and is located about 35km south-east of Karratha and 16km north-east of the Company’s new Purdy’s Reward conglomerate hosted gold project. Mt OscarWits Exploration Programme: A detailed stream sediment sampling program has been completed along the east-west 14km strike between Fairmont and White Quartz Well, with 6 new anomalous areas for gold being identified, along conglomerate horizons below the Mt Roe Basalt. Detailed mapping has now been completed over a cumulative 5km strike of conglomerates. Results just received from rock chip sampling of conglomerate horizons in conjunction with detailed geological mapping of the area has extended the strike length of the Landau prospective zone and has identified an entirely new target area called Zephyr (Refer Figures 1 and 2). Highest rock chip assay result in conglomerates from Landau returned 15.3 g/t Au. Work in this area is ongoing.
Geological mapping is still ongoing and the rock chip sampling programme has now been expanded to systematically assess further gold potential of the sedimentary sequences in the area.
Mapping to date has shown that the gold bearing conglomerate units appear to be far more extensive than previously indicated. The north dipping Landau zone, identified by previous rock chip and soil sampling, appeared to be about 200m in strike.
DeZwarteRidder 24 okt 2017 om 21:58
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.813
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1736
Gegeven: 2132
Significant New “BLIND” Sulphide Discovery at Carlow Castle
-Karratha, Western Australia-
Highlights:
• New significant sulphide zone discovered by drilling at Carlow Castle.
• 8m @ 9.09g/t Au, 0.34% Co and 2.85% Cu, from 76m in ARC048
• Discovery located 400m east of previous limits of drilling.
• Sulphides visible from 65m to 87m down hole.
• Discovery drilled under previously identified copper/cobalt/gold RAB anomaly.
• Indicates geochemistry will be an effective exploration tool at Carlow Castle.
• Drilling is ongoing and will now be expanded to provide information for a JORC compliant Cobalt/Copper/Gold resource at Carlow Castle.
David Lenigas, Artemis’s Executive Chairman, commented;
“We have only just started to understand the intricacies of the sub-surface sulphides at our Carlow Castle Cobalt/Copper/Cobalt Project just outside of Karratha. We have had some excellent successes from our RC drilling earlier this year at Quad Est and Carlow Castle South, but this new sulphide discovery is really quite exciting. We have decided to significantly expand our current drilling programme and want to now push for a revised JORC complaint Cobalt/Copper/Gold resource by year end.”
Artemis Resources Limited (“Artemis” or “the Company”) (ASX: ARV) is pleased to announce that drilling at Carlow Castle (Figure 4) has intersected significant sulphides 400m east of the previous limit of drilling. The Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling is testing the continuity of the Carlow South and Quod Est mineralised zones to extend them further along strike, and infill drill, to calculate a maiden JORC 2012 complaint resource for cobalt, gold and copper. The drilling is also to test a number of large geochemical and geophysical targets that were identified from an extensive shallow RAB programme1 earlier this year.
A substantial copper, cobalt and gold anomaly identified from the RAB geochemical programme beneath 4.5m of transported clay, has intersected sulphides between 65-87m downhole with significant visible sulphides being intersected between 80-83m, as shown below in Figure 1, from ARC048. Results reported from ARC048 were fast tracked through the ALS Global laboratory.
All mineralisation within the area is associated with sulphides, but until the drill samples are analysed the absolute importance of this intersection is uncertain.
1 Artemis Resources Limited news release dated 20 June 2017
RBK-11 28 nov 2017 om 11:16
0
Lid sinds: 20 nov 2017
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
3
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Artemis Resources Limited (“Artemis” or “the Company”) (ASX: ARV) is pleased to announce an update of further gold beingrecovered fromSilica Hills

Highlights:•Since the release on the 29September2017, a further estimated 3.6kg (115 ounces) of specimen gold has been recovered from Artemis’s Silica Hills Gold Project (Figure 1).•Gold is located withinquartz reefs/podswithin a shear zone atSilica Hills, 12 km north of Purdy’s Reward in the Karratha region of WA.•Exploration continues to pay for itself, and Artemis now has enough geological information to design a drill programme.•A Programme of Work (POW) for drilling will be submitted shortly.•POW for test trenches and pits to the north of Silica Hills has been approved.•Artemis highlights to prospectors that the Silica Hills tenements are granted Mining Licensesand no prospecting is permitted.

www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-mi...
DeZwarteRidder 28 nov 2017 om 12:42
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.813
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1736
Gegeven: 2132
The Novopoor are Crying Boo Hoo

Bob Moriarty
Archives
Nov 27, 2017

Reality reared its ugly head on Friday November 24th. For brevity, let’s call it “Black Friday” for the Novopoor as Novo released a press release acknowledging that the idea of measuring grade by using a large diameter drill rig simply didn’t work.

Back in July when Novo showed the first video of people finding gold using a metal detector at Comet Well, I wrote a piece and said,

“It’s going to be a real bugger to get accurate grades due to the nugget effect. Given that the nugget found by the metal detector and pried out of the ground on the video is almost an inch in length it is going to skew any assay results if it is left in or if it is left out. The only way to determine true grade of this project is going to be either average a hundred random samples that represent the real distribution or to mine it.”

I continued in that vein in an interview I did in August just after I got back from Australia.

“My opinion is that you can’t actually measure grade in a system that is this nuggety until you go into production. So what you should do is drill for structure and mine for grade. Pretium had the same problem up in the Yukon . But from a practical point of view does it matter if you have 2 ounces per tonne at surface or 3 ounces per tonne at surface? From a practical point of view it doesn’t matter. It will slightly affect your marginal cash costs but you’re still going to mine the stuff. Coming up with a 43-101 that’s accurate is going to be very difficult but it doesn’t make any difference.”

I seem to have hit my stride in a piece I wrote in late September.

“This is an unconventional deposit. It has to be explored and tested in an unconventional way.
The only purpose of drilling core should be to determine structure. There may well be multiple layers of conglomerate. They may or may not be mineralized. If it was I and I know I will be ignored, I wouldn’t even assay for gold. All you need is three or four assays to come back without gold and the ignorant will sell in a panic as the ignorant always do.
You will never ever know the accurate grade until you mine. The core holes will either miss the gold entirely or hit nuggets and show hundreds of ounces of gold per ton. Neither will be correct. The wide diameter drill will be more accurate but you will need hundreds of samples to even have a SWAG (Stupid-Wild_Assed_Guess) at what the real grade is.
The difference in total cost to mine one ounce gold compared to three ounce gold is for all practical purposes meaningless. Therefore production should begin as soon as possible even on a small scale. I think the two-ounce material will be a lot more representative than either Quinton or John Kaiser or anyone else believes. The highest value is going to be in the nuggets, not the fine gold and there be a lot more of them spread out over a lot larger area than anyone but me believes. One hundred tons of two-ounce material a day is 72,000 ounces a year. Go back and memorize point 1 above. Think in an unconventional way.
Rob Humphryson, the CEO of Novo, is a production guy. He and I chatted for a short time during my visit eight weeks ago. Quinton should fart around all he wants perfecting the exploration and developing the theory while Rob and I focus on perfecting the production. This is going to be a giant project and figuring out how to mine and mill is just as important as trying to figure out where the gold is and how it got there. You don’t need to prove up 10 million ounces to make a production decision. Novo has $70 million in cash and a bunch more on call in the form of warrants. They should spend $30 million on a plant. Call it a test plant of a bulk sample. Do it now.”

I continued in October but I really doubt many people understood what I was saying.

“Gauging grade of coarse gold is problematic at best. I wrote a piece that is a little complicated early this year. At Beaton’s Creek Novo used RC drilling and got results, did 50-kilogram bench samples and processed a 30,000 ton bulk sample. The 30,000-ton bulk sample showed a 70% increase in grade over the 43-101 numbers from the RC drilling. As I said in my piece last week, we are never going to know the real grade until we mine. Every form of testing a nuggety system tends to underestimate grade…
DeZwarteRidder 28 nov 2017 om 12:42
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.813
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1736
Gegeven: 2132
2)
Where is the richest gold?

Right! It’s at the very bottom of the gravel right on and in the bedrock.
The richest gold is not at the top of the sand and gravel unless you can think of some way of making gold nuggets float. Nobody’s mentioned that yet.”

Novo’s press release that started the bleeding had a number of interesting issues, some minor and one giant consideration.

The small gold is pretty much around the gold nuggets and not distributed throughout the conglomerate. While this may have shocked John Kaiser’s followers, my readers knew better because I told them in September. And while my readers were buying below $1 all the way back to 2012, Kaiser talking about a 20 billion ounce deposit (Did he really say that? There have only been about 6 billion ounces produced in all of history) managed to get a lot of weak hands buying above $5. They puked up their shares on Friday last. My readers didn’t.
The large diameter reverse circulation drill doesn’t provide accurate samples. This is both a technical and a practical issue. Getting a QP to sign off on a resource is going to be a real bugger. That has nothing to do at all with if the RC rig works or not, it goes to the heart of JORC and 43-101. The Romans didn’t bother subscribing to JORC and the Spanish pretty much ignored 43-101. They found ore and mined it. When they ran out of ore, they stopped. It seemed to have worked well for both of them.
Nagrom has been slow to set up their Steinert sorting machine and assays won’t be available from the many trench samples already submitted until January. Now this was a giant shock even to me and I’m hard to surprise. Assay results are going to take longer than anticipated to come back from the lab. I know, this is a first in the mining business but Quinton and crew are just going to have to man up and bite the bullet. I have no doubt changes will be made promptly and assay results will never be late again, ever.

When I read the press release, first of all I thought about cutting my wrists, then I went and puked for an hour and then I sat in a dark corner and cried all afternoon. Basically there is not any gold in the Pilbara, first assay results not withstanding. Novo is fucked, Artemis is fucked, De Grey is totally out of the picture. We are all going to have to get a real job or go on welfare. Listening to John Kaiser talk about how bad the news was made me even more depressed.

Except.

Except for the very most important part of the news release. I quote, “Novo wishes to advise that the company has recently been notified by Artemis that the Western Australian government's Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) has granted a 20,000-tonne excess tonnage permit for the extraction of a bulk sample from the Purdy's Reward tenement.”

I spent the entire night tossing and turning thinking about the problem. What would the Romans do if they couldn’t fall back on JORC? What would the Spanish do if they couldn’t translate 43-101 into Spanish so they would have someone to blame for not making money?

I know exactly what the Romans and Spanish would do. They would go down to Home Depot and buy 200-300 man portable crushing machines. They would round up some wetback labor and issue each of them one of the man portable crushing machines. They would crush the conglomerate that already comes to surface to ¼ inch minus and they would run it through a sluice box with some 65# expanded metal over miner’s moss.

I figure if Novo/Artemis hired a portable crushing machine and had someone spend two days building a nice man size sluice box they could be in production in a week for under $1 million for the yellow gear and plant. You would lose some gold but who gives a rat’s ass when you are doing 2 ounce plus material. Your all in costs would probably be in the $60 an ounce range.

Doing 500 tons a day (that’s 200 yards for those who think alluvial or placer mining) would take you 40 days to generate about $58 million USD or call it maybe $50 million profit all in split evenly between Artemis and Novo. If you got permits twice a year to do 20,000 tons each time you could justify the market cap of each stock even now and wouldn’t have to work very hard at all. You don’t need a big plant and while Artemis glosses over it, their Radio Hill plant is for sulfide ore, not nuggety gold. While they say they are putting in a gravity circuit, this gold is perfect for nothing more complicated than a sluice box. You don’t need a 30 year old rusted out plant.

What everybody in WA needs to do is pull their heads out of their asses and stop being stupid. Let me remind my readers of what I said in September, “This is an unconventional deposit. It has to be explored and tested in an unconventional way.”

There is no better way to test grade of any deposit than to produce. This is an unconventional deposit. Just because no one has ever run into this style of gold before doesn’t mean you have to measure it to produce. It’s so cheap to produce that that’s exactly what should happen.

Sure, the institutions are going to have to wrap their heads around the concept of a mining company that makes money and the mines department will have to realize that neither JORC nor 43-101 came down the mountain carried by Moses. In California during the gold rush, the prospectors used gold pans to measure gold. When they found it, they went into production. We were lucky enough in the Pilbara to have the prospectors stumbling through the desert waving metal detectors. What is the difference? If a gold pan finds gold and a metal detector finds gold, isn’t that enough?

But what do I know when there are so many experts around all of whom have the answer to every question?

Novo Resources
NVO-V $5.45 (Nov 24, 2017)
NSRPF $4.33 OTCQX 142 million shares
Novo Resources website

Bob Moriarty
President: 321gold
DeZwarteRidder 2 dec 2017 om 16:24
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.813
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1736
Gegeven: 2132
Purdy's Reward

We’ve discovered ‘watermelon seed’ gold nuggets - indicative of Witwatersrand-style conglomerate gold. This is a very exciting 21st century gold discovery.

Apparently everyone in Karratha either owns a boat or a metal detector, and when the fish aren’t biting it’s time to go prospecting! While the locals have kept their prospecting patch secret for years, the mining companies have bypassed the gold for iron ore – until now. Artemis Resources holds many gold tenements, but probably the most exciting tenement is Purdy’s Reward. We’ve found in-situ gold nuggets up to 4cm long in Archean conglomerates. Our joint-venture partner Novo Resources has started exploration and collected a bulk sample with lab results. At one point, we needed to hire security guards to check if the prospectors were conducting their work fairly and with 40E prospecting permits. We then sent our own geologists to prospect with metal detectors. Purdy's Reward is part of an 8km zone running southwest / northwest that is highly prospective for conglomerate gold mineralisation considered analogous to the Witwatersrand Basin in South Africa.

The discovery of gold nuggets continues from this conglomerate Witwatersrand style gold project at Purdy’s Reward. These are flattened and typically “watermelon seed” gold nuggets. Over four days in early August 2017, we recovered 547g of nuggets from prospecting – this is worth over $25,000 AUD.
The strike length of nuggets has increased to approximately 900m. The consistent nature of the nuggets is probably due to a high energy, submarine environment associated with glacial transgression and regression. The style of mineralisation is similar to the Witwatersrand style, with the Archean sedimentary conglomerates. The recovery of nuggets by small excavators has increased the observed quantity and size of nuggets as new areas are exposed – the surface level may have already been fossicked by prospectors.

The Artemis/Novo JV along with the rest of the tenements held by Novo Resources and their JV partners, means this affiliation basically controls much of the mineral exploration south of Karratha. This JV is specifically for conglomerate and paleoplacer gold deposits on 82% of Artemis Resources’ tenure. As part of this agreement, Novo is to spend AUD$2 million to earn a 50% interest in the gold discoveries, and Novo has given 4,000,000 fully-paid Novo Resources shares to Artemis Resources. In return, the joint venture is on 82% of our tenements, which is all of the 100%-owned Artemis tenements (excluding Mt OscarWits) for a total of 1,256 km2 (the remaining 18% of Artemis’ tenements are already in other joint-ventures). A large focus is on Purdy’s Reward and Novo Resources are beginning to lead exploration for the conglomerate and paleoplacer style gold.
Greedi$good 12 dec 2017 om 00:21
0
Lid sinds: 31 mrt 2017
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
175
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 27
Gegeven: 55
ARV zit niet stil. Goed om te lezen


www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-mi...

Artemis Resources Signs A$6 Million Financing Package with Riverfort Global Capital to Fund Radio Hill Plant Refurbishment
DeZwarteRidder 14 dec 2017 om 08:54
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.813
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1736
Gegeven: 2132
Artemis Resources Signs A$6 Million Financing Package with Riverfort Global Capital to Fund Radio Hill Plant Refurbishment

Financing Pilbara Region

Artemis arranges institutional loan to assist funding of the upgrades and refurbishment of its 100% owned Radio Hill Processing Plant.
Plans are to restart processing operations at Radio Hill in July 2018.
Approximately 250,000 tonnes of pre-mined material containing Cobalt, Nickel and Copper already exists in stockpiles on the Run of Mine (ROM) ore pad at Radio Hill to allow production to recommence at Radio Hill.
Plant to include a new +500,000 tpa gold circuit to allow for treatment of Artemis’s Carlow Castle Cobalt, Gold and Copper Project and its Silica Hills Gold Project.
Plant and new gold circuit will also be capable of treating gold bearing conglomerates.
Contract bulk sampling processing will also be offered to other conglomerate gold companies in the Western Pilbara.
easy56 22 dec 2017 om 00:08
0
Lid sinds: 22 apr 2007
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
12.952
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 695
Gegeven: 496
niet goede opening australie

hotcopper.com.au/threads/ann-explorat...

Exploration Update by Novo on Purdy’s Reward
- Karratha, Western Australia
Petex 22 dec 2017 om 11:32
0
Lid sinds: 07 okt 2016
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
506
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 62
Gegeven: 47
Toch nog positie verdubbeld even... zeker gezien vooruitzichten Radio Hill blijf ik positief, al blijft het uiteraard moeilijk vooruitzien.
Technisch gezien zou je vlug je aandelen moeten dumpen nu, maar laat ik even kiezen voor tegenstrijdig beleggen. Zeker gezien cobalt en nikkel vooruitzichten durf ik het voorzichtig wel aan.
Fijn weekend alvast!
easy56 22 dec 2017 om 16:19
0
Lid sinds: 22 apr 2007
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
12.952
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 695
Gegeven: 496
www.cdfund.com/maandbericht/

Maandbericht November 2017
November was voor CDF de slechtste maand van 2017 met een verlies van -8.15% (YTD -2.99%). Waar wij tot in de eerste helft van november een voordeel hadden bij de sterk verhoogde weging in exploratiebedrijven (nu goed voor 75% van de portfolio), werkte dat in de tweede helft in ons nadeel. Vrijwel al onze belangrijkste posities hadden last van een sterke correctie in de laatste twee weken van november. De grootste verliezen noteerden de 'Pilbara-aandelen' in Australie, alsook onze posities in een recente Canadese nikkelontdekking (Garibaldi en Metallis). Bij de laatste speelde ook de daling van de nikkelprijs van -9% vorige maand mee. Lichtpunt in november was een stijging van de uraniumprijs, waardoor onze uraniumposities (10% van onze portfolio), zoals NexGen en Mega Uranium, in waarde stegen. De uitbraak van de uraniumprijs is voor ons de laatste bevestiging van de bodemvorming in de grondstoffensector. De (CRB-)grondstoffenindex lijkt klaar voor serieus herstel in 2018. Daarnaast zagen we in november weer een gezonde instroom van kapitaal uit zowel binnen- als buitenland.
Investeringen
Bedrijven actief in de Australische Pilbara daalden fors na zeer sterk te zijn opgelopen de afgelopen maanden. De aankondiging van Novo Resources dat er vertraging is opgetreden in de eerste fase van exploratie was de trigger voor een golf van winstnemingen. We hebben een 4%-belang opgebouwd in Artemis Resources, de JV-partner van Novo in deze bijzondere goudontdekking. We verwachten dat goudproducenten al in 2018 een grote interesse in deze bedrijven gaan tonen, als meer exploratieresultaten in Q1 met het publiek zullen worden gedeeld. Het eerste herstel in de grondstofmarkten van 2016 heeft gezorgd voor fors meer investeringen in exploratie, zodat we nu getuige zijn van een aantal interessante ontdekkingen. Zo waren Garibaldi en Metallis Resources al sterk opgelopen op berichten over een hoogwaardige nikkelvondst in British Columbia (Canada). De publicatie van positieve resultaten leidde ook hier tot winstnemingen. Ook de valutabewegingen werkten niet mee in november. De voor ons belangrijke commodity-valuta's, zoals de Canadese en de Australische dollar, daalden enkele procenten t.o.v. de euro.
DeZwarteRidder 22 dec 2017 om 18:53
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.813
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1736
Gegeven: 2132
Ik heb het al gezegd aan het begin van dit 'verhaal'; als Willem Middelkoop ergens instapt dan is de top bereikt en stort alles weer naar beneden.
easy56 23 dec 2017 om 14:58
0
Lid sinds: 22 apr 2007
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
12.952
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 695
Gegeven: 496
twitter.com/Swampstompper/status/9442...
David Lenigas
?

@DavidLenigas
7 u7 uur geleden

Meer
Als antwoord op @Swampstompper @Novo_resources @Artemis_ARV
I don’t think people realise that the bulk samples to date at Purdy’s Reward actually average +30 grams per tonne of gold. It does! I’m exciting where this project is headed. @Novo_resources @Artemis_ARV @edward_mead
DeZwarteRidder 23 dec 2017 om 15:25
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.813
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1736
Gegeven: 2132
quote:

easy56 schreef op 23 dec 2017 om 14:58:


twitter.com/Swampstompper/status/9442...
David Lenigas
@DavidLenigas
7 u7 uur geleden
Meer
Als antwoord op @Swampstompper @Novo_resources @Artemis_ARV
I don’t think people realise that the bulk samples to date at Purdy’s Reward actually average +30 grams per tonne of gold. It does! I’m exciting where this project is headed. @Novo_resources @Artemis_ARV @edward_mead

Als 'Jan Publiek' instapt om de verkeerde reden (een youtube-video), dan zullen ze ook uitstappen om de verkeerde reden.
easy56 23 dec 2017 om 15:59
0
Lid sinds: 22 apr 2007
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
12.952
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 695
Gegeven: 496
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 23 dec 2017 om 15:25:


[...]
Als 'Jan Publiek' instapt om de verkeerde reden (een youtube-video), dan zullen ze ook uitstappen om de verkeerde reden.
heb ze nog steeds niet maar wieweet.

afgelopen week wel meer IVANHOE terug gekocht.

Eerdaags mogelijk weer nwe berichten met nwe resource update.
DeZwarteRidder 23 dec 2017 om 16:20
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.813
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1736
Gegeven: 2132
quote:

easy56 schreef op 23 dec 2017 om 15:59:


[...]heb ze nog steeds niet maar wieweet.
afgelopen week wel meer IVANHOE terug gekocht.
Eerdaags mogelijk weer nwe berichten met nwe resource update.

Het potentieel van Artemis is absurd veel groter dan dan van Ivanhoe.
easy56 23 dec 2017 om 19:23
0
Lid sinds: 22 apr 2007
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
12.952
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 695
Gegeven: 496
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 23 dec 2017 om 16:20:


[...]
Het potentieel van Artemis is absurd veel groter dan dan van Ivanhoe.
vergis je niet in grote exploratie mogelijkheden IVN.
iig al zeer goede bewezen resources.

Maar ieder zn favoriet natuurlijk.
Petex 23 dec 2017 om 19:42
0
Lid sinds: 07 okt 2016
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
506
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 62
Gegeven: 47
Ik vermoed dat ik precies op tijd mijn positie in Artemis verdubbeld heb. Koersverloop vind ik wat vreemd. Ondanks de technische indicatoren die op een verdere daling van dit aandeel wijzen, ben ik tegendraads ingestapt omdat ik een plotselinge maar forse stijging verwacht.
Daalt de koers verder, ook prima! Sla ik fors in, zeker omdat ik steeds meer vertrouwen heb in de toekomst hoe meer ik me inlees.
Congo etc. gerelateerde aandelen durf ik dus zeker LT geen geld in te pompen..... Maar dat ie dus naar aanleiding van mijn eigen gevormde mening.....
Fijn weekend en kerstdagen!
Hoop dat ze snel om zijn, zodat ik me weer met de beurzen bezig kan houden.... ;-)
easy56 23 dec 2017 om 19:48
0
Lid sinds: 22 apr 2007
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
12.952
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 695
Gegeven: 496
quote:

Petex schreef op 23 dec 2017 om 19:42:


Ik vermoed dat ik precies op tijd mijn positie in Artemis verdubbeld heb. Koersverloop vind ik wat vreemd. Ondanks de technische indicatoren die op een verdere daling van dit aandeel wijzen, ben ik tegendraads ingestapt omdat ik een plotselinge maar forse stijging verwacht.
Daalt de koers verder, ook prima! Sla ik fors in, zeker omdat ik steeds meer vertrouwen heb in de toekomst hoe meer ik me inlees.
Congo etc. gerelateerde aandelen durf ik dus zeker LT geen geld in te pompen..... Maar dat ie dus naar aanleiding van mijn eigen gevormde mening.....
Fijn weekend en kerstdagen!
Hoop dat ze snel om zijn, zodat ik me weer met de beurzen bezig kan houden.... ;-)
haha.
De smaak tepakken dus:-)
Fijne dagen ook.
En ja IVN zit in meer politieke risico gebieden.
Greedi$good 23 dec 2017 om 20:57
0
Lid sinds: 31 mrt 2017
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
175
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 27
Gegeven: 55
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 23 dec 2017 om 16:20:


[...]
Het potentieel van Artemis is absurd veel groter dan dan van Ivanhoe.


Ik heb de update zorgvuldig doorgelezen en kan de afstraffing niet plaatsen. Het enige dat in me opkomt is 'sell the fact'. Die keren vanzelf terug tezamen met de hype. Prima wat mij betreft. Ik koop wat bij
