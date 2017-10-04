AMG « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
IAMG: important info/news & analysis from this forum in English

aandeeltje! 4 okt 2017 om 14:01
This section part of IEX AMG forum is intended for Non Dutch readers and will include important info, messages and analysis in Enlish - but placed elsewhere on this forum in Dutch - about the company AMG listed on Euronext Amsterdam.
Participants on this forum believe AMG is 'undervalued' or not followed by investor community or analisist or other representatives
We believe AMG is financially still undervalued given the improvements in performances in their current portfolio of products (special metals) en services AND their planned entry/boost in the Li supply market mid next year: July 2018.
At this moenet the share quote is about 37,40. The shareprice has gone up substantially last 1.5 year.
We participants of the forum envisage shareprices from 50 to 70 end 2018/2019. By the same group a share price above 30 was well anticipated more than 12 month before when shareprice was about 12...
Moderator: ef staat een "I" voor AMG in de koptekst. Zou die nog verwijderd kunnen worden en dit bericht ook?

Waarvoor dank!
Waarvoor dank!
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports First Quarter 2017 Results
amg-nv.com/release/?id=2101521&da...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results
amg-nv.com/release/?id=2125057&da...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Increased Lithium and Tantalum Mineral Resources at Mibra Mine
amg-nv.com/release/?id=2092860&da...

AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V. PRESENTS UPDATE ON AMG'S LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS
Amsterdam, 4 May 2017 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is pleased to announce that during its Annual Meeting held in Amsterdam on May 4, 2017, Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, presented the Company's strategic framework, including guidance on AMG's long-term financial goals. Through the execution of a combination of well-developed, highly accretive growth projects, including AMG's entrance into the lithium market, AMG expects EBITDA to exceed $200 million within 5 years.
From AMG website:
Philip Ngotho ABN AMRO BUY €37
Ephrem Ravi Citi BUY €42.50
Frank Claassen Degroof Petercam BUY €38
Stijn Demeester ING BUY €36
Henk Veerman Kempen & Co. BUY €33

Ephrem Ravi Citi BUY €42.50 was added recently. The other ones are older and stated when AMG was traded at lower levels.
At publication Q1 2017 results AMG the CEO announced he expects company results will double in 5 years. Given the devolpments on pricelevels current portfolio and the new business Lithium as from mid 2018 this seems still a conservative prediction.
quote:

aandeeltje! schreef op 4 okt 2017 om 17:18:


Ben eens benieuwd wat jullie verwachten aan koers eind 2018. Kopier bovensaatnd bericht en zet je alias erin met de koers. Even de quotes weghalen. Het is niet meer dan een klein polletje. In januarie weer, dan april, mei, juli, oktober. Eens kijken hoe we er tegenaan kijken en wat de ontwikkelingen in gedachte zijn. Ik geef toe het is even vooruit kijken.

Viper One 45+
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 10 okt 2017 om 08:33:


By Wout Vergauwen
10 oktober 2017 01:00 CEST

Lithium newcomer AMG trades at attractive multiples to peers
New lithium production lines to add $100 million Ebitda a year

A 150 percent share surge makes AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV the standout performer on the Amsterdam Small Cap Index this year. The rally may just be getting started.

The Dutch metals supplier, whose 3 percent gain last week to 37.57 euros marked the highest weekly close since 2008, is pulling out all the stops to begin production in 2018 of spodumene, a source of lithium used to store energy in batteries from mobile phones to electric cars.

As governments roll out plans to phase out diesel and petrol vehicles in the coming decades, AMG is entering a market Bloomberg Intelligence analysts say may experience a stampede, with some carmakers predicting electric vehicles will represent as much as 25 percent of their sales by 2025 compared with just 1 percent of global auto sales currently.

Adding to its attraction is AMG’s plan to build a plant, possibly in China, to convert the spodumene feedstock into lithium carbonate, thereby “vertically integrating itself into the lithium supply chain,” said Kempen & Co. analyst Henk Veerman, who has a buy rating on the shares.

This year’s gains have pushed the stock above analysts’ 37.30-euro average price target for the next 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s not subduing the bulls. All five brokerages that follow AMG recommend buying the stock. Citigroup analyst Krishan Agarwal initiated coverage at buy with a 42.50-euro price target in September. ABN Amro analyst Philip Ngotho says the shares could go even higher.

“There is significant re-rating potential,” Ngotho said in an interview. “If you apply multiples of the big lithium players to AMG’s lithium business, you could arrive at a fair value of around 50 euros.”

Adding lithium to AMG’s specialty metals and mineral product offering means the company is exposed to many of the world’s “mega-trends,” Citi’s Agarwal said in a Sept. 29 note. The company has very little debt, pays a dividend and “should be net cash next year,” bolstering the investment case of this “little-known metal growth stock,” he said.

The $2.5 billion global lithium market is controlled by four companies: Albemarle Corp., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Tianqi Lithium Corp. and FMC Corp. Global production reached 190,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent in 2016, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Christopher Perrella. The barriers to entry are high with investments often taking years or even decades to pay off.

AMG has said the first spodumene line -- in Brazil -- should be operational by mid-2018, with a second following a year later. “We hope to see further value created as we get closer to production,” AMG spokesman Steve Daniels said by phone. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings on Nov. 2.

AMG expects to make a decision on the lithium carbonate plant by the end of this year or early in 2018, Daniels said.

“We’re still analyzing a number of different options. One of those options is to build a plant in China,” he said. With so many customers who consume lithium chemicals based in Asia’s largest economy, “China is obviously something that has to be considered,” Daniels said.

AMG’s spodumene lines should add $100 million to annual earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization, according to ING analyst Stijn Demeester. That should enable the company to easily meet its $200 million Ebitda target by 2020, and well within the 5 years it originally set out, he said.

Lithium Supply Chain

Challenges include possible delays or unforeseen hurdles to the Brazil site becoming operational, ABN Amro analyst Ngotho said. There’s also a risk that AMG’s move into lithium could soon make the company “more than 50 percent dependable on one material,” leaving AMG vulnerable if lithium prices went into decline, Kempen’s Veerman said.

The potential investment in China isn’t priced into Veerman’s price target of 33 euros.

With pricing trends in the lithium market difficult to predict, ING analyst Demeester said his share target of 36 euros is based on conservative prices.

“The stock hasn’t reached its limit yet, there is still room,” Demeester said. “When looking forward to Ebitda multiples, once the lithium concentrate production is operational, the stock is still very cheap versus lithium peers.”
Yesterday Kempen & Co. 1st Target AMG 50.00€ * soon we will upgrade our price target
[
quote:

easy56 schreef op 19 okt 2017 om 08:52:


investingnews.com/daily/resource-inve...

Sam Jaffe: “Lithium Ion Will be Here for the Next 10 Years”
Cairn Energy Research President Sam Jaffe sees lithium-ion battery demand rising from 80 GWh this year to as much as 750 GWh in 2026.
quote:

easy56 schreef op 19 okt 2017 om 09:16:


electrek.co/2017/10/18/us-army-electr...

US Army doesn’t want to be left out of the electric revolution, official talks ‘all-electric brigades’
--------------------
Das nog meer vraag naar Lithium,Cobalt.......:-)


Demand for lithium will increase substantially, above some examples. AMG is in right position to benefit.
LITHIUM PRICES REACH RECORD HIGH IN CHINA:

quote:

medic schreef op 19 okt 2017 om 15:22:


seekingalpha.com/article/4114616-lith...
quote:

aandeeltje! schreef op 19 okt 2017 om 17:20:


LITHIUM PRICES REACH RECORD HIGH IN CHINA:

[...]




Dank je voor dit bericht en wij staan aan de vooravond van een enorme verandering waar elektrisch transport standaard wordt. Dit kan nog sneller verlopen dan internet in je broekzak waar 10 jaar geleden niemand in geloofde.
Its a nice daily overview about lithium.

lithium-investment.com/
quote:

Paniekvogel schreef op 19 okt 2017 om 21:27:


[...]

Dank je voor dit bericht en wij staan aan de vooravond van een enorme verandering waar elektrisch transport standaard wordt. Dit kan nog sneller verlopen dan internet in je broekzak waar 10 jaar geleden niemand in geloofde.


If all cars and/or transpotort vehicles need high capacity batteries, demand for Lithium will explode, even if 10% will be equiped with batteries. Adding up general storage for households (PV) or decentralised electricity storage (new energy grid) the demand will for the next years higher than can be supplied. Although it is not realistic to thimk Lithium batteries will be the only ones it is not realistic to that other types of batteries, not requiring Lithium will enter on large scale the market within 3 to 5 years.
AMG is right on spot to deliver Lithium at lowest cost price!
quote:

Horizongloort schreef op 19 okt 2017 om 23:15:


Its a nice daily overview about lithium.

lithium-investment.com/


Could you inform them for AMG as a nice INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY FOR LITHIUM, even diversified and making nice profits having no substantial debt.
Must read:

An extensive review of the whole lithium ion supply chain, from mine to market. What raw material will be needed and by when?

s1.q4cdn.com/337451660/files/doc_arti...
Great drooglegging!
quote:

aandeeltje! schreef op 22 okt 2017 om 23:47:


Great drooglegging!

English please.......
Great Prohibition!
dutch please
