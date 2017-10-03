Aperam « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
OUTOKUMPU koersverloop - ontwikkeling -

Hermando 3 okt 2017 om 18:05
Koers lager gezet in afgelopen dagen maar de non believers zn er weer uitgeknald.

Wij hopen 10 euro einde 2017.
Als je bent ingestapt dit jaar op 6 euro, dan is het een feestje waard.

1 vd believers.

Outokumpu Oyj (business identity code: 0215254-2) has on October 2, 2017 received a notification based on Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s total holding in the shares and voting rights of Outokumpu Oyj has risen above 5% threshold and was 5.12% on October 2, 2017. 
Bedenk je wel dat Solidium langzaam aan het afbouwen is, dus dat andere grote aandeelhouders die oppikken hoeft niet per definitie mega steun voor de LT te vertegenwoordigen.

Persoonlijk vindt ik het wel erg hard gaan, 9-10 staat nog niet in verhouding tot huidige performance of de resultaten die ik voor H2 verwacht. Dus ik vind dat er beetje te hard op de muziek vooruit gelopen wordt, dat is natuurlijk inherent aan beleggen door het inprijzen van toekomstige resultaten dus ik ben misschien wel gewoon een voorzichtige lafaard om me nog verder in te kopen en te wachten op het tikkie terug :)
Hermando 27 okt 2017 om 10:44
Mee eens,
De bandbreedte van Outokumpu zit tussen 8-9 en afhankelijk van de omzet, performance, schuld reductie zal de koers gestaag naar 10 kruipen.
Ze zijn al flink afgestraft. Ze zijn van EUR. 6 nu langzaam naar de 9 gegaan.
Voor een miljoenen bedrijf als Outkumpu zijn dit penny stock bedragen.

Outokumpu heeft met 96 mio winst redelijk gedaan, maar ze zijn zunnig met de informatie over hun verliezen.
Ze hebben de 41 mio verlies gecombineerd met raw materiaal en derivaten.

Of ze hebben op de afdeling iemand ingehuurd die geen verstand heeft van de derivaten handel of iemand heeft lopen slapen met de ruwe voorraad.

Despite successful cost
reductions, higher base prices in Europe and increased deliveries in the
Americas, profitability declined year-on-year due to raw material-related
inventory and metal derivative losses of EUR 41 million (gains of EUR 6
million)

Ze hebben kleine groei doorgevoerd met leveren van de stainless steel (Eur. 1.887 -17/III / 1.848 - 16/III).
Dit is een indicatie dat vraag niet verdwenen is en dat ze op de gooede weg zitten.

Ben alleen niet zo blij met de derivatenhandel.
Ze kunnen contract beter afkopen dan elke keer een verlies nemen (of hebben ze nu 6 MIO winst ?).

Gewoon blijven volgen en instappen wanneer moment daar is.
Vorig jaar hadden ze gains van 6 miljoen. Derivaten is normaal om positie te hebben in voornamelijk nikkel markt waar alle producenten natuurlijk grote spelers zijn, ik denk dat ze een gok hebben genomen door meer exposure te hebben op de nickel in de verwachting dat ie omhoog zou gaan en dat deed ie ook totdat ze eind September de deksel op hun neus kregen.
Hermando 27 okt 2017 om 17:36
Vooruitzichten voor 4e KW blijven vlak (season) volgens press release en resultaten worden ietsie beter.

CEO heeft nog veel werk te doen.
30 mio maintenance work is een dingetje.
Ze zn in mn ogen volop bezig om alles onder controle te krijgen en volgas productie is nog niet bereikt.

2017 zie ik als consolidatie en koersdalingen zullen weer wegebben.
Hermando 23 nov 2017 om 07:58
Interessante ontwikkeling.
CEO geeft aan dat positie en financials solid zijn om de target van 2020 business plan te verhogen.

Dus nog 2 jaar wachten... en Outo zal weer in hoge regionen handelen.

Plukje gewoon op zolder laten liggen en je eigen strategie volgen...bijkopen bij dips en verkopen in 2020 als 750 mio bereikt is.
Ik erken....het is nog zo ver weg....maar ach een kind mag blijven dromen.

Suc6...

Artikel op website van outo.

Solid progress towards becoming the best value creator in stainless steel by 2020

Outokumpu is making solid progress to become the best value creator in stainless steel by 2020 through customer orientation and efficiency. The company has made significant improvements since the launch of the vision and is solidly on track to achieve its financial targets.

As adjusted EBITDA is Outokumpu’s key performance indicator, the 2020 profitability target - EBIT of EUR 500 million – has been revised, and the corresponding adjusted EBITDA target is EUR 750 million in 2020.

Says Roeland Baan, President and CEO: “We have made substantial progress since the launch of our 2020 vision and the financial targets we set ourselves in 2016 are solidly within reach. Our profitability has improved considerably and our financial position is healthy. The underlying improvement we have made is tangible and real, even excluding additional support from the market this year.”

Outokumpu’s cost reductions have yielded solid results since 2015. SG&A costs have been reduced by EUR 85 million and procurement costs by EUR 90 million. In addition, other variable costs have been cut by 4% as a result of increased efficiency. Commercially, delivery volumes have increased in the Americas and the product mix has improved in Europe.

New business area structure to increase management focus and transparency

Outokumpu will change its business area structure in the beginning of 2018, and Ferrochrome operations will be separated from business area Europe. After the change, Outokumpu will have four business areas – Europe, the Americas, Long Products and Ferrochrome. The first-quarter 2018 interim statement will reflect the new structure.

Says Roeland Baan: “Ferrochrome is an integral part of Outokumpu’s operations and supported by our Kemi mine, it is a clear competitive advantage to us. The reporting change will increase transparency of our business internally and externally and hence, provide the financial community a better understanding on Outokumpu’s business drivers.”

Key investment projects secure long-term competitiveness

To secure continuous chrome supply for the coming decades, Outokumpu invests approximately EUR 250 million in Kemi mine expansion during 2017-2020. In addition, the company is investing approximately EUR 100 million by 2020 in business transformation project Chorus which focuses on harmonizing business processes and ways of working and paves the way for Outokumpu’s digital transformation beyond 2020.

Outokumpu updates its capital expenditure guidance for upcoming years. Due to the ongoing projects, annual capital expenditure is expected to remain stable, slightly above EUR 200 million level until 2020. Earlier Outokumpu expected its annual capital expenditure to be between EUR 150-200 million over the coming years. Capital expenditure in 2017 is expected to be approximately EUR 180 million.

Balance sheet remains a key priority

Outokumpu’s solid cash flow generation has strengthened the balance sheet significantly over the past two years. Improved financial position enables the company to reduce financing costs remarkably.

Says Christoph de la Camp, CFO: “We are targeting to halve our interest expenses by 2020. Obviously, solid cash flow generation will open options for the future but strengthening the balance sheet remains a key priority. We are aiming to reduce our net debt to EBITDA ratio to below 1.0.”

Online live webcast from Outokumpu Capital Markets Day will be held today at 2.30 pm EET (1.30 pm CET, 12.30 pm UK time and 7.30 am US time) and is available at http://view-w.tv/981-1388-18540/en. Presentations will be available at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors/IR-events/capital-markets-day.

For more information:

Investors: Tommi Järvenpää, tel. +358 9 421 3466, mobile +358 40 576 0288

Media: Reeta Kaukiainen, tel. +358 50 522 0924

Outokumpu Group
  
Hermando 23 nov 2017 om 08:02
Koers geeindigd op 7,73

Koers continu getest op laag water maar beleggers zijn niet van plan om stuk te verkopen onder de 7 range.

Blijft gewoon goed hangen op 7.40-7.70 en hopelijk richting 4e KW weer naar de 9 range.

Schuld bezig terug te dringen naar 1 bio en dat gaat ze wel lukken.
Hermando 29 nov 2017 om 17:23
Outokumpu blijft innoveren.

Beleggers zullen later inzien dat het bedrijf goede stappen aan het maken zijn in RVS en de kosten in de greep hebben.

Nu weer een nieuw product die zij momenteel alleen leveren en trial orders willen uitvoeren.




Outokumpu Oyj
Press release
November 28, 2017 at 9.00 am EET


Outokumpu announces an extension to its product portfolio. Outokumpu Ultra Alloy 825 is a titanium stabilized austenitic nickel-based alloy with an addition of copper. It is primarily used for processing equipment in the chemical and oil and gas industries due to its exceptional corrosion resistance against some acids as well as under so-called “sour service” conditions, i.e. in environments containing hydrogen sulfide.

Says Sandra Arman, Product Manager, Ultra range at Outokumpu: “Outokumpu stands out as the only major stainless steel company that can offer this nickel-based alloy in coils up to width of 1,500 mm, both hot and cold rolled. We are currently running qualification trials for quarto plate products and we target taking commercial pilot orders soon to expand our offering even further.”

Ultra Alloy 825 fulfills the requirements of W.-Nr. 2.4858, UNS N08825 and ISO NW8825 in the relevant material standards. In addition to coil and sheet, Ultra Alloy 825 is also available as wire rod in our long products portfolio.  

For more information:
0,0 5 dec 2017 om 08:01
Mooie update inderdaad, erg interessant dat ze de mijn nu apart gaan rapporteren. Dat gaat een boost geven aan de koers, zo gauw men kan zien wat voor een pareltje dat is:) Verhoogd ook de druk op de RVS business om constant goede cijfers te laten zien.

Voor wat betreft die nieuwe producten, 80>% wordt verkocht in min of meer standaard legeringen en dat is voor iedereen zo. Dus dit is allemaal leuk en aardig maar heeft weinig impact.
Hermando 5 jan 2018 om 16:10
Aandeel krabbelt langzaam op.
2017 was grillig, maar groei in Amerika wordt steeds beter en daar verdient Outokumpu toch haar geld.
Europa maakt in 1e KW (seizoen) altijd een goede indruk bij RVS boeren, dus aandeel zal weer langzaam naar boven kruipen.

Schuld zal zijn verder afgebouwd en 4e KW 2017 zal mede afhankelijk zijn hoe ze met de derivaten zijn omgegaan.

De seinen staan op groen in de wereld economie.
China zal waarschijnlijk weer wat meer productie toestaan en gaan we voor 1e KW 2018 zeker wat betere signalen zien.
Japanse beurs en DJ/Nasdaq heeft al een voorsprong genomen in nieuwe jaar maar de AEX, met conservatieve beleggers, hobbelt weer zoals gewoonlijk er achteraan.

Er is voldoende cash om in aandelen te stoppen, maar wat de beleggers er mee doen is voor mij een raadsel.
Denk dat iedereen bezig is met turbo's en opties ipv gewoon met keiharde munten een portfolio op te bouwen.

We zullen zien wat Outokumpu gaat doen, maar met de incentives shares plan voor 150 key staff personeel zegt mij genoeg dat er vertrouwen is en dat ze allemaal een doelstelling hebben gekregen (willen ze de aandelen krijgen) ten goede voor het bedrijf.
Helaas loopt de plan tot 2021, maar ach wat kan het ook ons schelen.
Met Aperam hebben wij een jaar met dood geld gezeten, dus met Outokumpu kan ik ook nog wel 3 jaar volhouden totdat het weer de top bereikt heeft van 95 Euro in 2008.....

Een mens mag toch dromen ???

Laten we maar eerst naar de 10 kruipen.

Suc6.
0,0 8 jan 2018 om 12:47
Vooral vermindering van financieringslasten is op korte termijn een boost vh aandeel. Dat hebben ze gewoon goed gedaan, operationeel even afwachten. Q4 ruk, Q1 zal wel weer mooi zijn. Wellicht leuk om bij te kopen na jaarcijfers.
Hermando 31 jan 2018 om 14:57
Schuld terug gebracht naar 1 bio, conform plan.
4e KW minder zoals verwacht, maar voor heel 2017 gezien hebben ze een sprong gemaakt.
2018 1e KW gaat beter worden.


Outokumpu – Significant improvement in 2017, full-year adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 631 million

Outokumpu Oyj
Financial statements release
January 31, 2018 at 12.00 pm EET


Highlights in the fourth quarter of 2017
Outokumpu’s fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 82 million, compared to EUR 98 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Profitability declined due to maintenance work and lower deliveries in Europe and higher costs in the Americas, whereas the result was supported by higher ferrochrome volume and prices, as well as improved overall efficiency. Raw material-related inventory and metal derivative gains were EUR 6 million (EUR 0 million)1.

Stainless steel deliveries were 561,000 tonnes (596,000 tonnes).
Adjusted EBITDA2 was EUR 82 million (EUR 98 million).
EBITDA was EUR 82 million (EUR 128 million).
Adjusted EBIT3 was EUR 30 million (EUR 38 million).
EBIT was EUR 30 million (EUR 69 million).
Operating cash flow was EUR 104 million (EUR 199 million).
Highlights of 2017
Stainless steel deliveries were 2,448,000 tonnes (2,444,000 tonnes).
Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 631 million (EUR 309 million).
EBITDA was EUR 663 million (EUR 355 million).
Adjusted EBIT was EUR 414 million (EUR 57 million).
EBIT was EUR 445 million (EUR 103 million).
Net result was EUR 392 million (EUR 144 million)
Operating cash flow was EUR 328 million (EUR 389 million).
Net debt decreased to EUR 1,091 million (EUR 1,242 million).
Gearing was 40.1% (51.4%).
Return on capital employed (ROCE) was 11.3% (2.6%).
The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share for 2017
1 Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period for 2016, unless otherwise stated.
2 EBITDA excluding items classified as adjustments. Adjustments are material income and expense items such as restructuring costs, and gains or losses on sale of assets or businesses.
3 EBIT excluding items classified as adjustments.

Business and financial outlook for the first quarter of 2018
Driven by healthy underlying stainless steel demand both in Europe and the US, as well as a seasonally strong market, Outokumpu expects higher stainless steel deliveries in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

However, increased graphite electrode, ferrosilicon and energy costs, as well as weakening US dollar and lower ferrochrome price are expected to have a significant negative impact on profitability.

Outokumpu expects its first-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be higher compared to the previous quarter (IV/17: EUR 82 million).
voda 31 jan 2018 om 16:31
Outokumpu behaalt minder winst
Onderhoud, lagere verkopen en hogere kosten drukken bedrijfsresultaat.

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Outokumpu heeft in het vierde kwartaal van 2017 minder winst geboekt, vanwege onderhoudswerkzaamheden, lagere verkopen in Europa en hogere kosten in Noord- en Zuid-Amerika. Dit maakte de Finse fabrikant van roestvast staal woensdag bekend.

De sectorgenoot van Aperam rapporteerde een bedrijfsresultaat (EBITDA) van 82 miljoen euro, in vergelijking met 128 miljoen euro in het vierde kwartaal van 2016. De nettowinst zakte van 192 miljoen naar 128 miljoen euro.

De omzet daalde ook, van 1.506 miljoen naar 1.465 miljoen euro. De Finnen leverden 561.000 ton roestvast staal af; 35.000 ton minder dan een jaar eerder.

Outokumpu verwacht in het lopende kwartaal meer roestvast staal af te leveren, en wees daarbij op een onderliggende gezonde vraag. Bovendien is het eerste kwartaal seizoensmatig een sterke periode voor de fabrikant. Daarentegen zal de winstgevendheid volgens het bedrijf aanzienlijk onder druk komen te staan vanwege hogere kosten, de zwakke dollar en lagere ferrochroomprijzen. Desalniettemin verwacht Outokumpu dat het bedrijfsresultaat dit kwartaal zal stijgen ten opzichte van het afgelopen kwartaal.

Aan het einde van 2017 kwam de nettoschuld uit op 1,09 miljard euro, tegenover 1,2 miljard euro eind 2016.

Outokumpu wil over 2017 een dividend uitkeren van 0,25 euro per aandeel.

Door: ABM Financial News.

info@abmfn.nl

Redactie: +31(0)20 26 28 999

Copyright ABM Financial News. All rights reserved

(END) Dow Jones Newswires
Hermando 31 jan 2018 om 19:06
Op de beurs is het feest. 15% lager.
Dat bitcoin volatile is en zakt met 20 % begrijp ik.
Maar Outokumpu met 15 % ????
ik denk dat er een aantal beleggers hebben lopen slapen en aandeel gedumpt hebben.
Ik zou zeggen, 6,90 inslaan en laat de slapers maar met een nachtmerrie wakker worden.

Outokumpu begint een leuk aandeel te worden
Vorig week 8,20 nog en terug inslaan op 6,90..

Doe dit paar keer en we hebben dividendje niet meer nodig.

Suc6
0,0 1 feb 2018 om 08:20
Zat er angstaanjagend dichtbij met mijn verwachting dat Q4 ruk zou zijn en dat het na jaarcijfers goed moment zou zijn om bij te kopen, lukte dat altijd maar... :)

Zoals ik paar maandjes geleden wat pessimistisch was omdat het wel erg hard ging is nu -15% weer te negatief. De reacties bij OTK zijn altijd een beetje overdreven, heeft te maken met het verleden waarin ze er vaak naast zaten.

Moet ook zeggen dat de outlook me beetje tegenvalt maar met ferrochrome en dollar prijzen is het ook grotendeels buiten hun control, dus lekker inslaan en achterover leunen. Schuld ook weer hard omlaag, ook lekker.
voda 2 feb 2018 om 16:49
Outokumpu announces significant improvement in 2017 result

Outokumpu announced its fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 82 million, compared to EUR 98 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Profitability declined due to maintenance work and lower deliveries in Europe and higher costs in the Americas, whereas the result was supported by higher ferrochrome volume and prices, as well as improved overall efficiency. Raw material-related inventory and metal derivative gains were EUR 6 million (EUR 0 million)1.

Stainless steel deliveries were 561,000 tonnes (596,000 tonnes).
Adjusted EBITDA2 was EUR 82 million (EUR 98 million).
EBITDA was EUR 82 million (EUR 128 million).
Adjusted EBIT3 was EUR 30 million (EUR 38 million).
EBIT was EUR 30 million (EUR 69 million).
Operating cash flow was EUR 104 million (EUR 199 million).

Highlights of 2017

Stainless steel deliveries were 2,448,000 tonnes (2,444,000 tonnes).
Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 631 million (EUR 309 million).
EBITDA was EUR 663 million (EUR 355 million).
Adjusted EBIT was EUR 414 million (EUR 57 million).
EBIT was EUR 445 million (EUR 103 million).
Net result was EUR 392 million (EUR 144 million)
Operating cash flow was EUR 328 million (EUR 389 million).
Net debt decreased to EUR 1,091 million (EUR 1,242 million).
Gearing was 40.1% (51.4%).
Return on capital employed (ROCE) was 11.3% (2.6%).
The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share for 2017

Driven by healthy underlying stainless steel demand both in Europe and the US, as well as a seasonally strong market, Outokumpu expects higher stainless steel deliveries in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

However, increased graphite electrode, ferrosilicon and energy costs, as well as weakening US dollar and lower ferrochrome price are expected to have a significant negative impact on profitability.

Outokumpu expects its first-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be higher compared to the previous quarter (IV/17: EUR 82 million).

Mr Roeland Baan CEO said that “2017 was a successful year for Outokumpu both financially and operationally. I want to start with safety and organizational development. We made tremendous progress on safety and reduced our total recordable incident frequency rate from 8.7 to 4.4 which is well below the industry average. Based on our annual survey, our Organizational Health Index improved by one quartile indicating that we are steadily becoming a high-performing organization.”

“Outokumpu’s full year adjusted EBITDA more than doubled from EUR 309 million to EUR 631 million on sales of EUR 6.4 billion. While the strong results were supported by higher ferrochrome and base prices, a big portion of the value creation can be tracked back to our relentless focus on cost control and productivity measures. As an example, we achieved our target to reduce SG&A costs by 25 per cent since 2015 to an annual run rate of EUR 300 million.

I am especially pleased with the substantial progress made in improving the financial position of the company. We met our ambitious target of net debt below EUR 1.1 billion thanks to the solid operating cash flow of EUR 328 million. The profile of our debt also improved with the renewal of our EUR 650 million syndicated credit facility and the redemption of the 2019 bonds. In light of all these positive developments, Outokumpu’s corporate family and senior secured notes ratings were upgraded during the final quarter of the year.

Rigorous execution of our six must-win battles continued in all business areas leading to higher earnings, efficiency improvements and continuously strong market position. Business area Europe’s profitability nearly doubled thanks to our stainless business delivering record high results. The financial performance of our ferrochrome operations was also on a good level despite production volumes being lower due to operational issues. After a tough 2016, Long Products’ profitability recovered to healthy levels as a result of decisive cost control, and the business area is well positioned for further growth.

In 2017, the Americas team continued to drive improvement measures based on the strong progress achieved the year before. Record-high delivery volumes and tight cost control form a sound basis for further development. Despite some unexpected external factors straining the Americas’ profitability in the second half of the year, the business area’s full-year adjusted EBITDA of EUR 21 million marked a substantial positive swing of almost EUR 50 million over 2016.

As a result of the relentless strategy execution by the whole Outokumpu team during the past two years, we have strengthened our financial position, as well as our status as the leading stainless steel provider on the market. To further lever these strengths, one of our key targets for 2018 is to enhance the reliability of all our operations throughout the whole value chain. Having the best delivery performance of the industry is essential to become the best value creator in stainless steel by 2020.”

Source : Strategic Research Institute
Hermando 14 feb 2018 om 12:18
Ze blijven in ieder geval on the "move" om de omzet te verbeteren.

De koers blijft zweven op 6,23.
Zolang de verkoopdruk bij beleggers blijft hangen zal de koers niet flink bewegen.
Dollar nu weer 1,23. Zal aandeel niet veel helpen om naar hogere regionen te gaan (zie Aperam), want veel beleggers zullen het weer aangrijpen om de koers te drukken.

Zijn de argumenten op voor correctie, inflatie angst, basis prijs..dan doemt de valuta weer op.

SUC6.


Outokumpu Prodec high machinability bar to be distributed by IMS in Europe

Outokumpu Oyj
Press release
February 12, 2018 at 10.00 am EET


Outokumpu, IMS group and Sidenor announced today an agreement where IMS will act as an exclusive distributor of Prodec® high machinability round bars in key European countries including Germany, Denmark, France, Spain, Portugal and Italy. The companies announced last year a similar contract for Belgium and the Netherlands.

With the agreement Outokumpu and Sidenor provide Prodec high machinability round bars covering the full dimension range from 6 to 230mm.

IMS group is a leading European special and stainless steel bar distributor with 49 distribution centres, in more than 10 European countries.

Says John Stansfield, head of sales for Outokumpu Long Products Europe: “This agreement with IMS ensures stainless steel long products customers will have easy access to Prodec stainless steel with a short lead time. We look forward to working and expanding our cooperation with the IMS team to communicate the benefits of Prodec to the machining industry.”

Prodec grades offer industry’s best machining speeds. According to tests (V15 test), Prodec can improve machining speeds significantly, resulting in a double tool life compared to competing materials in the market. By using Outokumpu Prodec, customers can optimize machining speeds to gain significant cost savings per component (up to 50% savings depending on the application).

IMS will offer Prodec round bars in the complete size range from 6mm to 230mm and beyond if requested. Prodec range is available in grades 304L/4307, 316L/4404 and 303/4305 and 17-4PH. These are suitable for a variety of machining applications such as fasteners, valves, pressure fittings, nuts, bolts and screws, gears, shafts, and bearings.

Outokumpu has a century of experience creating efficient, long-lasting, recyclable stainless steels. The company’s global offering includes quality-critical long products for heavy industries. Outokumpu Long Products sites are located in the UK, Sweden and the US, and are well known for high quality products, flexibility and world-class delivery performance.

IMS is a distributor of carbon, alloy, stainless, engineering and tool steels located in several European countries. The IMS group is owned by the Jacquet Metal Service Group. IMS has operated more than 60 years in the steel industry and specialized in customized solutions in the field of stainless steel, steel and aluminum. IMS customers operate amongst others in the field of automotive, food, energy and machining industry.

Sidenor is a steel company, leader in the European steel industry for the production of special steel long products, with production centers in Basque Country, Cantabria and Catalonia as well as business delegations in Germany, France, Italy and the UK. In the stainless steels portfolio Sidenor is focused on the production of hot rolled and peeled bars.

For more information:
Hermando 20 feb 2018 om 09:59
OUTOKUMPU 6,82

Gaat gestaag door.
Dit in tegenstelling tot Aperam, die blijft zweven tussen 43-44 voor de familie Mittal.
tukker51 20 feb 2018 om 19:41
Hoezo voor de familie Mittal? Hebben die er belang bij dat de koers niet verder stijgt?
En is dat dan de verklaring waarom Aperam niet stijgt en Outokumpu wel?
Hermando 21 feb 2018 om 19:27
Vanuit sector zn er geen signalen dat aandeel aan een dip aan toe is.

Maar marktpartijen laten het niet toe dat aandeel klimt.

Je zou verwachten als je mondjesmaat vanaf februari voor 100 mio terug koopt tot december dat het wat met aandeel doet.
Maar het blijft zweven op 43-43.

Als ik de buy back program in achterhoofd hou.
De prijs die ze inkopen is over een gemiddelde van afgelopen 30 dagen.

Naar mijn weten is de koers van aperam gemiddeld rond de 43-44 met af en toe spike boven de 44 ri 45.

Als belegger krijg je de koers niet in beweging als een order ligt van 43-44 van management/aandeelhouders.

Terwijl als je rekening houdt met:

2017: > 300 mio winst
Adviezen analisten is "add of overweight"
Nickel prijs loopt op
Sector RVS / staal goed gepositioneerd
100 mio buy back
Dividend 1,80
Import sancties tegen china

Zou je instappen en prijs boven de 44 laten handelen.

Maar wat nekt Aperam ???

De journalisten die continu ons angst inboezemt over valuta, rente, inflatie.

Journalisten zouden van alle fondsen de gemiddelde koers advies niveau moeten nemen en je weet op welke koers de AEX moet staan en niet op 533 (AEX)

we weten dat aantal fondsen te duur zijn maar dat betekent niet dat alle fondsen een correctie moeten krijgen en dat je AEX richting 510 aanpraat.

Als journalist/analist moeten ze objectief zijn maar ze schrijven in algemene termen over correctie.

En dat nekt ons allemaal want het is op lucht gebaseerd.

Suc6
