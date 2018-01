Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies « Terug naar discussie overzicht

CombiCoin performance week 1



Weekly growth



Value on 01-01-2018 - 08:00 CET - $ 44.55



Value on 08-01-2018 - 08:00 CET - $ 53.93



21.05% - (previous week 13.56%)



Year to date growth: 524%



Monthly growth: 171%



Week high: $ 59.28



Week low: $ 42.66







CombiCoin sales update



In the past week CombiCoin had 414 new registrations for the amount of $1,340,894.







TRIA Token profit share - January



For the profit share period from 16-12-2017 until 15-01-2018 the following amount of profit share per TRIA Token has been realised.



$0.2240 (new all time high!)



This profit share period will close on 15-01-2018.







TRIA Token blockchain snapshot



On 15-01-2018 the TRIA Token snapshot will be taken. Please make sure that you do not have TRIA Tokens on a smart contract. Profit share send to a smart contract might not reach you and we will only send the profit share once!



Due to very high transaction cost and Ethereum price, profit share can only be distributed when the profit share to be send exceeds the transaction costs. At this moment that is around 4 TRIA Tokens minimum.







AFM Clarification



After our statement yesterday we noticed that there are many assumption being made that aren’t correct.



The AFM has not forced us to stop our activities, but the meeting we had with them last Monday (8th of January 2018) made us decide (based on the advice from our attorneys) that it’s best to restructure our organisation. That’s why we temporarily suspended our sales activities and take time for this restructuring procedure. Part of this restructuring will also enable the buy-back program of CombiCoins, starting the 8th of February.



We expect to finish the restructuring procedure within 2 months. With the new structure we believe Triaconta is more future-proof for continuing her operations without the need of a license from the AFM.



We expect that the February profit share for TRIA Token holders to stay on the same level as before, because customers will be able to sell their CombiCoins to us directly generating profit for TRIA Tokens. Next to that we expect the March profit share to sharply increase thanks to both selling and buying CombiCoins directly.



Since our announcement we already received more than 100 registrations of customers that want to buy CombiCoin as soon as it is available again.